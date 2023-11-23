Ebarb 19785 STATE HWY 155 S
Food
Hand Smashed Potatoes
- Potato w/ Chopped brisket$14.50
Hand Smashed Potato w/ chopped briskett
- Potato w/ Pulled Pork$13.00
Hand Smashed Potato w/ Pulled Pork
- Potato w/ Sausage$14.00
Hand Smashed potato w/ Sausage
- Potato w/ Chicken/Bacon/Jack Cheese$13.00
Hand Smashed Potato w/ chicken/Bacon/Jack Cheese
- Ring of Fire Potato$17.00
Hand Smashed Potato w/ 2 ribs/ brisket & Sausage
Plate Meals
- 1 Meat Plate$14.00
1 meat/2 Sides and roll
- 2 Meat Plate$16.00
2 meat/2 sides and roll
- 3 Meat Plate$18.00
3 meat/2sides and roll
- 4 Meat Plate$28.00
4 meat/3 sides and roll
- Rack of Ribs$30.00
Rack of Ribs / 2 sides and roll
- Fried Catfish Plate$17.00
Fried Catfish/2 sides and roll
- Nashville Chicken Plate$14.00
Fried Chicken Strips in Nashville Sauce /2sides and roll
- Smoke Chicken Plate$14.00
Smoked Chicken /2 sides and roll
Basket
- Chopped Brisket Sandwich Basket$13.00
Chopped Brisket Sandwich /1 side and Drink
- Sliced Brisket Sandwich Basket$13.50
Sliced Brisket Sandwich /1 side and Drink
- Brisket & Sausage Sandwich Basket$14.50
- Pulled Pork Sandwich Basket$12.00
Pulled Pork Sandwich /1 side and Drink
- Sausage Sandwich Basket$12.00
Sausage Sandwich /1 side and Drink
- Nashville Chicken Sandwich Basket$13.00
Nashville Chicken Sandwich /1 side and Drink
- Chicken Strip Basket$13.00
3 Chicken Strips / 1 side and Drink
- Smoked Chicken Sandwich Basket$12.00
Smoke Chicken Sandwich/ 1 side and Drink
- Catfish Basket$13.50
2 Catfish Fillets / 1 side and Drink
- Chicken Strips Only$9.00
3 Chicken strip only
Sandwich
- Chopped Brisket Sandwich$10.00
Chopped Brisket Sandwich
- Sliced Brisket Sandwich$10.00
Sliced Brisket Sandwich
- Brisket & Sausage$12.00
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$8.50
Pulled Pork Sandwich
- Sausage Sandwich$9.50
Sausage Sandwich
- Nashville Chicken Sandwich$9.00
Nashville Chicken Sandwich
- Smoked Chicken Sandwich$9.50
Smoked Chicken Sandwich
- Catfish Sandwich$12.00
Catfish Sandwich
- Pork Chop Sandwich$9.00
Sausage Sampler
Kids Meals
Sides
- Regular Cole Slaw$3.25
- Regular Fried Potatoes$3.25
- Regular Potato Salad$3.25
- Regular Pinto Beans$3.25
- Regular Green Beans$3.25
- Regular Mac & Cheese$3.25
- Regular Fried Okra$3.25
- Pint Cole Slaw$7.00
- Pint Fried Potatoes$7.00
- Pint Potato Salad$7.00
- Pint Pinto Beans$7.00
- Pint Green Beans$7.00
- Pint Mac & Cheese$7.00
- Pint Fried Okra$7.00
- Quart Cole Slaw$10.00
- Quart Fried Potatoes$10.00
- Quart Potato Salad$10.00
- Quart Pinto Beans$10.00
- Quart Green Beans$10.00
- Quart Mac & Cheese$10.00
- Quart Fried Okra$10.00