Earthbar Enhanced-Calm & Happy-60 caps

$49.99

Calm & Happy is designed to promote the activity of gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA) and serotonin, which may help support healthy moods, cravings, and feelings of calm, satiety, and satisfaction. 60 capsules (30 servings) Vitamin B-6 (as P5P) 2.5 mg Vitamin B-12 (as Methylcobalamin) 1000mcg Magnesium (as Di-Magnesium Malate) 75mg Inositol 400mg Taurine 300mg Chamomile 200mg GABA (as PharmaGABA®) 100mg L-Theanine 100mg 5-HTP 50mg Phosphatidylserine (from sunflower lecithin) 50mg