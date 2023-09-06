Eastridge Jammin’ Cafe
CRAFTED DRINKS
Espresso
Espresso
$2.00+
Americano
$2.00+
Cappuccino
$3.00+
Caffè Latte
$3.00+
Flavored Latte
$3.50+
Caramel Macchiato
$4.00+
Vanilla Latte
$3.50+
SF Vanilla Latte
$3.50+
Hazelnut Latte
$3.50+
SF Hazelnut Latte
$3.50+
Cinnamon Latte
$3.50+
Brown Sugar Spice Latte
$3.50+
Dirty Chai Latte
$5.50+
Caffè Mocha
$4.00+
Caffè White Mocha
$4.00+
Mexican Mocha
$4.00+
Non-Espresso
Seasonal (Summer)
SMOOTHIES
ITALIAN SODAS
BOTTLED / IND.
Izze Sparkling Juices
Vitamin Water
Specialty
FOOD
Specialty
Breakfast Burrito
$4.50
Breakfast Bowl (GF)
$4.50
Bacon & Cheese Egg Bites (GF)
$4.50Out of stock
Spinach & Bell Pepper Egg Bites (GF)
$4.50Out of stock
Ham & Cheese Croissant
$4.50Out of stock
Cinnamon Roll
$3.00Out of stock
Chocolate Donut w/ Chocolate Glaze (GF)
$2.00Out of stock
Chocolate Donut w/ Mint Glaze (GF)
$2.00Out of stock
Chocolate Donut w/ Vanilla Glaze (GF)
$2.00Out of stock
Gluten Free Lemon Loaf
$3.00Out of stock
Pecan Sticky Bun
$3.00Out of stock