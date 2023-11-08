Vonna 7415 Northwest 54th Street
Signature
- Mushrooms and Truffles$4.00+
Savor the gourmet delight of our Mushrooms and Truffles Empanada, featuring a heavenly combination of tender mushrooms and aromatic truffles, wrapped in a flaky crust.
- Caprese$4.00+
Enjoy the taste of Italy with our Caprese Empanada! It has yummy tomatoes, mozzarella, provolone, and ricotta cheese inside. It's like having a bite of the Mediterranean in your mouth.
- Spinach$4.00+
Try our vegan-friendly Spinach Empanada! It's made with fresh spinach, creamy mozzarella cheese, and tasty onions.
- Chicken$4.00+
Introducing our delectable Chicken Empanada, a true crowd-pleaser filled with irresistible flavors. This savory delight features tender chicken, sweet corn, zesty tomato sauce, sautéed onions, and a colorful blend of green and red peppers.
- Beef$4.00+
Enjoy our delicious Beef Empanada made with soft, succulent beef, tasty plantains, onions, zingy tomato sauce, and bright green and red peppers.
Vegan Empanadas
- Impossible beef$4.00+
Experience the savory delight of our Impossible Beef empanada, crafted with flavorful beefless ground, tender eggplant, onions, carrots, zesty tomato sauce, and a vibrant blend of green and red peppers.
- Jackfruit$4.00+
Introducing our delightful Jackfruit Empanada, a plant-based sensation that boasts the mouthwatering taste and texture of marinated jackfruit. Savor the unique blend of flavors in this vegan-friendly treat that will leave you coming back for more.
- Spicy Quinoa & Tofu$4.00+
Feel the fiery kick of our Spicy Quinoa and Tofu empanada, featuring a zesty combination of quinoa, black beans, tofu, onions, green and red peppers, and a touch of cayenne pepper.
- Veggies$4.00+
Taste the goodness of our Veggies Empanada – a flavorful pastry filled with fresh vegetables, wrapped in a golden crust. Indulge in this delicious and nutritious plant-based treat.
- Brussel Sprouts$4.00+
Savor the unique blend of flavors in our Brussel Sprouts empanada, filled with Brussels sprouts, caramelized onions infused with agave, and topped with crunchy sliced almonds.
Dessert Empanadas
- Guava and Cheese$4.00+
Indulge in our Guava and Cheese Empanada - a delightful blend of tropical sweetness and creamy cheese, wrapped in a flaky crust. Enjoy the perfect balance of flavors in this delicious treat.
- Nutella & Banana$4.00+
Enjoy the delightful Nutella & Banana Empanada - a heavenly combination of velvety Nutella and sweet ripe bananas, encased in a flaky crust. Satisfy your sweet cravings with this delicious treat.
- Apple Pie$4.00+
Taste the nostalgia of our Apple Pie, a classic dessert featuring tender apple slices and warm spices in a flaky, buttery crust. Enjoy the perfect blend of sweet and tart flavors in every delightful bite.