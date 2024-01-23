eb Breakfast Deli Co
Featured Items
Breakfast Sandwiches
- HALF Breakfast Cuban$6.50
Egg & Cheese with choice of Bacon, Sausage, or Ham, Mayo, and Butter on Cuban Bread
- WHOLE Breakfast Cuban$10.50
Egg & Cheese with choice of Bacon, Sausage, or Ham, Mayo, and Butter on Cuban Bread
- HALF Breakfast Sandwich$5.99
Egg & Cheese with choice of Bacon, Sausage, or Ham, Mayo, and Butter on your choice of bread
- WHOLE Breakfast Sandwich$9.25
Egg & Cheese with choice of Bacon, Sausage, or Ham, Mayo, and Butter on your choice of bread
- HALF BLT$5.99
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo on your choice of Bread
- WHOLE BLT$9.49
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo on your choice of Bread
- Croissant Breakfast Sandwich$6.50
Egg & Cheese with choice of Bacon, Sausage, or Ham, Mayo, and Butter on a Croissant
- Breakfast Bagel$6.50
Egg & Cheese with choice of Bacon, Sausage, or Ham, Mayo, and Butter on a Plain Bagel
- Breakfast Biscuit$3.50
Egg & Cheese with choice of Bacon, Sausage, or Ham on a Biscuit
- HALF Heart Attack$8.50
- WHOLE Heart Attack$14.00
Other Breakfast Items
- HALF Sausage Gravy & Biscuit$5.99
One Biscuit cut in half and topped with our Sausage Gravy
- WHOLE Sausage Gravy & Biscuit$9.50
Two Biscuits cut in half and topped with our Sausage Gravy
- Croissant with Cream Cheese$2.99
Croissant with a side of Cream Cheese
- Bagel with Cream Cheese$2.99
Plain Bagel with a side of Cream Cheese
Breakfast Sides
Soups & Salads
- Soup of the Day$4.99+
Our Soup of the Day varies by week. It will either be Potato, Chili, Broccoli Cheddar, or Chicken Noodle
- Caesar Salad$4.50+
Romaine Lettuce, Mozzarella Cheese, and Croutons. Add Grilled Chicken under Additions
- Chef Salad$6.99+
Iceberg Lettuce, Onions, Tomatoes, Turkey, Ham, and Mozzarella Cheese with your choice of dressing
- Tossed Salad$4.50+
Iceberg Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, and Cheddar Cheese with your choice of dressing
Deli Sandwiches
- Turkey Sandwich$7.99+
Thinly shaved Pan Roasted Turkey Breast served on your choice of bread with Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, and Pickles.
- Cuban Sandwich$7.99+
Ham, Salami, Roast Pork, Swiss, Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce Tomato, and Pickles on Cuban Bread
- Club Sandwich$7.99+
Triple Decker Sandwich with Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo on your choice of toasted bread
- Turkey Cuban$7.99+
Turkey, Swiss, Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce Tomato, and Pickles on Cuban Bread
- Brooklyn Bridge Hero$9.99
Ham, Bologna, Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and House Dressing on a Hoagie Bun
- Ham Sandwich$6.99+
Thinly shaved Ham served on your choice of bread with Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, and Pickles.
- Roast Pork Sandwich$6.99+
Thinly sliced Spanish Style Cuban Seasoned Roast Pork served on your choice of bread with Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, and Pickles.
- Corned Beef Sandwich$7.99+
Tender cut Corned Beef served on your choice of bread with Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, and Pickles.
- Bologna Sandwich$4.99+
Classic Bologna served on your choice of bread with Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, and Pickles.
- Salami Sandwich$4.99+
Genoa Salami served on your choice of bread with Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, and Pickles.
Hot Sandwiches
- Reuben (Avail. After 11)$7.99+
Grilled Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, and Thousand Island served on Rye Bread
- Philly Cheesesteak (Avail. After 11)$10.99
Grilled Steak with Peppers, Onions, and Provolone Cheese on a Hoagie Bun
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Grilled Chicken with Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo on a Kaiser Bun
- Chicken Philly (Avail. After 11)$10.99
Grilled Chicken with Peppers, Onions, and Provolone Cheese on a Hoagie Bun
- Grilled Cheese$4.99
Served with your choice of Bread and Cheese
Other Sandwiches
Sides
Beverages
- Sweet Tea$2.49+
- Unsweet Tea$2.49+
- Half Sweet & Half Unsweet Tea$2.49+
- Half Sweet Tea & Half Lemonade$2.49+
- Fountain Drink$1.99+
- Coffee$2.49
16 oz cup of Classic Roast Coffee
- Bottled Juice (10 oz)$1.99
- Bottled Water$1.99
- Yoo-hoo$1.99
- Bottled Soda (Coke\Diet\Zero\Sprite)$1.99
- Monster Energy- Original (16 oz)$2.99
- Red Bull (8.4 oz)$2.75
- Bottled Sports Drink$1.99
Powerade, Vitamin Water, Etc.
- Starbucks Frappuccino- Mocha (9.5 oz)$2.75
- Nesquik Chocolate Milk (8 oz)$0.50
- Hot Cocoa$2.75
Desserts & Bakery
- Peanut Butter Square$2.99Out of stock
- Cinnamon Roll$4.99Out of stock
- Brownie$1.99
- Muffin$1.99
- Peanut Butter Kiss Cookies$2.50Out of stock
3 cookies
- Chocolate Covered Oreos$2.25Out of stock
- Walnut Brownie$2.50Out of stock
- Oreo Truffles$2.75Out of stock
Three chocolate Oreo truffles
- Triple Chocolate Peppermint Cookies$2.50Out of stock
- Sugar Cookie$1.25Out of stock