Thank you for choosing Willow Creek!
Willow Creek 19 W Willow Creek Ln
Lunch/Dinner
Appetizers
Fried Chicken
Sandwiches
- Club Richard$7.50
Sliced Ham and Turkey Piled High with Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, and Tomato on Toasted Sourdough Bread
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$4.50
Our Signature Recipe Served with Your Favorite Toppings on Sourdough Bread
- Chicken Philly$8.00
Grilled and Seasoned to Perfection with Cheese on a Toasted Roll. Load it with Peppers, Onions, and Mushrooms for $1.5
- Cheesesteak$8.00
Your Favorite Philly Cheesesteak Cooked to Order with Cheese on a Toasted Roll. Load it with Peppers, Onions, and Mushrooms for $1.5
- Chicken Breast Sandwich$7.00
Grilled or Fried on a Warm Toasted Bun with your Choice of Toppings.
Dinners
Build Your Own Burger
Seasonal Corner Salads
Sides
Livers / Gizzards
Drinks
Hot Coffee
Iced Coffee
Soda & Sweet Tea
Orange Juice
Willow Creek 19 W Willow Creek Ln Location and Ordering Hours
(229) 415-3335
Open now • Closes at 7:30PM