DYAR Persian Grill And Bar Restaurant 8400 Holcomb bridge Rd suite 460
Food
Starters
Mirza Ghassemi
Smoked eggplant, garlic, and tomato
Kashk-o-Bademjan
Seared eggplant, cream, and mint, sautéed onion.
Mastmuseer
Yogurt and chalets dip
Mastokhiar
Yogurt and cucumber dip
Labneh
Persian yogurt and za'atar
Torshi
Aged pickled vegetables
Jumbo Shrimps
Saffron, butter, and garlic
Dyar Wings
Persian saffron citrus spice
Veggie Kuku (Sabzi)
Crust-less quiche-eggs, barberry, and walnut
Shirazi Salad
Sour grape, cucumber, tomato, and herbs
Dyar Salad
Beets, arugula, walnut, and balsamic
Soup of The Day
Cream of barley and parsley
Spicy Chateny
Main Course
The Veggie Skewer
Portabella, zucchini, tri peppers, and tomato
Koobideh
Ground steak, saffron and onion puree
Barg
Beef tenderloin and chef's special sauce
Soltani
Combination of barg and koobideh
Cornish Hen ( Joojeh Bone in)
Cornish hen, saffron and lime
Chicken Barg
Breast of chicken and chef's sauce
Rack of Lamb
Lamb rack, marinated and chef whispered
Chenjeh
Tender sirloin and citrus saffron marinated
Wild Salmon
Tarragon, lemon lime, and saffron
Sea Bass
Ginger and saffron
Jumbo Shrimp
Voluptuous, tarragon and citrus
Halibut
Stews
Mixed Rice
Tah Chin
Golden rice cake, chicken, nuts, and berries
Sub Baghali Polo
Lamb neck, dill weed, and lima beans
Full Baghali Polo
Lamb neck, dill weed, and lima beans
Sub Zereshk Polo
Barberry, saffron, and rose
Full Zereshk Polo
Barberry, saffron, and rose
Sub Adas Polo
Lentils, dates, raisin, and saffron
Full Adas Polo
Lentils, dates, raisin, and saffron
Sub Polo Tah Digi
Golden crust inverted and saffron
Full Polo Tah Digi
Golden crust inverted and saffron
Tah Dig
Crispy rice with your choice of 2 stews