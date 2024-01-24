E Shack E Shack
E-Shack
Snacks
- Cajun Chicken Eggroll$9.00
Crispy wontons filled with creamy Goat Cheese, Red and Green Peppers, Jalapenos, corn, shredded chicken and cheese
- Fish Tacos$12.00
Grilled or Blackened catch of the day served on choice of flour or corn tortilla, lettuce, seasonal slaw and remoulade.
- Grilled Cheese$7.00
Choice of French or Sourdough Bread, Cheddar, Colby Jack and American Cheese Blend.
Fries
- Plain Fries$4.00
- Truffle All The Way$6.00
Crispy Fries tossed with Shaved Parmesan, Truffle Oil, Garlic, Salt and Pepper.
- Fire Nation$6.00
Crispy Fries Togarashi and garlic dusted with a drizzle of house made spicy mayo
- Epic Herb$6.00
Crispy Fries tossed in Rosemary, Thyme, Parsley, Tomato, Parmesan, Olive Oil and Salt/Pepper.
Heavyweight
- Juicy Burger$9.00
Third pound locally raised beef grilled to order served with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onions and choice of Cheese.
- CJ's Style Burger$12.00
Third pound locally raised beef grilled to order with bacon, pepper jack cheese, pickles and mustard.
- Diego's Style Burger$12.00
Third pound locally raised beef grilled to order with Jalapenos, Sauteed mushrooms, onions, extra swiss and provolone.
- Papa Giorgio Steak Sandwhich$15.00
Grilled locally raised steak on french bread with sauteed onions peppers and mushrooms topped with melted swiss and provolone cheese.
- Herb Chicken Sandwhich$10.00
Lemon butter chicken served on sourdough bread, lettuce, tomato, and red onion.
- 1/4 Pound Beef Hot Dog$5.00
- Hudsons Way Hot Dog$8.00
1/4 Pound Grilled Hot Dog with Bacon, sauteed peppers/onions, and a ketchup mayo drizzle.
- Kids Burger$6.00