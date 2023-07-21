Save 10% on your entire order
Food

Apps

Guac & Chips

$14.00

house-made guacamole with pickled jalapenos & pomegranate seeds served with cool-ranch potato chips

LA Street Corn

$10.00

sweet corn on the cob, chipotle aioli, cotija cheese, cilantro

Crab Cakes

$16.00

tabbouleh salad, fine herbs, horseradish aioli

Calamari

$18.00

toasted coconut & scallions served with a sweet thai chili

Sesame Duck Wings

$18.00

confit duck drumettes, sweet & sour sauces, toasted sesame & scallions

Yucca Poppers

$14.00

guacamole, herb & chipotle aioli

Wings

$16.00

classic fried chicken wings tossed in choice of: buffalo, sweet chili and BBQ sauces

PEI Mussels

$16.00

coconut curry sauce, garlic crostini, fine herbs

NE Clam Chowder

$10.00

fresh clams, minced veggies, fine herbs

Seafood Bruschetta

$19.00

Handhelds

The Maverick

$20.00

7oz grassfed patty, topped with frizzle shallots, A1 aioli, carnitas, pepperjack cheese

Burger

$14.00

7oz grassfed patty, Build Your Own choice toppings, Brioche Bun

Chicken Torta

$16.00

marinated chicken breast, refried beans, chorizo, pickled onions, guacamole, chipotle aioli

Montauk Lobster Roll

$28.00

served: warm + buttery OR chilled + creamy

Crab Cake Sandwich

$22.00

spicy red cabbage slaw, pickled onions, chipotle aioli

Tacos

Baja Fish Taco

$6.00

beer & vodka battered seasonal fish, red cabbage, pico de gallo, lime crema (one taco per order)

Carne Asada Taco

$6.00

marinated sirloin steak, frizzle shallots, pico de gallo, lime crema (one taco per order)

Beachfire Chicken Taco

$6.00

marinated chicken breast, pickled jalapenos, pico de gallo, lime crema (one taco per order)

Carnitas Taco

$6.00

slow cooked pork, agua chile, cilantro (one taco per order)

Taco Platter

$18.00

Large Plates

Kalefornia Salad

$14.00

cherry tomatoes, bacon, hard boiled egg, avocado, pickled golden raisins, creamy avocado-ranch dressing

Summer Salad

$14.00

watermelon and pineapple chunks, sliced shallots, crumbled feta cheese, pineapple cilantro vinaigrette

Flambe Catch of the Day

$32.00

chorizo mexi-rice, watermelon & pineapple relish

Agave Glazed Salmon

$34.00

avocado mousse, mandarin segments, crushed tortillas, cucumber relish

Beach Kebabs

$26.00

jumbo shrimp or marinated chicken, coconut rice, lemony arugula

Pork Chop Milanese

$26.00

baby heirloom tomatoes, cucumbers, feta cheese, radish

Sirloin Steak

$33.00

warm orzo salad, baby heirloom tomatoes, queso fresco, cucumbers, fine herbs

Desserts

The Big Kahuna

$12.00

caramelized apple chimichanga, cinnamon & brown sugar, vanilla ice cream

Sides

Caramelized Brussels

$8.00

Cheesy Mac

$8.00

Fries

$8.00

Rice & Beans

$9.00

Rice

$8.00

Beans

$8.00

House Chips

$6.00

Truffle Fries

$8.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries

$10.00

Specials

Loaded Cheesy Mac

$14.00

pork carnitas, pico de gallo, garlic breadcrumbs, honey BBQ drizzle

Pimento Cheese Dip

$15.00

Pan-Roasted Swordfish

$32.00

cauliflower puree, corn and black salsa, honey macerated strawberries

Bar

House Cocktails

Red Sangria

$12.00

burgundy, orange juice, lemon juice, vanilla sugar syrup, port, brandy

Rose Sangria

$12.00

chablis, pink port, orange vodka, grapefruit liqueur, fresh lemon juice, cranberry juice, vanilla sugar syrup

Surfs Up!

$14.00

wray & nephew overproof, chartreuse, house-made falernum, fresh lime juice, pineapple juice, allspice dram

Rumgroni

$14.00

appleton estate signature, sweet vermouth, campari, walnut bitters

Island Rum Punch

$12.00

don q white & gold, fresh falernum, fresh lime juice, pineapple juice, passionfruit, mango, sugar syrup

TBD

$14.00

don q white, fresh lime juice, sugar syrup, salt, thai basil leaves

Ancho Average Margarita

$28.00

tanteo chipotle, cazadores reposado, fresh lime & lemon juices,pineapple juice, sugar syrup, tajin rim (serves 2)

Oaxaca Mule

$14.00

cazadores reposado, 400 conejos, artichoke liqueur, fresh lime juice, sugar syrup, mint leaves, ginger beer

Frozen Paloma

$14.00

cazadores reposado tequila, fresh lime & lemon juices, sugar syrup, orange liqueur, grapefruit liqueur, pink salt rim

Spicy Margarita

$14.00

tanteo jalapeno & habanero tequila, fresh lime juice, sugar syrup, smoked salt rim

Da Painkiller

$14.00

pussers gunpowder, coco lopez, coconut milk, orange & pineapple juices, nutmeg

Smoke on the Bay

$14.00

tanteo chipotle, 400 conejos, fresh lime juice, watermelon, sugar syrup, black lava salt rim

Hang 10 Marg

$12.00

cazadores reposado tequila, fresh lime & lemon juices, sugar syrup, orange liqueur, salt rim

Cool as a Cucumber

$14.00

cucumber infused vodka, midori, fresh lime juice, sugar syrup, cucumber

Sunburnt Summer

$14.00

aviation gin, chartreuse, fresh lime juice, sugar syrup, strawberry, thai basil leaves

Classic Cocktails

Long Island Iced Tea

$14.00

Vodka

Vodka

$5.00+

Titos

$6.00+

Ketel One

$7.00+

Grey Goose

$8.00+

Gin

Hendricks

$7.00+

Aviation

$7.00+

Rum

Don Q Reserva 7

$6.00+

Myers Dark

$6.00+

White Rum

$6.00+

Dark Rum

$6.00+

Sailor Jerry Spiced

$6.00+

Tequila

Camerena Silver

$6.00+

Milagro Select Barrel Silver

$8.00+

Herradura Silver

$7.00+

Casamigos Blanco

$8.00+

Cazadores Reposado

$6.00+

Camerena Reposado

$6.00+

Milagro Select Barrel Reposado

$8.00+

Herradura Reposado

$7.00+

Milagro Barrel Select Anejo

$9.00+

Bourbon/Whiskey/Scotch

Famous Grouse

$7.00+

Templeton Rye

$7.00+

Jack Daniels

$6.00+

Jameson

$6.00+

Johnny Walker Black

$6.00+

Makers Mark

$7.00+

Cordials

DiSaronno

Draft Beer

Two Havens Hazy IPA

$8.00

Blue Point Toasted

$8.00

Pacifico

$8.00

Oops I Hopped My Pants!

$8.00

Sand City White Sand Summer Ale

$8.00

Founders West Coast IPA

$8.00

Captain Lawrence Classic Lager

$8.00

Bottle & Can Beer

Angry Orchard

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Athletic Light (Non-Alch Beer)

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Budweiser

$6.00

Two Haven Pale Ale

$8.00

Two Haven Hazy IPA

$8.00

5 Boroughs Tiny Juicy IPA

$7.00

Cigar City Jai Alai

$7.00

Corona

$7.00

Corona Premier

$7.00

Surfside Iced Tea + Vodka

$10.00

Wine

Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Prosecco

$8.00

NA Bev

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00