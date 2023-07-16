Eat Brgz - West End
Sandwiches / Burritos
Bacon Sunrise
Scrambled eggs, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Arugula, siracha aioli on Texas toast
Morning Delight
Scrambled Eggs, Swiss, Rosemary Sage Sausage, Lemon Dill Aioli on an English muffin
Truffle Breakfast Bliss
Scrambled eggs, Swiss Cheese, Sauteed Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Truffle Herb Aioli on Texas Toast
K-Sizzle
Scrambled Eggs, Pork Belly, Shredded Cabbage, Sliced Jalapeno, Spicy Korean Aioli on Texas Toast
Hangover Burrito
Flour Tortilla, Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Brgz Sauce, Tater Tots
Cali Breakfast Burrito
Flour Tortilla, Scrambled Eggs, Avocado, Spinach, Red Onions, Pepper Jack, Cilantro Jalapeno Sauce
Light Fare
Smoked Salmon Toast
Ivy City Smoked Salmon, Julienned Red Onions, Capers, Sliced Cucumbers, Pea Shoots, Zesty Yogurt Dill Sauce
Avo Toast
Avocado, Feta, Pickled Red Onion, Grape Tomatoes, Cilantro Jalapeno Sauce
Yogurt Parfait
Greek Yogurt, Granola, Fresh Berries, Lemon Curd, Dusted with Powdered Sugar
Sides
Regular Tots
Crispy tots lightly dusted with freshly diced parsley. Served with brgz sauce
Truffle Parmesan Tots
Crispy Garlic Parmesan Tots w/ Truffle Aioli
Toast
French Loaf Toasted w/ Whipped Butter and Strawberry Jam
Mixed Berries
Seasonal Mixed Fresh Berries
