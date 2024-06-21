Dumpling Den Fort Lee 249 Main Street
Food
Soups/Congee
Appetizers
- Beef Skewers (3 Pcs)$9.00
- Cheese Wonton (6 Pcs)$8.00
- Chicken Egg Dumplings with Garlic Sauce$9.00OUT OF STOCK
- Chicken Skewers (3 Pcs)$8.00
- Fried Garlic Chicken Wings (6 Pcs)$12.00
- Fried Wonton (Pork & Shrimp) (6 Pcs)$8.00
- Hong Kong Style Cheung Fun
Served with scallion, sesame seeds, and house sauce (soy sauce, hoisin sauce, peanut butter sauce)$7.00
- Pork Egg Dumplings with Garlic Sauce$9.00
- Scallion Beef Pancake$12.00
- Scallion Pancake$6.00
- Shanghai Vegan Egg Rolls (3 Pcs)$6.00
- Shredded Beef with Scallion Pancake (4 Pcs)$12.00
- Shredded Turnip Pastries (4 Pcs)$8.00
- Shrimp Balls (4 Pcs)$9.00
- Shrimp Spring Rolls (5 Pcs)$8.00
- Spicy Wonton (Pork & Shrimp) (6 Pcs)
Wonton Made with Pork and Shrimp, Steam and Pan Seared with Mild Spicy Garlic Sauce$8.00
Cold Dishes/Appetizers
Fried Rice/Lo Mein/Rice Cake
- Vegetable Fried Rice$11.00
- Vegetable Lo Mein$11.00
- Fried Rice$12.00
- Lo Mein$12.00
- Beef Fried Rice or Lo Mein$14.00
- Yangzhou Fried Rice$15.00
- House Special Fried Rice
Roast pork, chicken & shrimp$15.00
- Rice Cake$13.00
- Seafood Rice Cake$16.00
- Stir-Fried Ho Fun$15.00
- Pan-Fried Noodles$15.00
- Seafood Pan-Fried Noodles$16.00
Noodle Soups/Rice Plates
- Braised Pork Belly Rice$13.00
- Braised Beef Rice$13.00
- General Tso's Chicken Rice$13.00
- Sesame Chicken Rice$13.00
- Shredded Beef & Chili Pepper Rice$13.00
- Roast Pork Rice$13.00
- Ma Po Tofu Rice$12.00
- Veggie Rice$11.00
- House Steamed Chicken Rice$14.00
- Simmered Abalone with Rice$18.00
- Veggie Noodle Soup$11.00
- Veggie Noodle Soup (Chicken, Beef or Shrimp)$13.00
- Wonton Noodle Soup$12.00
- Braised Lion's Head Noodle Soup$13.00
- Braised Pork Belly Noodle Soup$13.00
- Braised Beef Noodle Soup$13.00
- Shredded Beef & Pepper Noodle Soup$15.00
- Five Flavor Beef Noodle Soup$13.00
- Simmered Abalone Noodles$18.00
- Shanghai Pork Vegetable Wonton Soup (8 Pcs)$10.00
- Mini Pork Wonton Soup (12 Pcs)$9.00
- Dan Dan Noodles$9.00
- Scallion Noodles$9.00
- Cold Noodle with Shredded Chicken$10.00OUT OF STOCK
- White Rice$1.00
Entree
- 1/2 Golden Crispy Duck$21.00
- 1/2 Steamed Chicken$19.00
- Braised Beef$17.00
- Braised Fish Fillet with Napa Cabbage & Roasted Pepper$20.00
- Braised Pork$17.00
- Egg Dumpling with Vermicelli Soup$20.00
- Farmhouse Fried Pork Belly$18.00
- General Tso's Chicken$15.00
- Kung Pao Chicken$15.00
- Kung Pao Pork$15.00
- Kung Pao Shrimp$15.00
- Lion's Head (Meat Balls)$17.00
- Mapo Tofu$14.00
- Mixed Vegetables$14.00
- Orange Beef$21.00
- Salt & Pepper Chicken$17.00
- Salt & Pepper Fish$20.00
- Salt & Pepper Pork$17.00
- Salt & Pepper Shrimp$20.00
- Salt & Pepper Squid$20.00
- Sautéed Baby Chinese Broccoli$14.00
- Sautéed Eggplant Garlic Sauce$14.00
- Sautéed Shrimp$19.00
- Sautéed Snow Pea Leaves (Seasonal)$17.00OUT OF STOCK
- Sautéed String Beans$14.00
- Sesame Chicken$15.00
- Shanghai Bok Choy$14.00
- Shanghai Style Braised Pork Belly with Egg$16.00
- Shredded Beef with Spicy Green Chili Pepper$19.00
- Side Order Fried Rice Only$2.00
- Stir-Fried Beef with Broccoli$17.00
- Stir-Fried Chicken with Broccoli$15.00
- Stir-Fried Fish$19.00
- Stir-Fried Shrimp$19.00
- Stir-Fried Shrimp with Broccoli$15.00
- Stir-Fried Squid$19.00
Desserts
Dumplings & Buns
Dumplings
- Pork Soup Dumplings (6 Pcs)$9.00
- Crab & Pork Soup Dumplings (6 Pcs)$11.00
- Chicken Soup Dumplings (6 Pcs)$9.00
- Kimchi & Pork Soup Dumplings (6 Pcs)$10.00
- Pork & Shrimp Soup Dumplings (6 Pcs)$12.00
- Soup Dumpling Sampler (4 Pcs)
Pork, Crab & Pork, Chicken, Veg Soup Dumplings$8.00
- Deluxe Soup Dumplings Sampler (6 Pcs)$12.00
- Pork Chive Dumplings (6 Pc)$8.00
- Dumpling Sampler(8 Pcs)
2 house, 2 chicken, 2 kimchi, 2 veg$11.00
- House Dumplings (6 Pcs)$9.00
- Veggie Dumplings (6 Pcs)$9.00
- Kimchi Pork Dumplings (6 Pcs)$8.00
- Chicken Dumplings (6 Pcs)$8.00
- Shrimp Dumplings (Har Gow) (6 Pcs)$10.00
- Chinese Cabbage & Pork Dumplings$9.00
- Sticky Rice Bacon Shumai (3 Pcs)$6.00
- Pork & Shrimp Shumai (4 Pcs)$9.00
- Beef Dumplings$7.00OUT OF STOCK
- Vegan Soup Dumplings (6 Pcs)$11.00
Buns
Party Tray
Tray
- Appetizers Tray 25Pcs (Serves 5)
25 pieces$50.00
- Dumpling Tray 30 Pcs (Serves 5)
30 pieces$45.00
- Soup Dumpling Tray 30Pcs (Serves 5)
30 pieces$45.00
- Mini Bao Tray 10Pcs (Serves 5)
10 pieces$30.00
- Fried Rice Tray (Serves 5)$50.00
- Lo Mein Tray (Serves 5)$50.00
- Entrées Tray (Serves 5)$70.00
- Vegetables Tray (Serves 5)$55.00
- Desserts Tray 20Pcs (Serves 5)
25 pieces$25.00
- Appetizers (Hot and Cold)$40.00
- Noodle Tray$40.00
Dumpling Den Fort Lee 249 Main Street Location and Ordering Hours
(201) 482-0905
Closed • Opens Friday at 11:30AM