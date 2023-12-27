Dutchmaid Deck
APPETIZER
- SIDE FRY$3.50
- REG FRY$6.00
- BANGIN SHRIMP$14.00
fried shrimp on bed of lettuce with boom boom sauce
- BREADED PICKLES$9.50
includes choice of sauce
- BUFFALO SHRIMP EACH$0.25
mini shrimp fried-no breading
- BUFFALO SHRIMP
- CHEESE STEAK ROLLS$10.00
includes choice of sauce
- CHICKEN TENDERS$10.25
tenders with choice of sauce
- CHIPS AND SALSA$7.00
- CHURROS$6.00
- HARD TACO$2.00
- SOFT TACO$2.00
- HOT HONEY CHEESE BITES$9.00
- MAC N CHEESE CROCK$6.00
- MOZZARELLA STICKS$9.00
includes marinara
- NACHOS SUPREME$12.00
lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapenos, shredded cheese, salsa, sour cream, baked in the oven
- NACHOS SUPREME BEEF$15.50
lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapenos, shredded cheese, salsa, sour cream, baked in the oven
- NACHOS SUPREME CHICKEN$15.50
lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapenos, shredded cheese, salsa, sour cream, baked in the oven
- ONION RINGS$9.50
includes choice of sauce
- QUESO DIP AND CHIPS$9.00
- SOFT PRETZEL WITH CHEESE$9.00
- SPICY CHICKEN TENDERS$10.25
tenders tossed in choice of sauce, includes one sauce on side
QUESADILLA
- CHEESE QUESADILLA$8.50
with pepperjack cheese including salsa and sour cream
- CHEESE STEAK QUESADILLA$11.00
chopped beef steak with american cheese including salsa and sour cream
- CHICKEN QUESADILLA$11.00
chopped chicken steak with pepperjack cheese including salsa and sour cream
- RACHEAL QUESADILLA$11.00
turkey, cole slaw and swiss cheese including salsa and sour cream
- REUBEN QUESADILLA$11.00
corned beef, saurkraut and swiss cheese including salsa and sour cream
- SHRIMP QUESADILLA$12.00
fried buffalo shrimp with pepperjack cheese including salsa and sour cream
- VEGGIE QUESADILLA$10.50
mixed vegetables with pepperjack cheese
WINGS
SANDWICHES
- SIDE FRY$3.50
- REG FRY$6.00
- BLEU CHEESEBURGER$12.50
8 ounce burger with Bleu Cheese on Kaiser roll
- BUFFALO CHICKEN CHEESE STEAK$13.00
hot sauce, bleu cheese and onions
- CHEESE STEAK$12.75
with choice of cheese
- CHEESEBURGER$12.50
8 ounce burger with cheese on Kaiser roll
- CHICKEN BREAST$12.50
with choice of cheese
- CHICKEN CHEESE STEAK$12.75
with choice of cheese
- CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH$12.00
on Kaiser roll with choice of cheese
- FISH TACOS (2)$12.00
bangin sauce, cilantro, red cabbage
- FISH TACOS (3)$16.50
bangin sauce, cilantro, red cabbage
- HAMBURGER$12.00
8 ounce burger on Kaiser roll
- HOT DOG$3.50
- HOT DOG WITH KRAUT$4.50
- HOT HAM AND CHEESE SANDWICH$12.00
on Kaiser roll with choice of cheese
- ITALIAN HOAGIE$12.00
- MEATBALL SANDWICH$12.50
with choice of cheese
- PULLED PORK SANDWICH$12.00
on Kaiser roll with choice of cheese
- ROAST BEEF SANDWICH$12.00
on Kaiser roll with side of au jus
- SAUSAGE SANDWICH$12.00
on sub roll with sauce and choice of cheese
- STEAK SANDWICH$12.75
just meat
- SWEET AND SPICY CHICKEN FILET$11.00
- TUNA SALAD SANDWICH$12.00
tuna on a Kaiser roll
- TURKEY SANDWICH$12.00
with choice of cheese on Kaiser
TST SANDWICHES
- SIDE FRY$3.50
- REG FRY$6.00
- GRILLED CHEESE$5.75
toasted with american cheese
- TST BLT$9.75
with mayo
- TST CHEESE BURGER$8.25
toasted with american cheese
- TST CHIX BREAST$9.75
toasted with american cheese
- TST CHIX CHEESE STEAK$9.75
toasted with american cheese
- TST HAM AND CHEESE$9.75
toasted with american cheese
- TST RACHAEL$9.75
toasted with turkey, swiss and cole slaw
- TST REUBEN$9.75
toasted with corned beef, swiss and saurkraut
- TST TUNA MELT$9.75
toasted with american cheese
- TST TURKEY AND CHEESE$9.75
toasted with american cheese
- TST CHICKEN SALAD$9.75
toasted with american cheese
- TST CHEESESTEAK$9.75
WRAPS
- SIDE FRY$3.50
- REG FRY$6.00
- BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP$11.00
chopped chicken steak, onions, mild sauce and bleu cheese dressing
- CHEESE BURGER WRAP$11.00
chopped burger with american cheese
- CHEESE STEAK WRAP$11.00
chopped beef steak with american cheese
- CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP$11.00
chopped chicken steak, lettuce and caesar dressing
- CHICKEN CHEESE STEAK WRAP$11.00
chopped chicken steak with american cheese
- CHICKEN SALSA WRAP$11.00
chopped chicken steak with onions, salsa and pepperjack cheese
- COLD HAM WRAP$11.00
with choice of cheese
- COLD TUNA WRAP$11.00
cold tuna with american cheese
- COLD TURKEY WRAP$11.00
with choice of cheese
- COLD VEGGIE WRAP$10.00
mixed vegetables
- HOT HAM WRAP$11.00
with choice of cheese
- HOT TUNA WRAP$11.00
warmed tuna with american cheese
- HOT TURKEY WRAP$11.00
with choice of cheese
- HOT VEGGIE WRAP$10.00
mixed vegetables
- RACHAEL WRAP$11.00
turkey, cole slaw and swiss cheese including salsa and sour cream
- RUEBEN WRAP$11.00
corned beef, saurkraut and swiss cheese including salsa and sour cream
SALAD
- CAESAR SALAD$11.00
- CHEF SALAD$14.50
- CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD$14.50
- CHICKEN TENDER SALAD$14.50
- GARDEN SALAD$10.50
- GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD$14.00
- GRILLED SHRIMP SALAD$14.00
- SHRIMP CAESAR SALAD$14.50
- SIDE SALAD$6.50
fresh greens, tomato and onion
- SPICY CHICKEN TENDER SALAD$14.50
- STRAWBERRY SALAD$14.00
fresh greens, strawberries, cheddar and pecans
- STRAWBERRY SALAD WITH CHICKEN$17.50
- STRAWBERRY SALAD WITH SHRIMP$17.50
- TACO SALAD BEEF$14.50
with iceberg lettuce, tomato, pepperjack, salsa and sour cream
- TACO SALAD CHICKEN$14.50
with iceberg lettuce, tomato, pepperjack, salsa and sour cream
SOUP
- BEEF NOODLE$4.50+
- BROCCOLI AND CHEDDAR$4.50+
- CHICKEN AND DUMPLING$4.50+
- CHICKEN CORN NOODLE$4.50+
- CHICKEN NOODLE$4.50+
- CHILI$4.50+
- CHOPHOUSE POTATO$4.50+
- COASTAL CLAM$4.50+
- CREAM OF CRAB$4.50+
- CROCK OF ONION SOUP$4.50+
- CROCK TOMATO BISQUE$4.50+
- HAM AND BEAN$4.50+
- ITALIAN WEDDING$4.50+
- LOBSTER BISQUE$4.50+
- NEW ENGLAND CLAM$4.50+
- STUFFED PEPPER$4.50+
- WILD RICE$4.50+
PIZZA
KIDS
- KIDS BONELESS WINGS$8.00
with side fry, apple sauce and drink
- KIDS CHEESEBURGER$8.00
with side fry, apple sauce and drink
- KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS$8.00
with side fry, apple sauce and drink
- KIDS FISH BASKET$8.00
with side fry, apple sauce and drink
- KIDS GRILLED CHEESE$8.00
with side fry, apple sauce and drink
- KIDS MOZZ STICKS$8.00
with side fry, apple sauce and drink