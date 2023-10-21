Skip to Main content
Online Ordering Unavailable
0
Duo Dessert & Tea 223 E 5th St
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Online Ordering Unavailable
Tea Pot
Tea Testing Flight
To Go (by glass)
Sweets
Sweets & Tea Set
Tea Pot
Jasmine Green Tea
$18.00+
White Peach Oolong Tea
$18.50+
Herbal Tea
$19.00+
Lapsang souchong
$19.00+
Pu'er Tea
$19.50+
White Tea
$19.00+
BiLuoChun
$19.00+
Tie-Guanyin
$20.50+
Tea Testing Flight
tea testing flight
$42.00
To Go (by glass)
Jasmine green
$7.00
white peach oolong
$6.50
BiLuoChun
$7.00
Herbal Tea
$7.00
White tea
$7.00
Pu'er
$7.50
Tie-Guanyin
$7.00
Sweets
Osmanthus Oolong Basque
$12.00
Green tea mousse
$13.00
Ice cream with caramelized sweet potato
$14.00
salted egg yolk mooncake
$7.00
Sweets & Tea Set
sweet and tea set
$39.00
one scoop of ice cream
$4.00
Duo Dessert & Tea 223 E 5th St Location and Ordering Hours
(917) 826-8833
223 E 5th St, New York, NY 10003
Closed
• Opens Tuesday at 12PM
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement