Dumpling Kitchen Noe valley 3913 24th St.
DK Noe Valley Menu
Specialty Dumplings & Dim Sum
- A01. Shanghai-Style Steamed Pork Dumplings (6 pcs)$10.80
- A02. Steamed Giant Crab Dumplings (3 pcs)$16.80
- A03. Pan-Fried Pork Pot Stickers (4 pcs)$9.80
- A04. Pan-Fried Vegetarian Pot Stickers (4 pcs)$9.80
- A05. Shanghai-Style Pan-Fried Pork Buns (4 pcs)$9.80
- A06. Boiled Pork & Chive Dumplings (8 pcs)$10.80
- A07. Boiled Pork & Cabbage Dumplings (8 pcs)$10.80
- A08. Boiled Chicken & Corn Dumplings (8 pcs)$10.80
- A09. Boiled Pork & Shrimp w/ Celery Dumplings (8 pcs)$11.80
- A10. Boiled Fish & Chive Dumplings (8 pcs)$11.80
- A11. Steamed Pork & Napa Cabbage Dumplings (4 pcs)$9.80
- A12. Steamed Vegetarian Dumplings (4 pcs)$9.80
- A13. Steamed Vegetarian Gow (4 pcs)$9.80
- A14. Wontons in Chili Oil (6 pcs)$10.80
- A15. Shanghai-Style Steamed Sticky Rice Shumai (4 pcs)$9.80
- A16. Steamed Shrimp & Pork Shumai (4 pcs)$9.80
- A17. Steamed Shrimp Har Gow (4 pcs)$9.80
- A18. Steamed BBQ Pork Baos (3 pcs)$7.95
- A19. Steamed Chicken & Shiitake Baos (2 pcs)$7.25
- A20. Steamed Vegetarian Baos (2 pcs)$7.25
- A21. Green Onion Pancake$7.95
- A22. Spring Rolls (4 pcs)$6.95
Cold Appetizer
Soup 汤类
Vegetables 蔬菜类
- D01. Chinese Yam w/ black Fungus & Peppers$18.80
- D02. Hot Toffee Chinese Yam$16.80
- D03. Pea Sprouts w/ Garlic$18.80
- D04. Stir-Fried String Bean w/ Eggplant$16.80
- D05. Eggplant w/ Garlic Sauce$15.20
- D06. Dry-Braised String Beans$15.20
- D07. Braised Asparagus w/ Mushrooms$17.80
- Braised Tofu with Vegetables 红烧豆腐$16.90
Pork & Chicken 猪肉&鸡肉类
Beef & Lamb 牛羊肉类
- F01. Stir-fried Roast Lamb in Beile Ye Style 贝勒爷炒烤羊肉$24.80
- F02. Sautéed Lamb w/ Leek 葱爆羊肉$28.80
- F03. Diced Black Pepper Honey Angus Beef 蜜椒安格斯牛粒$32.80
- F04. Stir-Fried Angus Beef with Garlic 鲜椒金蒜牛柳粒$32.80
- F05. Spicy Beef in House Broth 水煮牛肉 (鱼肉)$23.80
- F06. Basil Beef 九层塔牛肉 (鸡肉)$18.80
- F07. Mongolian Beef 蒙古牛肉$18.80
- F08. Sizzling Black Pepper Beef 铁板黑椒牛肉$22.80
- F09. Sizzling Cumin Lamb 铁板孜然羊肉$24.80
Seafood 海鲜类
- G01. Fish Fillet in Italian Style Broth 意大利风味水煮鱼$23.80
- G02. Szechuan Fish Fillet w/ Pickled Cabbage in House Broth 重庆酸菜鱼$23.80
- G03. Honey Glazed Baked Cod Fish 蜜汁芙蓉烤鳕鱼$24.80
- G04. Kung Pao Scallops (6 pcs) 宫保鲜贝$26.80
- G05. Beijing Style Scallops (6 pcs) 北京鲜贝$26.80
- G06. Kung Pao Cod Fish 宫保鳕鱼$22.80
- G07. Tao Hua Fan 桃花泛$24.80
- G08. Sautéed Shrimp 清炒虾仁$22.80
- G09. Steamed Egg w/ Clams & Shrimp 蛤蜊鲜虾蒸蛋$24.80
- G10. Stir-fried Clams w/ Ginger & Mushroom 姜丝蘑菇炒蛤蜊$24.80
- Braised Asparagus with 笋筍$22.80
- Honey Walnut Shrimps 核头虾$22.80
- Kung Pao 宫保$16.80
- Spicy Fish in House Broth 水煮鱼肉$23.80
Carbs 粉&面&饭类
- H01. Stir-fried Beef Ho Fun 干炒牛河$16.80
- H02. Chow Mein$15.60
- H03. Fried Rice$15.60
- H04. Braised Beef Noodle Soup$16.80
- H05. Seafood Noodle Soup$18.80
- H06. Shanghai Style Stirred Noodles w/ Crab Roe$26.80
- H07. Beijing Style Noodle in Black Bean Sauce$14.80
- H08. Szechuan Style Dan-dan Noodle$14.80
- H09. White Rice$2.50
- H10. Brown Rice$3.50
Dessert 甜点
Drinks
Sparkling & Rosé
White Wine
Red Wine
- Chianti Classico, Lamole Di Lamole DOCG$14.00+
- Chianti Classico Riserva, Castello Di Volpaia$76.00
- Barolo, Terre del Barolo Riserva$24.00+
- Nero D’Avola, Feudo Principi Di Butera Amira$12.00+
- Pinot Noir, Angeline Reserve$10.00+
- Carbenet Sauvignon, Silver Spur$14.00+
- Zinfandel, Francis Ford Coppola Director’s Cut$13.00+
- Amarone Della Valpolicella, Zonin$75.00
Sake
Cocktails
Non-Alcoholic
Dumpling Kitchen Noe valley 3913 24th St. Location and Ordering Hours
(415) 767-9563
Closed