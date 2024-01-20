Dulce Pecado 24203 Veratti Ln
Dulce
- El Amiguito$8.00
Organic Exotic Shaped Waffle
- El Bizcochito$6.50
- Churros$9.00+
Delicious crispy Churros
- Empanada$4.50
2 Venezuelan cheese empanada
- Maicitos colombianos$10.00
Kennel corn with chicken, bacon and steak topped off with cotija cheese, lays chips and pineapple and pink sauce.
- Miami Fried Rice$12.00+
Delicious Fried rice with a special pineapple sauce on the side
- Dasani water$1.00
- Milkshakes$4.50
Delicious milkshakes
- Fried Oreos$5.25
Delicious Fried Oreos x 6 topped with sugar powder
- Alien waffles$4.00
Exotic leaf shaped waffle
- Alien waffle burger$6.50
Exotic leaf shaped waffle burger with American cheese, pineapple sauce, pink sauce and a side of maple syrup
Dulce Pecado 24203 Veratti Ln Location and Ordering Hours
(786) 494-3540
Closed • Opens Friday at 6PM