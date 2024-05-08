Eagle Truck Stop & Family Restaurant | 217 16th St SW
Full Menu
Eagle Eye Openers
- Trucker's Choice$12.99
Two fresh eggs any style, your choice of bacon, ham, sausage links or patties accompanied with golden brown home fries with toast or a biscuit
- Corned Beef Hash & Eggs$12.99
Corned beef hash served with home fries, two eggs any style, toast or one biscuit
- 14 Oz Ribeye Steak & Eggs$29.99
Beef ribeye grilled to your liking served with two eggs any style, home fries and toast or a biscuit
- Chopped Sirloin & Eggs$15.99
Flavorful chopped sirloin with two eggs any style, home fries, and toast or a biscuit
- French Toast$6.99
Two slices of thick bread dipped in farm fresh eggs and spices then fried to golden brown. Top it with butter and maple syrup
- Anytime Sandwich$6.99
One egg with your choice of bacon, or a sausage patty topped with cheese, lettuce, and tomato on thick Texas toast
- 2 Eggs & Toast$5.99
Two eggs with golden toast
- Eagle Special$15.99
Two eggs any style, two pancakes, two sausage links, and two strips of bacon served with home fries
- Corned Beef Hash$7.99
Corn beef hash only brimming on the plate
- Hot and Cold Cereals$3.99
Selection of cold cereals, hot oatmeal, or Southern grits
Featured Items
- Belgian Waffles$6.99
Our house-made Belgian waffle served with maple syrup
- Country Fried Steak and Eggs$12.99
Old fashioned country fried steak topped with sausage gravy and served with two eggs any style, home fries and toast or one biscuit
- Half Southern Style Sausage Gravy$5.99
Stick to your ribs good. Sausage gravy served with your choice of biscuits or home fries
- Full Southern Style Sausage Gravy$7.99
Stick to your ribs good. Sausage gravy served with your choice of biscuits or home fries
- Griddle Pancakes$7.99
Three light and fluffy pancakes served with butter and warm maple syrup for topping
Farm Fresh Omelets
- Western Omelet$12.99
Cheese omelet with green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and diced ham
- Eagle Omelet$12.99
Swiss cheese and bacon
- Meat Lover's Omelet$12.99
Tummy filling with bacon, ham, sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and cheese
- Ham and Cheese Omelet$12.99
American cheese and diced ham
- South of the Border Chili Omelet$13.99
Sweet and tangy chili overflowing in a cheese omelet filled with diced tomatoes and onions
- Veggie Omelet$12.99
Cheese omelet stuffed with peppers, onion, mushrooms, and diced potato
- Nana's Omelet$13.99
Stuffed full of fresh grilled onions, tomatoes, green peppers, mushrooms, home fries, cheese and ham
- Farmer's Omelet$12.99
Filled with home fries, cheese, sausage gravy, green peppers and onions. Topped with more sausage gravy
Beverages
Extras
Appetizers
- Cheesy Fries$6.99
Deep-fried Idaho potatoes dripping in warm shredded cheese
- Onion Rings$7.99
Deep-fried and mounded with your choice of sauce
- Jalapeño Poppers$6.99
Just a hint of heat to these Cheddar cheese filled peppers that are breaded and deep-fried
- Chicken Wings$9.99
6 breaded wings served with or without sauce
- Mozzarella Cheese Sticks$8.99
Mozzarella oozing from a crispy breading served with marinara sauce
- Breaded Mushrooms$7.99
Whole mushrooms dredged in a buttery breading and deep-fried
- Bacon Cheese Fries
Soup & Salad
- Taco Salad$11.99
Tangy taco meat served on lettuce with cheese, salsa, and a side of sour cream
- Chef Salad$13.99
Our popular salad topped with juicy turkey breast, Ohio's finest ham, boiled egg, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, croutons, and cheese. Dressing on the side
- Steak Salad$15.99
Your choice of crispy country fried steak or grilled 6 oz sirloin nestled in a bed of greens with tomatoes, onions cucumbers, croutons, and cheese. Dressing on the side
- Greek Salad$11.99
Crunchy o y cucumbers, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, black olives, and feta cheese with dressing of your choice
- Chicken Salad$12.99
Your choice of crispy or grilled chicken breast nestled on top of fresh greens with tomatoes, croutons, cucumber and cheese with your choice of dressing
- Garden Fresh Salad$5.99
Crunchy greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, and cheese
- Small Soup$3.99
- Large Soup$6.99
- Quart of Soup to Go$6.99
Home Cooking
- Liver & Onions$11.99
Tender beef liver grilled and smothered in fresh caramelized onions
- 4 Piece Chicken$14.99
Local Ohio chicken coated in our secret recipe breading and deep-fried to a crisp golden brown
- Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast$17.99
Two natural juicy grilled chicken breasts marinated in house sauce and piled high with green peppers, onions, and mushrooms
- Country Fried Steak$12.99
Bigger than Texas lightly battered Angus steak, deep-fried and drenched in our country gravy
- Ham Steak$12.99
Grilled to perfection with a hint of that country smoke
- Spaghetti & Meat Sauce$10.99
We make our meat sauce from scratch and top it on spaghetti. Includes a side salad with garlic bread
- 4 piece Fish$16.99
Four pieces of mild ocean fish breaded in own special recipe
- Meatloaf$13.99
We use our traditional house recipe to create this mouth watering favorite with only quality ground beef and seasonings baked with a juicy tomato sauce top
- Chicken Parmesan$16.99
Served with spaghetti and topped with our homemade meat sauce. Includes side salad and garlic bread
Steaks
- 14 Oz New York Strip Steak$25.99
USDA sirloin strip smothered in mushrooms and onions
- Chopped Steak$15.99
Quality assured beef chopped and grilled to your liking with sautéed mushrooms and caramelized onions
- Porterhouse Steak$29.99
USDA beef grilled and then smothered in sautéed mushrooms and topped with crisp onion rings
- 16 Oz Ribeye Steak$29.99
The most popular of steaks due to its flavor and tenderness
Sandwiches
- Turkey Club$10.99
Tender white turkey breast topped with bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayonnaise served on thick sliced Texas toast
- Gyro$10.99
- Breaded Cod Tail$10.99
Deep-fried and served with tartar sauce
- Mountain Man Plate$9.99
Your choice of our fall apart pot roast or turkey served on two slices of bread with homemade mashed potatoes topped with your choice of rich brown gravy or turkey gravy
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Boneless, skinless chicken breast grilled then stacked with fire roasted red peppers, onions topped with melting Swiss cheese all on a warm grilled kaiser roll
- Hamburger Small$10.99
Grilled all beef patty with choice of cheese on a kaiser roll
- BLT$8.99
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on grilled Texas toast
- Reuben$12.99
Corned beef on grilled rye bread with Swiss cheese topped with sauerkraut. 1000 island dressing served on the side
- Rachel$12.99
Turkey breast on grilled rye bread with Swiss cheese topped with coleslaw. 1000 island dressing served on the side
- Half Pound Bacon Burger$12.99
Tomato, lettuce, onion on a kaiser roll with french fries
- Eagle Burger$12.99
We use our traditional recipe made with only quality ground beef and seasonings. One of our customers' favorites
- Steak and Cheese Hero$10.99
Juicy, tender slices of steak piled high and topped with onions, green peppers, and Swiss cheese accompanied with fries
- Meatball Sub$9.99
Warm sub roll with our own made from scratch meatballs and marinara sauce covered with melting cheese
- 1/2 Big Cheese Burger$12.99
Dessert
International Dishes
Sides
Kids Menu
Manager Specials
Daily Specials
- Beef Tips & Noodles$8.99
- Spaghetti and Meatballs$14.99
- Lasagna$16.99
- 3 Piece Fish & French Fries$9.99
- Chicken Tikka$17.99
- Salmon Steak$18.99
- Grilled Cheese & Soup$8.99
- Chicken Tender & French Fries$8.99
- Jalepeno PJ Bacon Burger$14.99
- Tandoori Chicken$17.99
- Curry Chicken$17.99
- Butter Chicken$18.99
- Asian Fish$18.99
- Lamb Curry$18.99
- BBQ Ribs & French Fries$17.99
Retail
Misc
Drinks
- Pepsi - 20 oz$2.59
- Diet Pepsi - 20 oz$2.59
- Pepsi Zero Sugar 20oz$2.59
- Dr.Pepper 20oz$2.59
- Diet Dr.pepper 20oz$2.59
- Dr.Pepper Zero Sugar$2.59
- Dr.Pepper Strawberry cream$2.59
- Mountain Dew - 20 oz$2.59
- Diet Mountain Dew - 20 oz$2.59
- Mtn Dew Live Wire$2.59
- Mountain Dew Code Red - 20 oz$2.59
- Mtn Dew Voltage$2.59
- Mtn Dew Baja Blast$2.59
- Mug Rootbeer 20 oz$2.59
- Cherry Pepsi - 20 oz$2.59
- Diet Coke - 20 oz$2.59
- Coke - 20 oz$2.59
- Cherry Coke - 20 oz$2.59
- Sprite - 20 oz$2.59
- A&W Rootbeer 20oz$2.59
- Fanta$2.49
12 oz bottle
- Aquafina$2.49
- Pepsi - 1 liter$2.99
- Diet Pepsi - 1 liter$2.99
- Mountain Dew - 1 liter$2.99
- Diet Mountain Dew - 1 liter$2.99
- Lipton Xtra Sweet Tea$1.99
- AQ Water$2.79
- Lipton Tea$1.99
- Starbucks Mocha Coffee$3.99
- Starbucks Frappucina Coffee$3.99
- Sunny D$0.99
- Sugar Free Original Energy Drink 16 Oz$5.99
The Sugar-Free Original Energy Drink is a 16 oz beverage designed to give you a quick energy boost without the added sugars. It's great for those who are watching their sugar intake but still need that extra kick to get through the day.
- Lipton Sweet Tea$1.99
- Coke Spiced 20oz$2.59
- Coke Spiced Zero 20oz$2.59
- Sprite Tropical 20oz$2.59
- Coke 12oz$2.99
- Jarritos lime$2.49
- Jarritos Mandarin$2.49
- Coke Zero$2.59
- Dr.Pepper 1 liter$2.99
- Pure Leaf Swt$2.79
- Pure leaf Peach$2.79
- Pure Leaf X Swt$2.79
- Pure Leaf Un Swt$2.79
- Gatorade Zero Freeze$2.59
- Gatorade Blue$2.59
- Gatorade Frost$2.59
- Gatorade Orange$2.59
- Gatorade Zero Cherry$2.59
- Gatorade Green$2.59
- Gatorade Red$2.59
- Propel wtrmelon$2.79
- Propel Grape$2.79
- Propel Mango$2.79
- Propel Peach$2.79
- Propel Kiwi Strwbry$2.79
- Propel Berry$2.79
- Propel Blk Cherry$2.79
- Brisk Swt Tea$1.99
- Brisk Lemonade$1.99
- Brisk Fruit Punch$1.99
- Brisk Lemon Tea$1.99
- Brisk H/H$1.99
- Monster Green$3.49
- Monster Ultra violet$3.49
- Monster Ultra Zero$3.49
- Monster Pacific Punch$3.49
- Monster Mango Loco$3.49
- Monster Slted Crmel$3.89
- Monster Mean Bean$3.89
- Monster Loca Mocha$3.89
- Gold Peak X swt$2.79
- Gold Peak Grn tea$2.79
- Bang Rootbeer$2.59
- A&W$2.59
- A&W cream$2.59
- Chocolate milk$2.49
- Nesquik choc$2.79
- Minute Maid Apple J$2.59
- Minute Maid Orange J$2.59
- Minute Maid Cran Ras$2.59
- Smart Water$2.79
- Dasani 1L$2.99
- Fiji 1L$3.49
- Deer Park 1L$1.89
- Aquafina 1L$2.79
- Sunkist Orange$2.59
- Sunkist Mango$2.59
- Sunkist Strwbry Lmnade$2.59
- Canada Dry$2.59
- Squirt$2.59
- Sunkist Strwbry Ornge$2.59
- RedBull$3.99
- RedBull Drgnfruit$3.99
- RedBull Junebry$3.99
- RedBull Curuba Eldrflwer$3.99
- RedBull Blueberry$3.99
- RedBull 16oz$5.99
- RedBull Watermelon$3.99
- RedBull Strwbry Apricot$3.99
- RedBull Peach Nectrine$3.99
Snacks
- Day Old Donut$0.50
Donut from previous day
- Joy Kinder$1.75
- Cellas Cherry$0.35
- Dipped Pretzels$2.59
- Doritos Nacho Cheese$2.69
- Funyuns$2.69
- Hershey$2.49
- Reese's Big Cup$2.99
- Reese's Sticks$2.99
- Whozeewhatzit$2.99
- Reese's Crunchy Peanut$2.99
- Kit Kat White King Size$2.99
- Hershey's Milk Chocolate$2.49
- Twix Cookie Dough King Size$2.99
- Reese's Nutrageous King Size$2.99
- Reese's Pretzel Big Cup$2.99
- Reese's Pieces King Size$2.99
- Reese's Crunchy Peanut King Size$2.99
- Reese's Caramel Big Cup$2.99
- Reese's Peanut Butter Cups King Size$2.99
- Reese's White Creme Peanut Butter Cups KS$2.99
- Zagnut$2.49
- Whatchamacallit$2.49
- Pringles Salt & Vinegar$3.29
- Pringles BBQ$3.29
- Pringles Original$3.29
- Halls Cherry Flavor$1.59
- Halls Assorted Citrus$1.59
- Halls Mentho-Lyptus$1.59
- Hubba Bubba Max$1.49
- Hi-Chew Fruity$2.49
- Hi-Chew Mango$2.49
- LifeSavers Butter Rum$1.49
- Mentos Strawberry$1.19
- Mentos Rainbow$1.19