Please inquire about our afternoon Tea Service.
East Bay Meeting House
Breakfast Menu
Two hot waffles choice bacon or sausage with pure Vermont maple syrup. Served with fresh fruit cup
Homemade country style casserole with side mild salsa - customer favorite! Served with fresh fruit cup
Toasted buttery croissant with crispy bacon, egg and American cheese
Two poached eggs with Canadian bacon over toasted English muffins topped with hot hollandaise sauce. Served with roasted potatoes
French toast strata made with buttery croissant with pure Vermont maple syrup. Locals say best in Charleston! Served with fresh fruit cup
Canadian ham, melted American cheese and fresh farm tomato on buttery croissant. Served with fresh fruit cup
Granola with almonds, pecans, & raisins served with milk or vanilla yogurt
Spinach with Parmesan cheese or portobello mushrooms with ham & Swiss cheese. Served with fresh fruit cup
Two poached eggs with smoked salmon over toasted English muffins topped with hot hollandaise sauce. Served with roasted potatoes
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, red onion, roasted red peppers and capers on bagel. Served with fresh fruit cup
Extra Sides
Lunch Menu
Soups
Salads
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, chickpeas, red onion with croutons
Romaine lettuce, tomato, turkey, egg, roast beef, ham, chickpeas, Swiss cheese
Organic greens, chicken, curry, celery, sliced apples with golden raisins and crackers
Romaine lettuce, roasted red peppers, black olives, tomato, cucumbers, pepperoncini, red onion, with feta cheese
Organic greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, chickpeas, roasted red peppers, with fresh mozzarella cheese
Organic greens, sliced apples, blueberries, grapes, watermelon, dried cranberries, with toasted almonds. Choice of cheese: Gorgonzola, feta, or goat
Sandwiches
Bacon, tomato, lettuce, with mayonnaise on toasted bread
Turkey, bacon, tomato, lettuce, with mayonnaise on toasted bread
Chicken, curry, apple celery, golden raisins, lettuce on toasted bread
Home made egg salad, dill, celery, lettuce, with mayonnaise on toasted bread
Honey maple ham, tomato, lettuce, American cheese, with mustard, on toasted bread
Roast beef, tomato, lettuce, Swiss cheese, with mayonnaise on toasted bread
Vine ripe tomatoes, black olives, roasted red peppers, organic greens, mozzarella cheese, with mayonnaise on toasted bread
Turkey, bacon, tomato, lettuce, brie cheese, with mayonnaise, toasted bread
Turkey, tomato, lettuce, Swiss cheese with mayonnaise on toasted bread
Hot Panini
Artichokes, black olives, tomato, roasted red peppers, onion, mozzarella cheese
Ham, red onion, tomato, American cheese, with mustard
Roast beef, tomato, Gorgonzola cheese, with mayonnaise
Salmon, red onion, roasted red peppers, dill cream cheese, with capers
Turkey, bacon, tomato, brie cheese, with pesto