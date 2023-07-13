Blends

Good Morning

$6.89+

Acai, strawberry, banana, and orange

Acai Berry Bliss

$6.89+

Acai, blueberry, strawberry, banana, and apple

Date Night

$6.89+

Acai, strawberry, banana, date, cacao, and almond milk

Amazon Acai

$6.89+

Acai, mango, pineapple, banana, and coconut water

Pitaya Paradise

$6.89+

Pitaya, mango, pineapple, banana, and coconut water

PB - Taya

$6.89+

Pitaya, banana, peanut butter, and almond milk

Bee - Taya

$6.89+

Pitaya, strawberry, banana, orange, and bee pollen

The Pom

$6.89+

Pomegranate, blueberry, strawberry, and banana

Kale Yeah

$6.89+

Kale, spinach, banana, pineapple, and coconut water

Green Acres

$6.89+

Kale, spinach, avocado, pineapple, lemon, ginger, Moringa, apple, and coconut water

The Valley

$6.89+

Strawberry, banana, pineapple, mango, and orange

Cacao

$6.89+

Banana, cacao, almond butter, maple syrup, apple, and almond milk

Southern Belle

$6.89+

Peach, strawberry, banana, and apple

Island Style

$6.89+

Coconut, pineapple, and agave

On the Beach

$6.89+

Coconut, strawberry, pineapple, and agave

Mango Breeze

$6.89+

Mango, coconut, and agave

Juice

Citrus Juice

Orange

$4.00+

Grapefruit

$4.00+

Blend

$4.00+

Tangerine

$6.00+

Lemon

$7.00+

Lime

$7.00+

Lemonade

Lemonade

$4.00+

Pitaya Lemonade

$5.00+

Blue Majik Lemonade

$5.00+

Limeade

$4.00+

Food

Sandwiches, Wraps, & Flatbreads

Earth Born Sandwich

$8.99

Avocado, cucumber, Arcadian greens, mozzarella, and basil pesto mayo on toasted brioche

Very Veggie Sandwich

$8.99

Carrot, avocado, tomato, cucumber, red cabbage, Arcadian greens, provolone, chipotle mayo on toasted brioche

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.99

Chicken salad, chopped carrots, Arcadian greens on toasted multigrain

Apple of My Eye Sandwich

$9.99

Turkey, bacon, avocado, Arcadian greens, apple, provolone, orange blossom honey Dijon on toasted multigrain

Cran and Turkey Sandwich

$9.99

Turkey, bacon, cranberry relish, provolone cheese, and spinach, on toasted multigrain

Blood Orange Wrap

$9.99

Grilled chicken, quinoa mix, Arcadian greens, blood orange dressing in a spinach wrap

Caprese Flatbread

$9.99

Grilled chicken, tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil pesto, balsamic glaze on flatbread

Classic Flatbread

$9.99

Turkey, avocado, bacon, tomato, Arcadian blend, shredded mozzarella, and chipotle mayo on flatbread

Salads

Berry Bliss

$8.99

Maca Mediterranean

$8.99

Fresh Caprese Salad

$8.99

Greens + Protein Salad

$8.99

Apple Harvest Salad

$9.99

Other

Overnight Chia Oats

$5.99

Oats, chia, strawberry, blueberry, and almond milk

Yogurt Parfait Muffin

$4.49

Yogurt Parfait - Double Berry

$5.99

Greek yogurt, strawberry, blueberry, hemp granola, and raw local honey

Yogurt Parfait - Banana Almond

$5.99

Greek yogurt, banana, almond, hemp granola, raw local honey

Sous-Vide Eggs

$6.49

Cage free

Waffle - Apple Matcha Butter

$6.49

Apple, Greek yogurt, Matcha almond butter or peanut butter & raw local honey glaze

Waffle - Strawberry Pitaya

$6.49

Strawberry, pitaya Greek yogurt, chia, Pitaya glaze

Waffle - Blueberry Majik

$6.49

Blueberry, blue majik Greek yogurt, hemp, blue majik glaze

Waffle - Banana Hazelnut

$6.49

Banana, turmeric Greek yogurt, cacao nibs, and chocolate hazelnut glaze

Cold Pressed Juices

Cold Pressed Juice

Clean Green

$7.99+

Kale, spinach, celery, cucumber, green apple, pineapple, and ginger, lemon

Glow Green

$7.99+

Pear, green apple, cucumber, kale, spinach, celery, and lemon

Island Green

$7.99+

Pineapple, mango, papaya, orange, kale, spinach, and romaine

Kale Karma

$7.99+

Kale, spinach, jicama, green apple, cucumber, and lemon

Tangi-Green

$7.99+

Tangerine, green apple, kale, spinach, and romaine

Root Juice

$7.99+

Beet, carrot, sweet potato, and ginger

Royal Red

$7.99+

Beet, red apple, red kale, pineapple, cucumber, and lemon

Heart Beet

$7.99+

Beet and carrot

Texas Sunshine

$7.99+

Carrot and orange

Strong Buzz

$7.99+

Apple, carrot, orange, and local bee pollen

The Grove

$7.99+

Grapefruit, green apple, carrot, celery, and ginger

Lime Light

$7.99+

Apple, cucumber, lime, ginger, and mint

Mint Mojo

$7.99+

Watermelon, lemon, and mint

Fountain of Youth

$7.99+

Watermelon, cucumber, red apple, and lemon

Aloha

$7.99+

Pineapple, green apple, red apple, cucumber, lemon, and mint

Holiday

$7.99+

Carrot, apple, pineapple, lemon, ginger, and cinnamon

Nut Mylks

Cashew Mylk

$7.99

Pecan Mylk

$7.99

Honey

Orange Blossom Honey

$9.00+

Wild Flower Honey

$9.00+

Bee Pollen

$16.00

Honey Stick

$0.25

Retail

Go Macro Cool Endeavor

$3.89

Miscellaneous

Go Macro Blissful Daybreak

$3.89

Fiji 1.5 Liter

$4.59

Fiji 1 Liter

$3.99

Voss 850ml

$3.29

Voss 500ml

$2.09

Zenwtr

$2.29

Cacao Water- Passion Fruit

$3.39

Voss Aquamin

$3.29

Flow Citrus

$2.99

Flow Elderberry

$2.99

Flow Cherry

$2.99

Weird Water

$2.29

Icelandic 500 ML

$3.19

Alkaline 88 700ml

$1.59

Agua Bonita Mango Habanero

$2.99

Just Ice Tea Peach

$3.49

Just Ice Tea Half & Half

$3.49

Just Ice Tea Honey Green Tea

$3.49

Just Ice Tea Original

$3.49

Just Ice Tea Hibiscus

$3.49

Just Ice Tea Mint

$3.49

Body IQ Blackberry

$3.99

Body IQ Peach

$3.99

Body IQ Hibiscus

$3.99

Wanu Peach

$2.49

Wanu Blueberry

$2.49

Wanu Wwtermelon

$2.49

Ginger People Turmeric Shot

$3.89

Vive Immunity Shot

$4.19

Vive Wellness Shot

$4.19

Sol Ti Chlorophyll

$5.09

Kevita Probiotic Mango

$3.99

Weird Passion Fruit

$3.29

Weird Moraccan

$3.29

Weird Chamomile

$3.29

Weird Blue Pom

$3.29

Weird White Peach

$3.29

Good Citizen Nitro

$5.99

Good Citizen Straight

$5.99

Lavazza Nitro

$4.79

Lavazza Double

$4.79

Lavazza Classic

$4.79

Skin Te Blk Rasp

$3.69

Wild Tonic Mule

$3.99

Pure Wild Lime Agave

$3.99

Hoptonic Lemongrass

$3.49

Taika Blk

$4.49

Mush Strawberry

$3.09

Mush Vanilla

$3.09

Mush Apple Cin

$3.09

Mush Blueberry

$3.09

Thunderbird Cashew Fig

$2.89

Core Keto Birthday

$3.29

Nuskool Lemon

$3.79

Fro Pro Choc

$4.19

Perfect PB & Berry

$3.99

Element Dark Choc

$5.29

Element Orange

$5.29

Element Strawberry

$5.29

Element Milk Choc

$5.29

Element White Choc Strawberry

$5.29

Element PB

$5.29

Susies Cookie Banana

$3.99

Susies Cookie Orange

$3.99

Divvie Choc Chip

$7.99

Divvie Brownie

$7.99

Ozery Cranberry

$5.49

Ozery Apple

$5.49

Lakanto Truffles Dark Choc

$9.99

Lakanto Truffles Mint

$9.99

Lakanto Truffles Salt Caramel

$9.99

Mindright Blueberry

$3.49

Mindright PB

$3.49

Mindright Choc Sea Salt

$3.49

Mindright Brainboost

$1.99

Wise Bar Lemon

$3.19

Wise Bar Cinn Turmeric

$3.19

Blue Dinosaur Banana

$3.29

Blue Dinosaur Lamington

$3.29

Blue Dinosaur Cinn

$3.29

Blue Dinosaur Cheesecake

$3.29

Quantum Energy Caffe Mocha

$2.59

Real Nutty Lemon

$2.89

Real Nutty PB Choc

$2.89

Real Nutty Cocnut

$2.89

Real Nutty Maple

$2.89

Nrg PB

$3.29

Nrg Strawberry

$3.29

Nrg Birthday Cake

$3.29

Immunity Aid Go

$1.99

Pro Meal Bar PB

$3.49

Skout PB Bar

$2.89

Mangua Mango

$6.50

Thats It Apple Strawberry

$2.19

88 Acres Bluberry Lemon

$2.49

Pur 9 Peice Spearmint

$1.99

Pur 9 Pc Wintergree

$1.99

Pur 9 Pc Cinnamon

$1.99

Pur 9pc Bubblegum

$1.99

Pur 9 Pc Peppermint

$1.99

Pur 9 Pc Pom

$1.99

Pur Bag Peppermint

$5.09

Pur Bag Coolmint

$5.09

Pur Bag Bubblegum

$5.09

Pur Bag Cinnamon

$5.09

Pur Bag Spearmint

$5.09

Pur Bag Wintergreen

$5.09

Pur Tangerine Mints

$2.59

Three Wintergreen

$2.49

Three Spearmint

$2.49

Orga Garlic

$5.49

Orga Original

$5.49

Orga Cranberry

$5.49

Sow Good Cup Chai

$5.99

Sow Good Cup Berry Godmother

$5.99

Sow Good Cup Berry Apeeling

$5.99

Sow Good Cup Greens

$5.99

Sow Good Granola Acai&Almond

$9.99

Sow Good Granola Raspberry

$9.99

Sow Good Granola Apple Cinnamon

$9.99

Sow Good Granola Acai&Blueberry

$9.99

Lakanto Maple Glazed

$12.99

Lakanto Cinnamon Glazed

$12.99

Second Nature White Cheddar Keto

$12.69

Second Nature Immunity Defense

$12.69

Todd's Egg And Lentil Crisps

$5.79

Ziba Sun Dried Figs

$9.99

Ziba Heirloom Almonds

$9.99

Ziba Apricot

$9.99

Ziba Dried White Mulberrys

$2.99

Ziba Apricot Tiny Package

$2.99

Ziba Almonds Tiny Package

$2.99

OVH All Good Antioxidant

$7.99

OVH Cran Nut Mix

$7.99

OVH OMG Omega3

$7.99

OVH GoGo Keto

$7.99

Daily Crunch Cinnamon Java

$8.49

Daily Crunch Cacao Sea Salt

$8.49

Daily Crunch Golden Goodness

$8.49

Ugly Kiwi

$6.99

Little Secrets PB Chocolate

$6.99

Ella's Flats Caraway

$9.79

Venice Beach Ginger Candy

$4.89

Uglies Buffalo Ranch

$5.39

Uglies Buffalo Ranch Small

$1.99

Uglies Sea Salt

$5.39

Uglies Sea Salt Small

$1.99

Uglies Salt & Vinegar

$5.39

Uglies Salt & Vinegar Small

$1.99

Uglies Jalapeno Small

$1.99

Dang Original

$5.79

Dang Caramel Sea Salt

$5.79

Dang Lightly Salted

$5.79

Mushroom Jerkey Hickory Smokehouse

$7.99

Mushroom Jerkey Teriyaki Ginger

$7.99

Mushroom Jerkey Sea Salt & Cracked Pepper

$7.99

Recipe 33 Garlic Dill

$6.79

Recipe 33 Lemon Rosemary

$6.79

Recipe 33 Black Truffle

$6.79

Yum Earth Fruit Snacks

$3.59

Yumearth Organic Pops 14 Count

$4.89

Organic Living Mango

$7.59

Organic Living Coconut Fig

$7.59

Rawcology Apple Cinnamon

$6.99

Rawcology Berry Burst

$6.99

Rawcology Chocolate

$6.99

Root Smarts Tropical Taro

$4.79

Root Smarts Purple Sweet Potato

$4.79

The Better Chip Cauliflower

$3.79

Navitas Blueberry Hemp

$11.89

Milk Bar Vanilla

$6.19

Milk Bar Cinnamon Toast

$6.19

Royal Hawaiian Mac Mix

$10.49

Royal Hawaiian Mixed Nuts

$10.49

Lenny & Larry's Double Chocolate

$3.09

Core Foods Double Chocolate Chip

$10.49

Core Foods PB Choco Chip

$10.49

Skout Organic Rasperry Rush

$6.89

Cosmic Carror Chews Orange Mango Moonbeam

$5.89

Cosmic Carror Chews Apple Cinnamon Asteroid

$5.89

Cosmic Carror Chews Sour Cherry Blastoff

$5.89

Mindright Finnamon Churro

$5.79

Munch Right Apple Cinnamon

$6.09

Frankie's Sweet Potato Baked Fries Churro

$4.59

Frankie's Puffs BBQ

$5.09

SeedWise Lemon Blueberry

$7.99

SeedWise Chocolate Cherry

$7.99

Jam - Dutch Apple Jam

$5.00

Jam - Key Lime Jelly

$5.00

Jam - Blackberry

$5.00

Jam - Elderberry

$5.00

Jam - Strawberry Rhubard

$5.00

Jam - Pink Grapefruit

$5.00

Jam - Apricot Butter

$5.00

Dressing - Cranberry Apple Cider

$6.00

Dressing - Sesame Ginger Dressing

$6.00

Dressing - Blackberry Walnut Dressing

$6.00

Dressing - Orange

$6.00

Dressing - Vanilla Peach

$6.00

Fiji 700ml

$3.59

Change Water 20 oz

$2.19

Mela Water Passionfruit

$4.79

Secret Nature Pineapple

$3.69

Guayaki Peach Revival

$3.49

Wild Tonic Jun

$3.99

Uglies Jalapeno 6 oz

$5.39

Root Smart SwtPot 6 oz

$3.99

Skout salt caramel

$2.89

Shameless Green Apple

$3.99

PUR Pom 77oz

$5.09

FroPro Bday Cake

$4.19

NRG Bite Van Cran

$3.29

Fruit Stickers

$4.39

Clever Tonic Pink

$12.19

Clever Tonic

$12.19

Bobo's oat bites lemon

$1.00

Bobo's oat bites Choco Chip

$1.00

Bobo's oat bites PB Choco Chip

$1.00

Bobo's oat bites Apple Pie

$1.00

Cascadian Choc Chip

$1.00

Cascadian Vanilla Chip

$1.00

Kind Dark Choco

$1.28

Kind Oat Honey

$1.28

Kind Peanut Butter

$1.28

Kind vanilla blueberry

$1.28

Sober Carpenter Red

$12.19

Sober Carpenter Blonde Ale

$12.19

Sober Carpenter Ipa

$12.19

Sober Carpenter White

$12.19

Sober Carpenter organic Ipa

$13.49

Mela OG

$4.79

Mela Pineapple

$4.79

Mela Passionfruit

$4.79

High Key Choco Chips

$5.59

High Key Brownie

$5.59

High Key Snickerdoodle

$5.59

High Key Vanilla Wafers

$5.59

High Key Bday Cake

$5.59

High Key Banana nut

$5.59

Remedy Ginger Lemon

$2.89

Remedy Mixed Lemon

$2.89

Remedy Orange Splash

$2.79

Remedy Peach

$2.89

Remedy Raspberry

$2.79

High Key Blueberry

$5.59

Bahlsen Biscuit Dark Choco

$6.59

Bahlsen Biscuit Milk Choco

$6.59

Bahlsen Wafer roll Dark Choco

$6.29

Bahlsen Wafer Milk Choco

$6.29

Hang Obi ginger

$4.49

Hang Obi Blood Orange

$4.49

Alkaline88 1L

$2.09

Alkaline88 500mL

$1.09

Fiji Sports Cap

$3.59

Icelandic Glacial 1L

$3.39

Icelandic 750mL

$3.19

Sol-Ti Ginger

$4.19

Sol-Ti Immunity

$4.19

Vive Detox Immunity

$4.19

Vive Immune Cayenne

$4.19

Vive Immune OG

$4.19

Vive pure boost ginger

$4.19

Vive Wellness Rescue

$4.19

cascadian sweet&salty

$1.00

enjoy life cocoa loco

$1.00

Earth Born Insulated bags

$12.00