Eat A Pita Clifton Ave
EAT A PITA FOOD MENU
APPETIZERS/MAZZA
- Falafel Balls
5 Freshly Fried Falafel Balls served w/ Tehina$3.99
- Shawarma Egg Roll
Crispy Eggroll loaded with Shaved Shawarma & Fried onions. Best eaten with Tehina$6.49
- Deli Egg Roll$6.49
- Hot Dog Roll
Beef Hotdog Rolled in a crispy Eggroll wrapper$3.99
- Kibbeh
4pcs freshly fried Beef Kibbeh, served w/ Tehina$8.99
- Lachmagine
4 Freshly baked Beef Lachamagine served w/ Tehina$8.99
- Morrocan Cigars
4 Crispy Moroccan Beef Cigars served w/ Tehina$8.99
- Beef Empanadas (4)
4 Empanadas filled with ground Beef, fresh Vegetables & Olives.$8.99
- Potato Cigars$4.99
- Potato Pastels$4.99
- Mazza Combo Plate
Mazza Sampler combo consisting of: 2 Kibbeh, 2 Cigars, 2 Lachmagine, 2 Empanadas 2 Potato Cigars, 2 Pastels, 2 Falafel Balls Served with Tehina$18.99
- Small Buffalo Crispy Tenders$12.49
- Large Buffalo Crispy Tenders$24.99
- Small Crispy Tenders
Our Famous Sweet & Crispy Chicken Tenders$12.49
- Large Crispy Tenders
Our Famous Sweet & Crispy Chicken Tenders$24.99
- Small Chicken Tenders$12.49
- Large Chicken Tenders$24.99
- Small Buffalo Tenders$12.49
- Small Poppers$12.49
SIDE DISHES
ISRAELI CUISINE
CHICKEN/DELI BAR
PLATES
- Shawarma- Plate$25.99
- Lamb Shawarma- Plate$29.99OUT OF STOCK
- Chatzi/Chatzi- Plate$26.99
- Meurav Yerushalmi- Plate$26.99
- Grilled Baby Chicken- Plate$25.99
- Falafel- Plate$15.99
- Grilled Chicken- Plate$24.99
- Crispy Schnitzel - Plate$25.99
- Buffalo Schnitzel- Plate$25.99
- Schnitzel Pastrami- Plate$28.99
- BBQ Steak- Plate$29.99
- Pastrami- Plate$24.99
CATERING
Packages
Platters
- Mazza Platter
A platter of Kibbeh, Lachmagine, Moroccan Cigars, Empanadas, Potato Cigars, Potato Pastels, Chicken Tenders. Served with Sweet Chili & Tehina.$75.00
- Hero Platter
Assorted Sandwiches in a baguette cut in half. Served with Russian Dressing, Cole Slaw, Pickles, Ketchup, Mustard.$80.00
- Wrap Platter
Assorted Deli Wraps Cut in half. Served with Ketchup, Mustard, Russian, Cole Slaw, Pickles.$80.00
- Chicken Tender Platter$75.00
- 10lb Caesar Salad$50.00
- Appetizer Platter
Assortment of mini appetizers including, Frank N’ Blanks, Mini Egg-rolls, Short rib spring rolls, Mini potato knish, Pastrami bites. Served with Honey Mustard & Duck Sauce!$75.00
Shabbos Catering - ONLY AVAILABLE THURSDAY & FRIDAY!
Mains 9x13
- Shawarma 9x13$80.00
- Lamb Shawarma 9x13$165.00
- Grilled Baby Chicken 9x13$80.00
- Schnitzel 9x13$75.00
- Grilled Chicken 9x13$75.00
- Chicken Fingers 9x13$75.00
- Poppers 9x13$80.00
- Falafel 9x13$30.00
- BBQ Boneless Ribs 9x13$180.00
- Nuggets 9x13$75.00
- Crispy Tenders 9x13$75.00
- Buffalo Crispy Tenders 9x13$75.00
- 9x13 Buffalo Chicken Tenders$75.00
Sides 9x13
- Fries 9x13$25.00
- Onion Rings 9x13$30.00
- Rice 9x13$25.00
- Roasted Potatoes 9x13$30.00
- Grilled Vegetables 9x13$40.00
- Garlic Green Beans 9x13$40.00
- Mini Eggrolls 9x13$55.00
- Franks 'N Blanks 9x13$55.00
- Kibbeh 9x13$70.00
- Lachmagine 9x13$70.00
- Morrocan Cigars 9x13$70.00
- Empanadas 9x13$70.00
- Potato Cigars 9x13$35.00
- Potato Pastels 9x13$35.00
- 9x13 Mini Potato Puff$50.00