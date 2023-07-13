Earth Born Palms
Blends
Good Morning
Acai, strawberry, banana, and orange
Acai Berry Bliss
Acai, blueberry, strawberry, banana, and apple
Date Night
Acai, strawberry, banana, date, cacao, and almond milk
Amazon Acai
Acai, mango, pineapple, banana, and coconut water
Pitaya Paradise
Pitaya, mango, pineapple, banana, and coconut water
PB - Taya
Pitaya, banana, peanut butter, and almond milk
Bee - Taya
Pitaya, strawberry, banana, orange, and bee pollen
The Pom
Pomegranate, blueberry, strawberry, and banana
Kale Yeah
Kale, spinach, banana, pineapple, and coconut water
Green Acres
Kale, spinach, avocado, pineapple, lemon, ginger, Moringa, apple, and coconut water
The Valley
Strawberry, banana, pineapple, mango, and orange
Cacao
Banana, cacao, almond butter, maple syrup, apple, and almond milk
Southern Belle
Peach, strawberry, banana, and apple
Island Style
Coconut, pineapple, and agave
On the Beach
Coconut, strawberry, pineapple, and agave
Mango Breeze
Mango, coconut, and agave
Food
Sandwiches, Wraps, & Flatbreads
Earth Born Sandwich
Avocado, cucumber, Arcadian greens, mozzarella, and basil pesto mayo on toasted brioche
Very Veggie Sandwich
Carrot, avocado, tomato, cucumber, red cabbage, Arcadian greens, provolone, chipotle mayo on toasted brioche
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Chicken salad, chopped carrots, Arcadian greens on toasted multigrain
Apple of My Eye Sandwich
Turkey, bacon, avocado, Arcadian greens, apple, provolone, orange blossom honey Dijon on toasted multigrain
Cran and Turkey Sandwich
Turkey, bacon, cranberry relish, provolone cheese, and spinach, on toasted multigrain
Blood Orange Wrap
Grilled chicken, quinoa mix, Arcadian greens, blood orange dressing in a spinach wrap
Caprese Flatbread
Grilled chicken, tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil pesto, balsamic glaze on flatbread
Classic Flatbread
Turkey, avocado, bacon, tomato, Arcadian blend, shredded mozzarella, and chipotle mayo on flatbread
Salads
Other
Overnight Chia Oats
Oats, chia, strawberry, blueberry, and almond milk
Yogurt Parfait Muffin
Yogurt Parfait - Double Berry
Greek yogurt, strawberry, blueberry, hemp granola, and raw local honey
Yogurt Parfait - Banana Almond
Greek yogurt, banana, almond, hemp granola, raw local honey
Sous-Vide Eggs
Cage free
Waffle - Apple Matcha Butter
Apple, Greek yogurt, Matcha almond butter or peanut butter & raw local honey glaze
Waffle - Strawberry Pitaya
Strawberry, pitaya Greek yogurt, chia, Pitaya glaze
Waffle - Blueberry Majik
Blueberry, blue majik Greek yogurt, hemp, blue majik glaze
Waffle - Banana Hazelnut
Banana, turmeric Greek yogurt, cacao nibs, and chocolate hazelnut glaze
Cold Pressed Juices
Cold Pressed Juice
Clean Green
Kale, spinach, celery, cucumber, green apple, pineapple, and ginger, lemon
Glow Green
Pear, green apple, cucumber, kale, spinach, celery, and lemon
Island Green
Pineapple, mango, papaya, orange, kale, spinach, and romaine
Kale Karma
Kale, spinach, jicama, green apple, cucumber, and lemon
Tangi-Green
Tangerine, green apple, kale, spinach, and romaine
Root Juice
Beet, carrot, sweet potato, and ginger
Royal Red
Beet, red apple, red kale, pineapple, cucumber, and lemon
Heart Beet
Beet and carrot
Texas Sunshine
Carrot and orange
Strong Buzz
Apple, carrot, orange, and local bee pollen
The Grove
Grapefruit, green apple, carrot, celery, and ginger
Lime Light
Apple, cucumber, lime, ginger, and mint
Mint Mojo
Watermelon, lemon, and mint
Fountain of Youth
Watermelon, cucumber, red apple, and lemon
Aloha
Pineapple, green apple, red apple, cucumber, lemon, and mint
Holiday
Carrot, apple, pineapple, lemon, ginger, and cinnamon