Juice

Citrus Juice

Orange

$4.00+

Grapefruit

$4.00+

Blend

$4.00+

Tangerine

$6.00+

Lemon

$7.00+

Lime

$7.00+

Lemonade

Lemonade

$4.00+

Pitaya Lemonade

$5.00+

Blue Majik Lemonade

$5.00+

Limeade

$4.00+

Cold Pressed Juices

Cold Pressed Juice

Clean Green

$7.99+

Kale, spinach, celery, cucumber, green apple, pineapple, and ginger, lemon

Glow Green

$7.99+

Pear, green apple, cucumber, kale, spinach, celery, and lemon

Island Green

$7.99+

Pineapple, mango, papaya, orange, kale, spinach, and romaine

Kale Karma

$7.99+

Kale, spinach, jicama, green apple, cucumber, and lemon

Tangi-Green

$7.99+

Tangerine, green apple, kale, spinach, and romaine

Root Juice

$7.99+

Beet, carrot, sweet potato, and ginger

Royal Red

$7.99+

Beet, red apple, red kale, pineapple, cucumber, and lemon

Heart Beet

$7.99+

Beet and carrot

Texas Sunshine

$7.99+

Carrot and orange

Strong Buzz

$7.99+

Apple, carrot, orange, and local bee pollen

The Grove

$7.99+

Grapefruit, green apple, carrot, celery, and ginger

Lime Light

$7.99+

Apple, cucumber, lime, ginger, and mint

Mint Mojo

$7.99+

Watermelon, lemon, and mint

Fountain of Youth

$7.99+

Watermelon, cucumber, red apple, and lemon

Aloha

$7.99+

Pineapple, green apple, red apple, cucumber, lemon, and mint

Holiday

$7.99+

Carrot, apple, pineapple, lemon, ginger, and cinnamon

Nut Mylks

Cashew Mylk

$7.99

Pecan Mylk

$7.99

Honey

Bee Pollen

$16.00

Honey Stick

$0.25

Honey w Comb

$15.00

12 oz Orange Blossom Honey

$9.00

1 lb Orange Blossom Honey

$12.00

2 lb Orange Blossom Honey

$21.00

4 lb Orange Blossom Honey

$39.00

Bulk Orange Blossom Honey

$10.00

12 oz Wildflower Honey

$9.00

1 lb Wildflower Honey

$12.00

2 lb Wildflower Honey

$21.00

4 lb Wildflower Honey

$39.00

Bulk Wildflower Honey

$10.00

Retail

Test

Pecans

1# In Shell

$6.00

3# In Shell

$17.00

5# In Shell

$28.00

Bulk Pecans

$6.00

1/2 # Halves

$9.00

1 # Halves

$16.00