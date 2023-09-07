Food

Starters

Mirza Ghassemi

$14.00

Smoked eggplant, garlic, and tomato

Kashk-o-Bademjan

$13.00

Seared eggplant, cream, and mint, sautéed onion.

Mastmuseer

$9.00

Yogurt and chalets dip

Mastokhiar

$9.00

Yogurt and cucumber dip

Labneh

$8.00

Persian yogurt and za'atar

Torshi

$7.00

Aged pickled vegetables

Jumbo Shrimps

$15.00

Saffron, butter, and garlic

Dyar Wings

$14.00

Persian saffron citrus spice

Veggie Kuku (Sabzi)

$12.00

Crust-less quiche-eggs, barberry, and walnut

Shirazi Salad

$9.00

Sour grape, cucumber, tomato, and herbs

Dyar Salad

$11.00

Beets, arugula, walnut, and balsamic

Soup of The Day

$12.00

Cream of barley and parsley

Spicy Chateny

$4.00

Main Course

All entrees come with your choice of rice

The Veggie Skewer

$19.00

Portabella, zucchini, tri peppers, and tomato

Koobideh

$21.00

Ground steak, saffron and onion puree

Barg

$33.00

Beef tenderloin and chef's special sauce

Soltani

$35.00

Combination of barg and koobideh

Cornish Hen ( Joojeh Bone in)

$32.00

Cornish hen, saffron and lime

Chicken Barg

$32.00

Breast of chicken and chef's sauce

Rack of Lamb

$45.00

Lamb rack, marinated and chef whispered

Chenjeh

$30.00

Tender sirloin and citrus saffron marinated

Wild Salmon

$33.00

Tarragon, lemon lime, and saffron

Sea Bass

$47.00

Ginger and saffron

Jumbo Shrimp

$37.00

Voluptuous, tarragon and citrus

Halibut

$39.00

Stews

Gheimeh Bademjoon

$18.00

Eggplant, beef and dried lime

Ghormeh Sabzi

$19.00

Herbs medley, beef and amani

Fesenjan

$20.00

Pomegranate, walnut and chicken

Lamb Shank

$27.00

Turmeric, onion, garlic and cinnamon

Mixed Rice

Tah Chin

$22.00

Golden rice cake, chicken, nuts, and berries

Sub Baghali Polo

$3.00

Lamb neck, dill weed, and lima beans

Full Baghali Polo

$25.00

Lamb neck, dill weed, and lima beans

Sub Zereshk Polo

$3.00

Barberry, saffron, and rose

Full Zereshk Polo

$7.00

Barberry, saffron, and rose

Sub Adas Polo

$3.00

Lentils, dates, raisin, and saffron

Full Adas Polo

$7.00

Lentils, dates, raisin, and saffron

Sub Polo Tah Digi

$5.00

Golden crust inverted and saffron

Full Polo Tah Digi

$10.00

Golden crust inverted and saffron

Tah Dig

$10.00

Crispy rice with your choice of 2 stews

Dessert

Black Cherry Ricotta Cheese Cake

$8.00

Triple chocolate Mousse Cake

$8.00

Butter Toffee Cake

$8.00

Beverages

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Small Bottled Spring Water

$2.00

Large Bottled Spring Water

$4.00

Small Bottled Sparkling Water

$3.00

Large Bottled Sparkling Water

$6.00

Small Bottled Mexican Coke

$4.00

Large Bottled Mexican Coke

$6.00

Bottled Orange Fanta

$4.00

Bottled 7up

$4.00

Abali Carbonated Doughe

$5.00

Non-Carbonated Doughe

$4.00

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$7.00

Hot Persian Tea

$5.00

Hot Persian Coffee

$5.00

Hot Persian Espresso

$5.00

Hot Persian Latte

$5.00