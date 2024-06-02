Now In Soft Opening!
Dumpling District Arlington
Soup Dumplings
Appetizer
- Crispy Dough (2)$3.75
- Vegetable Spring Roll (3)$7.95
- Cucumber & Garlic Salad$8.95
- Seaweed & Garlic Salad$8.95
- Four Happiness Tofu$10.95Out of stock
- Beef Tendon & Tripe In Spicy Sauce$17.95
- Salty Sticky Rice( including Pork Floss and Crispy Dough)$6.95
- Sweet Sticky Rice( including Crispy Dough)$5.95
- Scallion Pancake$6.95
- Scallion Pancake /w Beef$10.95
- Pork Chop$10.95
- Sweet & Sour Pork Rib$11.95
- Noodles with Scallion Sauce$8.95
Dim Sum
- Pan-fried Pork Bun [6]$11.95
- Pan-fried Beef Bun [6]$12.95
- Pan-fried Crab Pork Bun [6]$12.95
- Pan-fried Pork Potsticker [6]$10.95
- Pan-fried Beef Potsticker [6]$11.95
- Pan-fried Chicken Bun$12.95
- Vegetable Steam Dumplings [6]$9.95Out of stock
- Shanghai Shumai [4](Pork, Sticky Rice, Mushroom, Green Bean)$7.95
- Pork and Shrimp Shumai [4](Pork and Shrimp, Mushroom)$7.95
- Pork Shrimp Chive Steam Dumplings [8]$11.95
- Pork Wontons in Chili Oil Peanut Sauce [8]$10.95
- Shrimp, Pork Wontons in Chili Oil Peanut Sauce [8]$11.95
Dumpling District Arlington Location and Ordering Hours
(703) 512-4084
Open now • Closes at 11PM