Dundee’s Bar and Grill 414 Broadway
Lunch/Dinner
Starters
Texas Egg Rolls
Bucket of Steamers
Big League Nachos
Quesadilla
1 Oyster Shooter
3 Oyster Shooters
Calamari
Fresh cut fries
Chili Cheese Fries
Loaded Fries
Garlic Fries
Fried Mozzarella
Coconut Shrimp
Spinach, Artichke and Asiago Dip
Queso Dip
Basket of Tots
Basket of Onion Rings
Basket of Sweet Potato Fries
Basket of Chips
Smoked Salmon Dip
Wings
Wings
Crab Dip
Salad
Soup
Chicken Strips
Wraps
Fish & Chips
Halibut 1/4 pound
Halibut 6 oz
Halibut 8 oz
Albacore tuna 2 piece
Albacore tuna 3 piece
Albacore tuna 4 piece
Rockfish 2 piece
Rockfish 3 piece
Rockfish 4 piece
Burgers
All American Cheeseburger
Full Boat
Hot Lips
Western Bacon
Swiss, Mushroom, and Oniion
Blue Moon
Chicken Burger
BBQ Bacon Chicken Burger
California Veggie Burger
Donut Burger
Bacon Mac and Cheese Burger
Big Johnny Burger
Kids Menu
Fountain Drinks
Coca Cola
Barqs Root Beer
Sprite
Fanta Orange
Diet Coke
Fuze Iced Tea
Dr Pepper
Lemonade
Strawberry Lemonade
Small Apple Juice
Pint Apple Juice
Small Orange Juice
PintOrange Juice
Small Cranberry Juice
Pint Cranberry Juice
Small Milk
Pint Milk
Red Bull
Small Chocolate Milk
Pint Chocolate Milk
Small Pineapple Juice
Small Pineapple Juice
Pint Pineapple Juice
Small Grapefruit Juice
Pint Grapefruit Juice
Shirley Temple
Roy Rogers
Pizza
Small 1/2 and 1/2
Family 1/2 and 1/2
Small Cheese.
Small Pepperoni.
Small Big Kahuna.
Small Sweet Emotion.
Small Mona Lisa.
Small Meatza.
Small Woody.
Small Combo.
Small Margherita.
Small Veggie.
Small Spinach.
Small Pesto.
Small Goat Cheese.
Small Greek.
Small Garlic Chicken.
Small Taco Pizza.
Small Tillamook Head.
Small Bacon Cheeseburger.
Small Piggly Wiggly.
BBQ Chicken
Family Cheese
Family Pepperoni
Family Big Kahuna
Family Sweet Emotion
Family Mona Lisa
Family Meatza
Family Woody
Family Combo
Family Margherita
Family Veggie
Family Spinach
Family Pesto
Family Goat Cheese
Family Greek
Family Garlic Chicken
Family Taco Pizza
Family Tillamook Head
Family Bacon Cheeseburger
Family Piggly Wiggly
Family BBQ Chicken
Bakery
Doughnuts
Raised Donut
Half Dozen Raised Donuts
Dozen Raised Donuts
Cake Donut
Half Dozen Cake Donuts
Dozen Cake Donuts
Special Donut
Bacon Maple Bar
Turnover
Day Old
Add 1 Specialty
Add 1 Premium
Add 1 Pastry
Croissant
Ham & Cheese Croissant
Espresso
Drip
12 oz Drip
Americano
12 oz Americano
Latte
12 oz Latte
Mocha
12 oz Mocha
Chai
12 oz Chai
Hot Chocolate
12 oz Hot Choclate
Tea
12 oz Tea
Red Bull Fuzion
Red Bull Fuzion
Italian Soda
Italian Soda
Creamosa
Creamosa
12 oz Specialty
12 oz Specialty
16 oz Specialty
16 oz Specialty
20 oz Specialty
20 oz Specialty
Breve
12 oz Breve
Cappuccino
One Pound Bag Sleepy Monk Coffee
Coca-Cola Cooler
Breakfast
Breakfast
2 Eggs breakfast
2 Eggs breakfast
Country Fried Steak & Eggs
Country Fried Steak & Eggs
Big Breakfast Sandwich
Big Biscuit Sandwich
Eggs Benedict Full
Eggs Benedict Full
Eggs Benedict Half
Eggs Benedict Half
Crab Benedict Full
Crab Benedict Full
Crab Benedict Half
Crab Benedict Half
Pesto Benedict Full
Pesto Benedict Full
Pesto Benedict Half
Pesto Benedict Half
Chipotle Pork Benedict Full
Chipotle Pork Benedict Full
Chipotle Pork Benedict Half
Chipotle Pork Benedict Half
Big Breakfast Burrito
Big Breakfast Burrito
Chilaquiles
Chilaquiles
Huevos Rancheros
Huevos Rancheros
Sweet Cream Pancakes Regular Stack
Sweet Cream Pancakes Regular Stack
Sweet Cream Pancakes Short Stack
Sweet Cream Pancakes Short Stack
Pancake Combo
Pancake Combo
French Toast Full
French Toast Full
French Toast small
French Toast small
French Toast Combo
French Toast Combo
Biscuits and Gravy Full Order
Biscuits and Gravy Full Order
Biscuits and Gravy Half Order
Biscuits and Gravy Half Order
Biscuits and Gravy Combo
Biscuits and Gravy Combo
Breakfast Pizza Small
Breakfast Pizza Small
Breakfast Pizza Family
Breakfast Pizza Family
One Egg
One Egg
Two Eggs
Two Eggs
Side Bacon
Bacon
Slab Ham
Slab Ham
Side Sausage
Sausage
Side Gravy
Gravy
Hollandaise
Hollandaise
Biscuit
Biscuit
English Muffin
English Muffin
Side Home Fries
Home Fries
Large Pancake Combo
Kid Breakfast
Bar
Tequila
Vodka
Well Vodka
Stoli
Titos
44 North Huckleberry
44 North Nectarine
Absolut
Absolut Citron
Deep Eddy Cran
Deep Eddy Grapefruit
Deep Eddy Sweet Tea
Grey Goose
Hot Monkey
Ketel One
Monopolova
Skyy
Smirnoff Blueberry
Smirnoff Orange
Smirnoff Black Cherry
Smirnoff Raspberry
Smirnoff Strawberry
Smirnoff Raspberry
Smirnoff Vanilla
Smirnoff
Scotch
Whiskey
Well Whiskey
Buffalo Trace
Bulleit Bourbon
Bulleit Rye
Crown Royal
Crown Apple
Fireball
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Jim Beam
Knob Creek
Makers Mark
Pendleton
Seagrams 7
Macnaughtons
Black Velvet
Sinfire
Skrewball
Crown Peach
Angel's Envy Bourbon
Canadian Club
Rum
liquers
Amaretto Di Amor
Dissaronno
Apple Pucker
Baileys
Blue Curacoa
Buttershots
Chambord
Creme De Cacao DK
Creme De Cacao LT
Creme De Banana
Dekuyper Watermelon
Dekuyper Razzmatazz
Frangelico
Galianno
Goldschlager
Grand Mariner
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Midori
Peppermint Schnaps
Rumple Minze
Sloe Gin
St Germain
Tuaca
Tuaca