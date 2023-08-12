Lunch/Dinner

Starters

Texas Egg Rolls

$13.00

Texas Egg Rolls with Jalepeno Jelly

Bucket of Steamers

$20.00

Steamers with butter

Big League Nachos

$16.00

Quesadilla

$13.00

1 Oyster Shooter

$3.00

3 Oyster Shooters

$9.00

Calamari

$15.00

Fresh cut fries

$7.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$9.00

Loaded Fries

$9.00

Garlic Fries

$7.00

Fried Mozzarella

$13.00

Coconut Shrimp

$16.00

Spinach, Artichke and Asiago Dip

$14.00

Queso Dip

$12.00

Basket of Tots

$7.00

Basket of Onion Rings

$9.00

Basket of Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Basket of Chips

$6.00

Smoked Salmon Dip

$17.00

Wings

$15.00

Crab Dip

$16.00

Salad

Superfood Salad

$15.00

Small Caesar Salad

$8.00

Large Caesar Salad

$11.00

Crispy Chicken Salad

$15.00

Taco Salad

$14.00

Dinner Salad

$7.00

Salad Bar

$7.00+Out of stock

Soup

Cup Clam Chowder

$6.00

Bowl Clam Chowder

$8.00

Bread Bowl Chowder

$12.00

Cup Chili

$5.00

Bowl Chili

$7.00

Bread Bowl Chili

$11.00

Chicken Strips

Chicken Strips

$18.00

Naked Strips

$18.00

Buffalo Chicken Strips

$18.00

Subs

Philly Cheesesteak

$15.00

French Dip

$15.00

Cubano

$15.00

Wraps

BLTA Wrap

$15.00

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$15.00

Walkabout Fish Wrap

$17.00

Fish & Chips

Halibut 1/4 pound

$18.00

Halibut 6 oz

$23.00

Halibut 8 oz

$28.00

Albacore tuna 2 piece

$16.00

Albacore tuna 3 piece

$20.00

Albacore tuna 4 piece

$24.00

Rockfish 2 piece

$15.00

Rockfish 3 piece

$18.00

Rockfish 4 piece

$21.00

Fish Tacos

Shrimp Taco

$17.00

Halibut Tacos

$18.00

Pulled Pork Tacos

$16.00

Burgers

All American Cheeseburger

$14.00

Full Boat

$15.00

Hot Lips

$14.00

Western Bacon

$15.00

Swiss, Mushroom, and Oniion

$14.00

Blue Moon

$16.00

Chicken Burger

$14.00

BBQ Bacon Chicken Burger

$15.00

California Veggie Burger

$13.00

Donut Burger

$17.00Out of stock

Bacon Mac and Cheese Burger

$15.00

Big Johnny Burger

$17.00

Kids Menu

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Little Doggies

$6.99

Mini Burgers

$6.99

Butter Noodles

$6.99

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$6.99

Chicken Littles

$6.99

Fountain Drinks

Coca Cola

$3.00

Barqs Root Beer

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Fanta Orange

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Fuze Iced Tea

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.50

Small Apple Juice

$2.00

Pint Apple Juice

$3.00

Small Orange Juice

$2.00

PintOrange Juice

$3.00

Small Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Pint Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Small Milk

$2.00

Pint Milk

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Small Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Pint Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Small Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Pint Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Small Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Pint Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Small Grapefruit Juice

$2.00

Pint Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Roy Rogers

$3.50

Specials

St Paddys Corned Beef

$16.00

St Paddy Corned Beef

$16.00

Pizza

Small 1/2 and 1/2

$14.00

Family 1/2 and 1/2

$24.00

Small Cheese.

$14.00

Small Pepperoni.

$15.00

Small Big Kahuna.

$15.00

Small Sweet Emotion.

$17.00

Small Mona Lisa.

$17.00

Small Meatza.

$18.00

Small Woody.

$17.00

Small Combo.

$18.00

Small Margherita.

$16.00

Small Veggie.

$17.00

Small Spinach.

$17.00

Small Pesto.

$17.00

Small Goat Cheese.

$17.00

Small Greek.

$17.00

Small Garlic Chicken.

$18.00

Small Taco Pizza.

$18.00

Small Tillamook Head.

$20.00

Small Bacon Cheeseburger.

$18.00

Small Piggly Wiggly.

$19.00

BBQ Chicken

$18.00

Family Cheese

$24.00

Family Pepperoni

$25.00

Family Big Kahuna

$25.00

Family Sweet Emotion

$27.00

Family Mona Lisa

$27.00

Family Meatza

$28.00

Family Woody

$27.00

Family Combo

$28.00

Family Margherita

$26.00

Family Veggie

$27.00

Family Spinach

$27.00

Family Pesto

$27.00

Family Goat Cheese

$27.00

Family Greek

$27.00

Family Garlic Chicken

$28.00

Family Taco Pizza

$28.00

Family Tillamook Head

$30.00

Family Bacon Cheeseburger

$28.00

Family Piggly Wiggly

$29.00

Family BBQ Chicken

$28.00

Bakery

Doughnuts

Raised Donut

$2.50

Half Dozen Raised Donuts

$12.50

Dozen Raised Donuts

$25.00

Cake Donut

$1.25

Half Dozen Cake Donuts

$6.25

Dozen Cake Donuts

$12.50

Special Donut

$3.00

Bacon Maple Bar

$5.00

Turnover

$4.00

Day Old

$0.50

Add 1 Specialty

$0.50

Add 1 Premium

$2.00

Add 1 Pastry

$1.00

Croissant

$3.50

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$5.00

Espresso

Drip

$3.00

Americano

$3.00

Latte

$3.00

Mocha

$4.00

Chai

$4.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Tea

$2.50

Red Bull Fuzion

$5.50

Italian Soda

$4.00

Creamosa

$4.50

12 oz Specialty

16 oz Specialty

20 oz Specialty

Breve

$4.50

Cappuccino

$4.00+

One Pound Bag Sleepy Monk Coffee

$15.00

Coca-Cola Cooler

Coke Products

$2.50

Tummy Yummys

$1.25

Yup Milks

$2.50

MM Juices

$2.50

Monsters

$3.00

Dasani Water

$4.00

Smart Water

$3.50

Tea

$2.50

Breakfast

Breakfast

2 Eggs breakfast

$10.00

Country Fried Steak & Eggs

$18.00

Big Breakfast Sandwich

$10.00

Big Biscuit Sandwich

Eggs Benedict Full

$14.00

Eggs Benedict Half

$11.00

Crab Benedict Full

$15.00Out of stock

Crab Benedict Half

$12.00Out of stock

Pesto Benedict Full

$14.00

Pesto Benedict Half

$12.00

Chipotle Pork Benedict Full

$14.00

Chipotle Pork Benedict Half

$12.00

Big Breakfast Burrito

$12.00

Chilaquiles

$13.00

Huevos Rancheros

$10.00

Sweet Cream Pancakes Regular Stack

$10.00

Sweet Cream Pancakes Short Stack

$8.00

Pancake Combo

$13.00

French Toast Full

$11.00

French Toast small

$8.00

French Toast Combo

$13.00

Biscuits and Gravy Full Order

$11.00

Biscuits and Gravy Half Order

$8.00

Biscuits and Gravy Combo

$12.00

Breakfast Pizza Small

$16.00

Breakfast Pizza Family

$27.00

One Egg

$3.00

Two Eggs

$5.00

Side Bacon

$6.00

Slab Ham

$6.00

Side Sausage

$6.00

Side Gravy

$5.00

Hollandaise

$5.00

Biscuit

$3.00

English Muffin

$3.00

Side Home Fries

$5.00

Large Pancake Combo

$13.00

Kid Breakfast

Kid Pancake

$5.99

Kid French Toast

$5.99

Kid 1 egg, 1 sausage, 1 Bacon

$5.99

Kid Breakfast Quesadilla

$5.99

Bar

Tequila

1800 Silver

$9.00

Acre Largo

$10.00

Cazadores Reposado

$8.50

Cuervo Gold

$7.50

Don Julio Silver

$13.00

Hornitos

$8.00

Patron Silver

$13.00

Well Tequila

$6.00

Batanga

$8.50

Casamigos Mezcal

$16.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$6.00

Stoli

$8.00

Titos

$8.00

44 North Huckleberry

$8.50

44 North Nectarine

$8.50

Absolut

$7.50

Absolut Citron

$7.50

Deep Eddy Cran

$7.00

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$7.00

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$7.00

Grey Goose

$9.50

Hot Monkey

$10.00

Ketel One

$8.50

Monopolova

$7.00

Skyy

$6.50

Smirnoff Blueberry

$6.50

Smirnoff Orange

$6.50

Smirnoff Black Cherry

$6.50

Smirnoff Raspberry

$6.50

Smirnoff Strawberry

$6.50

Smirnoff Raspberry

$6.50

Smirnoff Vanilla

$6.50

Smirnoff

$6.50

Scotch

Dewars

$7.00

Jonnie Walker Black

$9.00

Jonnie Walker Red

$8.00

Glen Livet 12

$14.00

McCallans 12

$13.00

Clan Mcgregor

$6.50

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$6.00

Buffalo Trace

$8.50

Bulleit Bourbon

$8.50

Bulleit Rye

$8.50

Crown Royal

$8.50

Crown Apple

$8.50

Fireball

$6.50

Jack Daniels

$7.50

Jameson

$9.00

Jim Beam

$7.50

Knob Creek

$9.00

Makers Mark

$8.50

Pendleton

$8.50

Seagrams 7

$6.50

Macnaughtons

$6.50

Black Velvet

$6.50

Sinfire

$6.50

Skrewball

$8.00

Crown Peach

$8.50

Angel's Envy Bourbon

$13.00

Canadian Club

$6.50

Rum

Well Rum

$6.00

151 Rum

$6.00

Bacardi Silver

$7.50

Bacardi Gold

$7.50

Captain Morgans

$7.00

Sailor Jerry

$7.00

Cruzan Mango

$6.75

Malibu

$7.00

Myers

$7.00

liquers

Amaretto Di Amor

$6.00

Dissaronno

$7.00

Apple Pucker

$5.75

Baileys

$7.50

Blue Curacoa

$5.50

Buttershots

$5.75

Chambord

$8.00

Creme De Cacao DK

$5.50

Creme De Cacao LT

$5.50

Creme De Banana

$5.50

Dekuyper Watermelon

$5.50

Dekuyper Razzmatazz

$5.50

Frangelico

$7.00

Galianno

$7.00

Goldschlager

$7.50

Grand Mariner

$9.00

Jagermeister

$7.00

Kahlua

$7.50

Midori

$8.00

Peppermint Schnaps

$5.50

Rumple Minze

$7.00

Sloe Gin

$5.50

St Germain

$8.00

Tuaca

$8.00

Brandy

Christian Bros

$6.00

Courvousier

$12.50

Hennessey

$10.00

Gin

Hendricks

$9.00

Tanqueray

$7.50

Bombay Saphire

$8.00

Well Gin

$6.00

Beer

Draft Beer

9 Oz

9 Oz Draft Beer

16 Oz

16 Oz Draft Beer

Pitcher

Bud Light

$2.50

Aluminums

Bud Light Lime Aluminum

$4.50

Bud Light Lime Aluminum

Bud Light Aluminum

$4.50

Bud Light Aluminum

Ultra Aluminum

$4.50

Ultra Aluminum

Bottles

Bud Light Bottle

$4.00

Bud Bottle

$4.00

Coors Bottle

$4.00

Coors Light Bottle

$4.00

Corona

$6.00

Modelo

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

ODouls

$4.00

Lite Bottle

$4.00

MGD Bottle

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Pounder Can

PBR

$3.00

Busch

$3.00

Guiness

$7.00

Flying Embers Kombucha

$6.00

Cider Can

Schilling Cider

$5.00

Red Wine Btl

Alamos Malbec

$8.00

Apothic Red Blend

$7.50

Louis Martinni

$9.50

Eola Pinot Noir

$7.50

House Wine

House Chardonnay

$7.00

House Merlot

$7.00

House White Zin

$7.00

Red

Alamos Malbec

$8.00

Apothic Red Blend

$7.50

Louis Martinni

$9.50

Eola Pinot Noir

$7.50

Blush

Bertrand Rose

$8.00

White

Columbia Chardonnay

$7.50

Washington Hills Chardonnay

$7.50

Eola Pinot Gris

$7.50

Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

Wycliff Sparkling

$7.50

Seltzers

Mango White Claw

$5.00

Ultra Seltzer

$5.00

San Juan Ras-Cran

$5.00

San Juan Fuji-Apple

$5.00

San Juan Cherry

$5.00

San Juan Huckleberry

$5.00

BlackCherry White Claw

$5.00

Wine

House Wine

House Chardonnay

$7.00

House Merlot

$7.00

House White Zin

$7.00

Red

Alamos Malbec

$8.00

Apothic Red Blend

$7.50

Louis Martinni

$9.50

Eola Pinot Noir

$7.50

Blush

Bertrand Rose

$8.00

White

Columbia Chardonnay

$7.50

Eola Pinot Gris

$7.50

Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

Wycliff Sparkling

$7.50

Riesling

$8.00

Prosecco

$8.50

White Wine Btl

Eola Hills Pinot Gris

$22.00

Washington Hills White Riesling

$20.00

Whitehaven Sauvignon

$39.00

Columbia Chardonnay

$20.00

Frei Brothers Chardonnay

$29.00

Blush Wine Btl

Bertrand Cote De Roses Rose

$25.00

Red Wine Btl

Alamos Malbec

$25.00

Louis Martini Cabernay

$29.00

Apothic Red Blend

$25.00

Eola Hills Pinot Noir

$25.00

Cocktails

Daydrinkin

Mimosa

$8.00

Grapefruit Sparkler

$9.00

Sarah-mosa

$9.00

Huckleberry Hound

$9.00

HuckleBerry Lemonade

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Paloma

$8.00

The Rockstar

$8.00

Big Apple-Mosa

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Bloody Mountain

$9.00

Cucumber Lemonade

$9.00

Getaway Gimlet

$8.00

Oatmeal Cookie Shot

$8.00

Hot Toddy

$8.00

Bloody Caesar

$8.00

Bloody Maria

$8.00

Dundees Cocktails

Horny Grandma

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Malibu Barbie

$7.50

Slap My Ass

$7.50

Cucumber Lemonade

$9.00

Drew Juice

$7.50

Oregon Surfer

$7.50

Dundee Rum Punch

$7.50

Dundee Peach Nectarine Tea

$8.00

John Daly

$7.00

Mexican Mule

$9.00

Mt Hood Mule

$8.00

Nectarine Mule

$8.00

Cinnamon Mule

$8.00

Coaster Cosmo

$7.50

Cocktails

AMF

$13.00

B-52

$9.00

BFK

$9.00

Black Russian

$8.00

Cuba Libre

$7.00

Fuzzy Naval

$6.50

Irish Car Bomb

$11.00

Jager Bomb

$11.00

Lemon Drop

$11.00

Long Beach

$12.00

Long Island

$12.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Margarita

$8.50

Martini

$11.00

Martinni

$10.00

Midori Sour

$7.00

Mojito

$8.00

Morraccan Coffee

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Salty Dog

$7.00

Screwdriver

$7.00

Sex on the Beach

$8.00

Spanish Coffee

$9.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

Tic Tac

$8.00

Trash Can

$14.00

Vodka Collins

$8.00

Washington Apple

$8.50

White Russian

$8.00

Vegas Bomb

$8.00

Scooby Snack

$8.00

Duckfart

$8.50

German Choc Cake Shot

$7.50

Buttery Nipple

$7.50

Slippery Nipple

$7.50

Kamakazi

$8.00

Grayhound

$7.00

Irish Coffee

$9.50

Breakfast Happy Hour

Breakfast Bloody

$7.00

Breakfast Mimosa Orange

$7.00

Breakfast Mimosa Pineapple

$7.00

Breakfast Mimosa Grapefruit

$7.00

Breakfast Mimosa Cranberry

$7.00

Breakfast Bloody Maria

$700.00

Breakfast Bloody Caesar

$7.00

Don Julio Drinks

Don Julio Margarita

$13.00

Don Julio Ranch Water

$13.00

Don Julio Paloma

$13.00

Hot Drinks

Coffee

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Sides

Sauces

Ranch

$0.50

Fry Sauce

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

1000 Island

$0.50

Sweet Chili

$0.50

Ketchup

$0.50

Teriyaki

$0.50

Spicy Asian

$0.50

Guacamole

$1.00

Mayo

$0.50

Franks

Jalepeno Jelly

$0.75

Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Chipotle Mayo

$0.50

Citrus (SF Salad) Dressing

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Au Jus

$0.50

Queso Sauce

$1.00+

Cocktail Sauce

$0.50

Tarter Sauce

$0.50

Horseradish

$0.50

Bread

Garlic Bread

$1.50

Bagette (For Dips)

$2.00

Dundee's Gear

Dundee's Donuts

Dundee's Donut Hat

$30.00

Donut Hoodies

$50.00

Longsleeve Tees

$30.00

Donut Tee

$27.00

Dundee's Bar

Dundee's Bar Tee

$30.00

Dundee's Hat

$25.00

Crew Neck Sweatshirt

$50.00