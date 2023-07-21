Ditch Kitchen & Surf Bar
Food
Apps
Guac & Chips
house-made guacamole with pickled jalapenos & pomegranate seeds served with cool-ranch potato chips
LA Street Corn
sweet corn on the cob, chipotle aioli, cotija cheese, cilantro
Crab Cakes
tabbouleh salad, fine herbs, horseradish aioli
Calamari
toasted coconut & scallions served with a sweet thai chili
Sesame Duck Wings
confit duck drumettes, sweet & sour sauces, toasted sesame & scallions
Yucca Poppers
guacamole, herb & chipotle aioli
Wings
classic fried chicken wings tossed in choice of: buffalo, sweet chili and BBQ sauces
PEI Mussels
coconut curry sauce, garlic crostini, fine herbs
NE Clam Chowder
fresh clams, minced veggies, fine herbs
Seafood Bruschetta
Handhelds
The Maverick
7oz grassfed patty, topped with frizzle shallots, A1 aioli, carnitas, pepperjack cheese
Burger
7oz grassfed patty, Build Your Own choice toppings, Brioche Bun
Chicken Torta
marinated chicken breast, refried beans, chorizo, pickled onions, guacamole, chipotle aioli
Montauk Lobster Roll
served: warm + buttery OR chilled + creamy
Crab Cake Sandwich
spicy red cabbage slaw, pickled onions, chipotle aioli
Tacos
Baja Fish Taco
beer & vodka battered seasonal fish, red cabbage, pico de gallo, lime crema (one taco per order)
Carne Asada Taco
marinated sirloin steak, frizzle shallots, pico de gallo, lime crema (one taco per order)
Beachfire Chicken Taco
marinated chicken breast, pickled jalapenos, pico de gallo, lime crema (one taco per order)
Carnitas Taco
slow cooked pork, agua chile, cilantro (one taco per order)
Taco Platter
Large Plates
Kalefornia Salad
cherry tomatoes, bacon, hard boiled egg, avocado, pickled golden raisins, creamy avocado-ranch dressing
Summer Salad
watermelon and pineapple chunks, sliced shallots, crumbled feta cheese, pineapple cilantro vinaigrette
Flambe Catch of the Day
chorizo mexi-rice, watermelon & pineapple relish
Agave Glazed Salmon
avocado mousse, mandarin segments, crushed tortillas, cucumber relish
Beach Kebabs
jumbo shrimp or marinated chicken, coconut rice, lemony arugula
Pork Chop Milanese
baby heirloom tomatoes, cucumbers, feta cheese, radish
Sirloin Steak
warm orzo salad, baby heirloom tomatoes, queso fresco, cucumbers, fine herbs
Desserts
Sides
Kids Menu
Specials
Bar
House Cocktails
Red Sangria
burgundy, orange juice, lemon juice, vanilla sugar syrup, port, brandy
Rose Sangria
chablis, pink port, orange vodka, grapefruit liqueur, fresh lemon juice, cranberry juice, vanilla sugar syrup
Surfs Up!
wray & nephew overproof, chartreuse, house-made falernum, fresh lime juice, pineapple juice, allspice dram
Rumgroni
appleton estate signature, sweet vermouth, campari, walnut bitters
Island Rum Punch
don q white & gold, fresh falernum, fresh lime juice, pineapple juice, passionfruit, mango, sugar syrup
TBD
don q white, fresh lime juice, sugar syrup, salt, thai basil leaves
Ancho Average Margarita
tanteo chipotle, cazadores reposado, fresh lime & lemon juices,pineapple juice, sugar syrup, tajin rim (serves 2)
Oaxaca Mule
cazadores reposado, 400 conejos, artichoke liqueur, fresh lime juice, sugar syrup, mint leaves, ginger beer
Frozen Paloma
cazadores reposado tequila, fresh lime & lemon juices, sugar syrup, orange liqueur, grapefruit liqueur, pink salt rim
Spicy Margarita
tanteo jalapeno & habanero tequila, fresh lime juice, sugar syrup, smoked salt rim
Da Painkiller
pussers gunpowder, coco lopez, coconut milk, orange & pineapple juices, nutmeg
Smoke on the Bay
tanteo chipotle, 400 conejos, fresh lime juice, watermelon, sugar syrup, black lava salt rim
Hang 10 Marg
cazadores reposado tequila, fresh lime & lemon juices, sugar syrup, orange liqueur, salt rim
Cool as a Cucumber
cucumber infused vodka, midori, fresh lime juice, sugar syrup, cucumber
Sunburnt Summer
aviation gin, chartreuse, fresh lime juice, sugar syrup, strawberry, thai basil leaves