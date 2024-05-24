East Metro West 1 4840 Flat Shoals Parkway
Fried Baskets
- Deep Fried Lobster Tails$30.00
2 Deep Fried Lobster Tails with French Fries
- 2pc Whiting Basket$12.00
2pc Whiting Fish with French Fries and Hushpuppies
- Honey Honey Salmon$20.00
6oz Deep Fried Salmon dipped in our Signature Honey Henny Sauce with French Fries
- Fried Shrimp$20.00
12pc Deep Fried Shrimp with French Fries and Hushpuppies
- 12pc Honey Henny Wings$20.00
12 Wings dipped in our honey Henny Sauce with French Fries served with Blue Cheese and Ranch
Sides
Dinner Items over Yellow Rice
Add Ons
East Metro West 1 4840 Flat Shoals Parkway Location and Ordering Hours
(404) 707-5869
Closed • Opens Friday at 12PM