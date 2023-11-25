374
All Day Menu
SOUP
COLD
HOT
Mains
- Gemelli$28.00
Rhode Island littlenecks, Chiles, Tomato, Basil, Parmesan
- Steak Frites$42.00
Shoestring French fries, Bleu cheese butter, Garlic aioli
- Short Rib$32.00
Truffle mashed, shoestring onions, chives
- Roast Chicken$25.00
Pomegrante seeds, charred brussels, rosemary pan sauce.
- Seared Salmon$27.00
Maple mustarted rosemary, Sauteed kale
Wine List
Red by the glass
White by the Glass
Red by the Bottle
- Hangtime - Pinot Noir Bottle$28.00
- Belle Glos - Pinot Nior$60.00
- Unshackled - Red Blend$56.00
- Stags Leap - Petite Sirah - bottle$36.00
- Quilt - Cabernet$72.00
- Georges Duboeuf - Bottle$44.00
- Banshee Cabernete - Bottle$52.00
- Shannon Ridge Petite Sirah - Bottle$36.00
- Orin Swift - Red Blend$110.00
- Tenuta Chianti$70.00
White by the Bottle
- Quilt - Chardonnay Bottle$70.00
- Picco Del Sole - Vermentino$9.00
- Vavasour - Sauvignon Blanc glass$11.00
- Vavasour - Savion Blanc Bottle$40.00
- Picco Del Sole - Vermentino bottle$32.00
- Torresella - Pinot Grigio$40.00
- Milbrandt - Chard Bottle$32.00
- Hugul winer -veltwiner bottle$56.00
- Nuveu Sancerrre bottle$68.00
- Studio - Rose Bottle$44.00
Beer List
Draft list
Beer Bottles
Beer Cans
Liquor
Gin
tequila
- Corralejo Blanco$9.00
- Corralejo Reposado$11.00
- Corralejo Anejo$14.00
- Don Julio Silver$14.00
- Don Julio Reposado$15.00
- Don Julio Anejo$17.00
- Casamigos - Blanco$12.00
- Casamigos - Reposado$13.00
- Tequila Ocho Silver$14.00
- Tequila Ocho Reposado$16.00
- Tequila Ocho Anejo$18.00
- Herradura Silver$14.00
- Herradura Reposado$15.00
- Herradura Anejo$16.00
- Clase Azul - 2 oz.$30.00
- Mezcal Vago$14.00
- Clase Azul - 4 oz.$50.00
Scotch/Whiskey/Burbon
- Jameson$11.00
- Jack Daniels$10.00
- Maker's Mark$12.00
- Crown Royal$11.00
- Toki (Japanese)$14.00
- Dewars (White Label)$10.00
- Lagavulin$18.00
- Johnnie Walker Black$11.00
- Macallan 12 (Sherry Oak)$21.00
- Glenlivet 12$14.00
- Glenfiddich 12$15.00
- Four Roses$11.00
- Woodford Reserve$13.00
- Bulleit$12.00
- Whistle Pig Rye (10yr)$16.00
- Hennessy$12.00
- Remy VSOP$13.00
347 Location and Ordering Hours
(860) 850-5106
Open now • Closes at 11PM