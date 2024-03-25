East Bay Spice Co. 2134 Oxford St
Food
- BHAJI$8.00
Chickpea fritter filled with mixed vegetables
- CHICKEN & WAFFLES$19.00
Turmeric buttermilk marinated chicken, house made waffles, served tikka sauce, parmesan and maple syrup
- CURRY MASALA BOWL
Onion, garlic, ginger, tomato sauce. Served with Garlic naan & basmati rice All curries gluten free with exception of naan bread.
- FLATBREADS
Naan with onion, cilantro, mozzarella, & tikka masala sauce
- FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$16.00
Turmeric buttermilk marinated chicken breast, cabbage, lettuce, spiced pickles & house made tikka sauce
- KORMA BOWL
A curried yogurt sauce. Served with Garlic naan & basmati rice All curries gluten free with exception of naan bread
- SIDES
- TACOS
Choice of three: Veggie, Chicken, Prawn, Lamb
- TIKKA MASALA BOWL
Traditional tikka masala sauce. Served with Garlic naan & basmati rice All curries gluten free with exception of naan bread
- VEGGIE SAMOSAS$12.00
Potato, onion, peas, indian spices
- PAPADUM$4.00
Beverages
Liquor
- Well Vodka$11.00
- Amass Vodka$13.00
- Anchor Hop Head Vodka$12.00
- Gruven$10.00
- Mulholland Vodka$10.00
- Source One Vodka$13.00
- Source One(Sherry Cask)$15.00
- St. George All Purpose$12.00
- St. George Green Chile$12.00
- Vusa$13.00
- Well Gin$11.00
- Amass Gin$12.00
- Anchor Genevieve$13.00
- Automatic Gin No. 5$12.00
- Automatic Halfshell$15.00
- Automatic Sea$15.00
- Bar Hill Gin$12.00
- Bar Hill Tomcat$15.00
- Benhams Sonoma Dry$14.00
- Bimini Gin$14.00
- Bimini Coconut Gin$14.00
- Botanist Gin$13.00
- De Borgen New Style$14.00
- De Borgen Old Style$14.00
- Drumshambo Irish Gunpowder Gin$15.00
- Fleurette Gin$13.00
- Fleurette Vermilion Gin$14.00
- Ford's London Dry Gin$9.00
- Hendricks$13.00
- Juniper Grove American Dry$13.00
- Juniper Groove Atrium$13.00
- Junipero Gin$13.00
- Luxardo Sour Cherry$13.00
- Ming River$13.00
- Mulholland Cucumber Gin$13.00
- Principe De Los Apostles Mate$13.00
- Roku Gin$13.00
- Ruette Celery Gin$12.00
- Sipsmith Sloe Gin$14.00
- Spirit Works Gin$13.00
- Spirit Works Sloe Gin$15.00
- St George Botanivore$13.00
- St George Dry Rye$14.00
- St George Terroir$13.00
- Tenjaku Gin$13.00
- Tru Organic Gin$13.00
- Nikka Gin$16.00
- Well Rum$11.00
- Angostura 1919$13.00
- Angostura 5-Year$10.00
- Appleton Estate Jamaica$11.00
- Avua Amburana Cachaća$13.00
- Avua Prata$11.00
- Batavia Arrack$12.00
- Black Tot$16.00
- Cachaca Germana$12.00