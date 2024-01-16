We make our pizza dough by hand fresh daily!
2x points for loyalty members
E's Locker Room
Food
Small Pizza
- SM Hit A Single$18.00
Our fresh dough with your choice of sauce, and toppings
- SM Pop-Fly$20.00
Red Sauce, Ham and Pineapple
- SM Line Drive$22.00
White Sauce, Ham, Mushrooms, Artichoke Hearts
- SM Mac & Cheese$23.00
White Sauce, Macaroni, Bacon, and Jalapenos
- SM BBQ Chicken$24.00
BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Bacon, and Pineapple
- SM Jogger's Delight$25.00
Red Sauce, Spinach, Squash, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Onions, Olives, Artichoke Hearts, and Tomato
- SM Grand Slam$26.00
Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Salami, Sausage, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Onions, and Olives
- SM All Meat$26.00
Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Salami, Ham, Sausage, and Bacon
- SM Taco$23.00
Beans, Meat, Olives, Onions, Lettuce, Avocado, Fresh Tomato
Medium Pizza
- MD Hit A Single$23.00
Our fresh dough with your choice of sauce and toppings
- MD Pop-Fly$25.50
Red Sauce, Ham and Pineapple
- MD Line Drive$28.00
White Sauce, Ham, Mushrooms, and Artichoke Hearts
- MD Mac & Cheese$29.00
White Sauce, Macaroni, Bacon, and Jalapenos
- MD BBQ Chicken$30.00
BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Bacon, and Pineapple
- MD Jogger's Delight$31.00
Red Sauce, Spinach, Squash, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Onions, Olives, Artichoke Hearts, and Tomato
- MD Grand Slam$33.00
Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Salami, Sausage, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Onions, and Olives
- MD All Meat$33.00
Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Salami, Ham, Sausage, and Bacon
- MD Taco$29.00
Beans, Meat, Olives, Onions, Lettuce, Avocado, Fresh Tomato
Large Pizza
- LG Hit A Single$28.00
Our fresh dough with your choice of sauce and toppings
- LG Pop-Fly$31.00
Red Sauce, Ham and Pineapple
- LG Line Drive$34.00
White Sauce, Ham, Mushrooms, and Artichoke Hearts
- LG Mac & Cheese$35.00
White Sauce, Macaroni, Bacon, and Jalapenos
- LG BBQ Chicken$36.00
BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Bacon, and Pineapple
- LG Jogger's Delight$37.00
Red Sauce, Spinach, Squash, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Onions, Olives, Artichoke Hearts, and Tomato
- LG Grand Slam$40.00
Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Salami, Sausage, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Onions, and Olives
- LG All Meat$40.00
Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Salami, Ham, Sausage, and Bacon
- LG Taco$35.00
Beans, Meat, Olives, Onions, Lettuce, Avocado, Fresh Tomato
E-6
- The Famous E-6$25.00
Calzone with American Cheese, Red Sauce, Pizza Cheese, Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Onions, Bell Peppers, and Olives
- All Meat E-6$25.00
Calzone with American Cheese, Pizza Cheese, Ham, Pepperoni, Salami, Sausage, and Bacon
- Meatball E-6$20.00
Calzone with American Cheese, Pizza Cheese, Meatballs, and Garlic
- Vegetarian E-6$20.00
Calzone with American Cheese, Pizza Cheese, Spinach, Squash, Onions, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Olives, Artichoke Hearts, and Greek Peppers
Small Snacks
- Babs' at Bat$10.00
Polish Sausage with American cheese, Pizza cheese, Onions, and Bell Peppers wrapped and baked in our fresh dough
- Pizza Log$10.00
- Pizza Bagels$10.00Out of stock
Lil Things Bakery pizza bagels with your choice of sauce and 3 toppings
- Pizza Bread$10.00
Bread roll with your choice of sauce and 3 toppings
- Pretzel$6.00
- Chicken Wings$12.00
- Chicken Strips$5.00
- Tater Tots$4.00
- Fries$10.00
- Mac & Cheese$4.00
- Clam Chowder$6.00
Salads
- The Yard Salad$12.00
Caesar Salad with romaine lettuce, cucumber, tomato, parmesan, croutons, and chicken with Caesar dressing
- World Series Salad$12.00
Romaine lettuce, Salami, Ham, Pepperoni, Cucumber, Tomato, Olives, Mushrooms, Pizza cheese, Greek peppers, and croutons with your choice of dressing
- 7th Inning Stretch Salad$12.00
Romaine lettuce, Chicken, Cucumber, Tomato, Olives, Mushrooms, Pizza cheese, and croutons with your choice of dressing
- Spring Training Salad$12.00
Spinach, Feta cheese, Dried cranberries, Chicken, Pineapple, and Candied Walnuts with Raspberry Vinaigrette
- Sideline Salad$5.00
Side salad with Romaine lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Mushrooms, Olives, and croutons with your choice of dressing