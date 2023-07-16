Sandwiches / Burritos

Bacon Sunrise

Bacon Sunrise

$9.50

Scrambled eggs, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Arugula, siracha aioli on Texas toast

Scrambled eggs, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Arugula, siracha aioli on Texas toast

Morning Delight

Morning Delight

$8.00

Scrambled Eggs, Swiss, Rosemary Sage Sausage, Lemon Dill Aioli on an English muffin

Scrambled Eggs, Swiss, Rosemary Sage Sausage, Lemon Dill Aioli on an English muffin

Truffle Breakfast Bliss

Truffle Breakfast Bliss

$12.00

Scrambled eggs, Swiss Cheese, Sauteed Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Truffle Herb Aioli on Texas Toast

Scrambled eggs, Swiss Cheese, Sauteed Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Truffle Herb Aioli on Texas Toast

K-Sizzle

K-Sizzle

$11.00

Scrambled Eggs, Pork Belly, Shredded Cabbage, Sliced Jalapeno, Spicy Korean Aioli on Texas Toast

Scrambled Eggs, Pork Belly, Shredded Cabbage, Sliced Jalapeno, Spicy Korean Aioli on Texas Toast

Hangover Burrito

Hangover Burrito

$13.00

Flour Tortilla, Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Brgz Sauce, Tater Tots

Flour Tortilla, Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Brgz Sauce, Tater Tots

Cali Breakfast Burrito

Cali Breakfast Burrito

$13.00

Flour Tortilla, Scrambled Eggs, Avocado, Spinach, Red Onions, Pepper Jack, Cilantro Jalapeno Sauce

Flour Tortilla, Scrambled Eggs, Avocado, Spinach, Red Onions, Pepper Jack, Cilantro Jalapeno Sauce

Light Fare

Smoked Salmon Toast

Smoked Salmon Toast

$13.50

Ivy City Smoked Salmon, Julienned Red Onions, Capers, Sliced Cucumbers, Pea Shoots, Zesty Yogurt Dill Sauce

Ivy City Smoked Salmon, Julienned Red Onions, Capers, Sliced Cucumbers, Pea Shoots, Zesty Yogurt Dill Sauce

Avo Toast

$12.00

Avocado, Feta, Pickled Red Onion, Grape Tomatoes, Cilantro Jalapeno Sauce

Avocado, Feta, Pickled Red Onion, Grape Tomatoes, Cilantro Jalapeno Sauce

Yogurt Parfait

$9.00

Greek Yogurt, Granola, Fresh Berries, Lemon Curd, Dusted with Powdered Sugar

Greek Yogurt, Granola, Fresh Berries, Lemon Curd, Dusted with Powdered Sugar

Sides

Regular Tots

Regular Tots

$5.00

Crispy tots lightly dusted with freshly diced parsley. Served with brgz sauce

Crispy tots lightly dusted with freshly diced parsley. Served with brgz sauce

Truffle Parmesan Tots

Truffle Parmesan Tots

$7.00

Crispy Garlic Parmesan Tots w/ Truffle Aioli

Crispy Garlic Parmesan Tots w/ Truffle Aioli

Toast

$3.00

French Loaf Toasted w/ Whipped Butter and Strawberry Jam

French Loaf Toasted w/ Whipped Butter and Strawberry Jam

Mixed Berries

$4.00

Seasonal Mixed Fresh Berries

Seasonal Mixed Fresh Berries

Side of Thick Cut Bacon

$5.00

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.00

Cold Brew (16oz)

$5.25

Double Espresso

$3.00

Latte

$4.25

Cappuccino

$4.25

Mocha

$4.75

Coco Loco (Cocoa w/ Steamed Milk)

$4.00

English Breakfast Tea

$3.50

Drinks

Orange Juice

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.00

Kids Milk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.00