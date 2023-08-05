Durtybirds Chicken Coop - ATL
The Durty Bird
$12.00
Toasted bun, pickles, Cajun honey chicken, Nashville hot, bacon, pepper jack cheese
Nashville Hot Chicken
$10.00
Crispy chicken, pickles, Nashville seasoning, slaw, toasted brioche bun, and special sauce
Chicken & Waffles
$14.00
All are served with crispy chicken tenders
Durty Fries
$10.00
Fries, queso, buffalo chicken, green onion, blue cheese, ranch, bacon
10 Piece Wing
$15.00
10 wings, tossed in a choice of sauce. Fries, slaw and mac n cheese. Wing sauces- lemon pepper, Cajun honey butter, mild, Nashville hot. Sauces cannot be mixed
Chicken Tender Plate
$12.00
Chicken tenders tossed in your choice of sauce, crinkle-cut fries, and baked mac n cheese
Cajun Chicken Pasta
$14.00
Cajun Cream Sauce, Penne Pasta, Grilled Chicken, Peppers, spinach, Toasted bread
Nashville Hot Honey Fried Salmon Sand
$21.00
S&S Chicken & Fried Rice
$18.00Out of stock
The Coop
$12.00
Durtybirds Chicken Coop - ATL Location and Ordering Hours
(770) 896-3192
Closed • Opens Saturday at 12PM