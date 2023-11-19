Earthbar San Ramon
Smoothies-
- Power Shred™$14.95
23g protein. Maximize results with fewer calories. Mango, banana, spinach, sea salt, vanilla, cinnamon, chia seeds, coconut, coconut water, Earthfusion™ vanilla plant protein, l-glutamine, creatine, BCAAs.
- The Runyon™$14.95
Hydration, energy, recovery. Pineapple, passion fruit, mango, raspberry, elderberry, goji berry, coconut water, electrolytes, aloe vera, green tea extract, Energy Ginseng Boost, BCAAs
- Glow Up™$14.95
Nourish your skin from the inside out. Glow & Restore collagen, hyaluronic acid, sea moss, tocos, pitaya, raspberry, strawberry, coconut water, dates, rose water, camu camu, rose petal garnish
- Flax Master™-$12.95
24g protein. Acai, blueberry, banana, almond butter, cinnamon, coconut water, Earthfusion protein, maca, L-glutamine, B-12, flax oil.
- The Workout Smoothie™-$13.95
Support lean muscle and get the most out of your workout with functional doses of Creatine Monohydrate, L-Glutamine, BCAA’s, 30g Grass-Fed Whey Protein, and Earthbar Electro:5 Electrolytes, with delicious peanut butter, cacao, banana, coconut, dates, salt and coconut water.
- Berry Blaze-$10.95
5g protein. Açai, raspberry, blueberry, strawberry, goji berry, banana, coconut water.
- Blueberry Bliss-$11.95
23g protein. Blueberry, banana, almond butter, hemp milk, Earthfusion protein.
- Chocolate Supreme-$11.95
25g protein. Banana, almond butter, maca, mesquite, chocolate hemp milk, Earthfusion protein.
- Detox Greens-$10.95
6g protein. Pineapple, spinach, banana, coconut water, Detox Tonic.
- Great Breakfast-$11.95
28g protein. Banana, almond butter, almond milk, Earthfusion protein, granola.
- Lean + Green-$12.95
21g protein. Avocado, spinach, hemp seeds, chia seeds, cinnamon, sea salt, coconut water, almond milk, super greens, maca, Superfood protein.
- Mint Chip-$11.95
20g protein. Cacao nibs, mint extract, coconut meat, spinach, banana, coconut flakes, almond butter, dates, almond milk, coconut water, plant-based protein.
- Morning Ritual-$12.95
29g protein. Coffee, banana, coconut, almond milk, dates, cacao nibs, mesquite, maca, cacao, cinnamon, vanilla Earthfusion™ protein, sea salt, chocolate drizzle.
- Muscle Up-$11.95
27g protein. Banana, almond butter, almond milk, Earthfusion protein, L-glutamine.
- Peppermint Swirl-$11.95
27g protein. Mint extract, banana, almond butter, beet powder, almond milk, Earthfusion protein, L-glutamine.
- Rockstar-$12.95
17g protein. Banana, coconut, almond butter, vanilla, dates, sea salt, almond milk, coconut water, plant-based protein, blue spirulina, adaptogenic mushroom blend.
- Slim Down-$11.95
21g protein. Strawberry, pineapple, Earthfusion™ protein, coconut water, Slim Down™ Boost.
- Sunshine Immunity-$10.95
7g protein. Passion fruit, mango, pineapple, ginger, coconut water, Super Immune herbal tonic
Bowls-
- Açai Superberry Bowl-$14.95
Açai, blueberry, banana, almond milk, cinnamon, and salt topped with granola, banana, strawberry, blueberry, coconut shavings, honey
- PB Protein Bowl-$14.95
Banana, peanut butter, spinach, Earthfusion™ Protein and hemp milk topped with strawberry, almonds, bee pollen, hemp seeds, cacao nibs, coconut shavings, honey
Toasts-
Pressed Juices & Shots-
- Earthbar-Celery Sunrise-14.5oz$9.95Out of stock
A simple yet potent blend that flushes toxins from your body and heals your gut to elevate overall health and wellness. Features lemon to stimulate digestion.
- Earthbar-Radiance-14.5oz$9.95Out of stock
Greens enchanced with rosewater and shizandra to soothe and fight free radicals.
- Earthbar-D-Tox-14.5oz$9.95Out of stock
Hydrate, balance electrolytes, fight inflammation, and you might feel like you're on a tropical island.
- Earthbar-First Aid-14.5oz$9.95Out of stock
Vitamin-C Trifecta. Boost your immune system with over 370% of your daily needed Vitamin C.
- Earthbar-Endless Summer-14.5oz$9.95Out of stock
An iconic summer blend bursting with as much antioxidant power as it is delicious in flavor.
- Earthbar-Jade Ginger-14.5oz$9.95Out of stock
Ginger adds a subtle kick and an extra immune system boost to a delicious green blend of organic juices.
- Earthbar-Cold Kicker Shot-2oz$5.00Out of stock
Boost immunity + open sinuses.
- Earthbar-Immunity Bomb Shot-2oz$5.00Out of stock
Fortify immune system.
- Earthbar-Mental Energy Shot-2oz$5.00Out of stock
Balance energy, mind + body.
- Earthbar-Skinny Jeans Shot-2oz$5.00Out of stock
Curb cravings + kick-start metabolism.
- Earthbar-The Detoxifier Shot-2oz$5.00Out of stock
Rid body of toxins.
Coffee, Lattes, & Tea-
Snacks-
- Earthbar - Chocolate Peanut Butter Earthbites$6.99Out of stock
Enhanced with polyphenol-rich CocoaVia™ & Lion's Mane for a brain protecting 1-2 punch.
- Earthbar - Coconut Earthbites$6.99Out of stock
Enhanced with L-Theanine & Reishi for a calm and focused flow state.
- Earthbar - Crispy Chocolate Truffle Earthbites$6.99Out of stock
A crispy puffed quinoa and creamy peanut butter treat dipped in rich dark chocolate.
- Earthbar - Peanut Butter Crunch Earthbites$6.99Out of stock
Enhanced with Hemp Seeds & adaptogens Maca & Ashwagandha for balance & energy.
- Barebells - Caramel Cashew$3.99
Barebells 55g High Protein Bar low sugar Caramel Cashew Individual Bar
- Barebells - Cookies and Cream$3.99
Barebells 55g bar. High Protein Bar low Sugar Cookies & Cream Individual Bar
- Legendary Foods-Protein Sweet Roll-Cinnamon$3.99
- Legendary Foods-Tasty Pastry-Blueberry-2.2oz$3.99
- Mosh - Protein Bar-Cookie Dough Crunch$3.79
- Mosh - Protein Bar-Lemon White Chocolate Crunch$3.79
- Mosh - Protein Bar-Peanut Butter Chocolate Crunch$3.79
- Toto Foods-Birthday Cake Cookie-3.5oz$3.49
- Toto Foods-Sea Salt Chocolate Chip Cookie-3.5 oz$3.49
Beverages-
- Adapt SuperWater - Recovery - Mango 14 oz bottle$4.99
- Adapt SuperWater - Immunity - Pomegranate Hibiscus 14 oz bottle$4.99
- Celsius - Sparkling Fuji Apple Pear$3.75
CELSIUS is an ideal pre-workout drink and also serves as a refreshing alternative to coffee and other caffeinated drinks.
- Celsius - Peach Mango Green Tea$3.75
CELSIUS is an ideal pre-workout drink and also serves as a refreshing alternative to coffee and other caffeinated drinks.
- Celsius - Sparkling Orange$3.75
CELSIUS is an ideal pre-workout drink and also serves as a refreshing alternative to coffee and other caffeinated drinks.
- Earthbar Spring Water 500ML$2.49
- Earthbar Alkaline Water 500ML$2.99
SMALL - 9.0 pH water with electrolytes, by Earthbar. Purified by reverse osmosis.
- Earthbar Spring Water 1000ML$3.49
LARGE - Natural Spring Water, by Earthbar.
- Earthbar Alkaline Water-1000ML$3.99
LARGE - 9.0 pH water with electrolytes, by Earthbar. Purified by reverse osmosis.
- Health-Ade Kombucha - Ginger Lemon 11.5oz can$3.75
- Health-Ade Kombucha - Pink Lady Apple 11.5 oz can$3.75
- Health-Ade Kombucha - Pomegranate 11.5 oz can$3.75
- Nocco-BCAA Sport Drink Miami Strawberry-12 fl oz$4.50
NOCCO BCAA with caffeine, BCAA (branched chain amino acids), green tea extract and four different vitamins.
- Nocco-BCAA Sport Drink Apple-12 fl oz$4.50
NOCCO BCAA+ without caffeine with BCAA (branched chain amino acids) and four different vitamins. NOCCO BCAA+ comes in Apple flavor and is carbonated, sugar-free, and low calorie.
- Taika - Matcha Latte - 8 fl oz can$4.49
- Taika - Black Coffee - 8 oz can$4.49
- Taika - Oat Milk Latte - 8 fl oz can$4.49
- Wet Hydration - Watermelon Lemon Lime - 12 oz$2.99
- Wet Hydration - Orange Mango Turmeric - 12 oz$2.99
Herbal Tonics-
- Earthbar Herbals-Energy Ginseng-2 Fl oz$19.99Out of stock
- Earthbar Herbals-Get Up & Go Go-2 Fl oz$19.99Out of stock
- Earthbar Herbals-It's Time to Detox-2 Fl oz$19.99Out of stock
- Earthbar Herbals-Sinus Blaster-2 Fl oz$19.99Out of stock
- Earthbar Herbals-Slim Down-2 Fl oz$19.99Out of stock
- Earthbar Herbals-Super Immune-2 Fl oz$19.99Out of stock
Vitamins & Supplements-
- Earthbar Enhanced-Calm & Happy-60 caps$49.99
Calm & Happy is designed to promote the activity of gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA) and serotonin, which may help support healthy moods, cravings, and feelings of calm, satiety, and satisfaction. 60 capsules (30 servings) Vitamin B-6 (as P5P) 2.5 mg Vitamin B-12 (as Methylcobalamin) 1000mcg Magnesium (as Di-Magnesium Malate) 75mg Inositol 400mg Taurine 300mg Chamomile 200mg GABA (as PharmaGABA®) 100mg L-Theanine 100mg 5-HTP 50mg Phosphatidylserine (from sunflower lecithin) 50mg
- Earthbar Enhanced-Calm the Crave-120 caps$49.99
Curb undesirable food cravings with targeted nutrients and botanicals. 120 caps (60 servings) Vit C 75 mg Niacin (as Niacinamide) 10 mg NE Vitamin B6 (as Pyridoxine HCl and P5P) 10 mg Vitamin B12 (as Methylcobalamin) 25 mcg Tyrosine 1 g 5-HTP 100 mg Rhodiola (standardized to 3% rosavins and 1% salidroside) 50 mg
- Earthbar Enhanced-Electro: 5-4oz$16.99Out of stock
A concentrated performance blend of 5 essential electrolytes designed to deliver rapid replenishment. 4oz (40 servings) Magnesium (from Ionic Trace Minerals) 75 mg Zinc (as Zinc Sulfate) 2 mg Chloride (from Ionic Trace Minerals) 300 mg Sodium (from Seawater) 150 mg Potassium (as Potassium Chloride) 150 mg Sulfate (from Ionic Trace Minerals) 30 mg
- Earthbar Enhanced-Focused Day-60 caps$59.99
All day focus and energy delivered in a powerful nootropic with with Citcoline & Acetyl -L-Carnitine. 60 capsules (30 servings) Ingredients: Acetyl-L-Carnitine HCI 500 mg Citicoline (As Cognizin®) 250 mg Glycerophosphocholine (from soy lecithin) Coffee Fruit Concentrate (As NeuroFactor™) (Coffea arabica)(whole fruit) Phosphatidylserine (from sunflower lecithin) Ginkgo (Ginkgo biloba) (Leaf) [Standardized to contain 24% ginkgoflavonglycosides and 6% terpene lactones]
- Earthbar Enhanced-Glow & Restore Collagen-390g$49.99Out of stock
Boost skin elasticity, hair health and bone strength with this blend of three patented collagen peptides. 380g 30 servings Ingredients: 12.5 g Collagen peptides (from FORTIGEL®, FORTIBONE®, VERISOL)(bovine, hydrolyzed, non-GMO)
- Earthbar Enhanced-Gut + Microbiome-30 caps$44.99
A highly potent gut reset blend of 10 probiotic strains with 50 billion CFU. 30 capsules (30 servings) Probiotic Blend 279 mcg (50 billion CFU) Bifidobacterium lactis (UABIa-12™) 17.8B CFU Lactobacillus acidophilus (DDS®-1) 5.7B CFU Lactobacillus plantarum (UALp-05™) 8.6 Billion CFU Lactobacillus casei (UALc-03™) 3.5 Billion CFU Bifidobacterium breve (UABr-11™) 3.5 Billion CFU Bifidobacterium bifidum (UABb-10™) 1.0 Billion CFU Bifidobacterium longum (UABI-14™) 1.0 Billion CFU Lactobacillus salivarius (UALs-07™) 2.9 Billion CFU Lactobacillus rhamnosus (GG) 3.0 Billion CFU Lactobacillus paracasei (UALpc-04™) 3.0 Billion CFU
- Earthbar Enhanced-Performance BCAA-270g$49.99
Promotes lean muscle development and reduced soreness 270g (30 servings) L-Leucine 2.5g L-Glutamine 2g L-Isoleucine 1.25g L-Valine 1.25g
- Earthbar Enhanced-Power X-140g$49.99
Pre-workout formula designed to increase power, stamina and focus. 140g (20 servings) Magnesium (from Creatine MagnaPower®) 200mg Sodium 40mg Creatine MagnaPower® 2.5g Acetyl L-Carnitine HCI 1.5g Creatine (from Creatine MagnaPower®) 1.1g N-Acetyl-L-Tyrosine 750mg Adenosine 5'-Triphosphate Disodium (as PEAK ATP®) 400mg L-Theanine 200mg Caffeine (from green coffee) 100mg
- Earthbar Enhanced-Sleep Potion-180g$44.99
Relax the body and mind at night with a unique blend of 3 highly absorbable forms of magnesium and lavender. 180g (30 servings) Magnesium (as Mag Orotate 100 mg, Mag Glycerophosphate 100 mg, TRAACS Mag Bisglycinate Chelate 100 mg) 300 mg) Montmorency Tart Cherry Powder 250 mg California Poppy Extract 250 mg Lavender Extract 150 mg
- Earthbar - Earthfusion Plant-Based Protein Chocolate 1.1 lb$29.99
Earthfusion Protein Powder provides your muscles with 21 grams of complete plant-based protein and BCAAs. How to Use – Add one level scoop to 9-12oz of chilled water/almond milk/favorite beverage in a shaker cup or blender and mix for about 5 seconds. Also tastes great when added to smoothies. 1lb – 15 servings
- Earthbar - Earthfusion Plant-Based Protein Chocolate 2.2 lb$55.99
Earthfusion Protein Powder provides your muscles with 21 grams of complete plant-based protein and BCAAs. How to Use – Add one level scoop to 9-12oz of chilled water/almond milk/favorite beverage in a shaker cup or blender and mix for about 5 seconds. Also tastes great when added to smoothies. 2lb – 30 servings
- Earthbar - Earthfusion Plant-Based Protein Vanilla 1.1 lb$29.99
Earthfusion Protein Powder provides your muscles with 21 grams of complete plant-based protein and BCAAs. How to Use – Add one level scoop to 9-12oz of chilled water/almond milk/favorite beverage in a shaker cup or blender and mix for about 5 seconds. Also tastes great when added to smoothies. 1lb – 15 servings
- Earthbar - Earthfusion Plant-Based Protein Vanilla 2.2 lb$55.99
Earthfusion Protein Powder provides your muscles with 21 grams of complete plant-based protein and BCAAs. How to Use – Add one level scoop to 9-12oz of chilled water/almond milk/favorite beverage in a shaker cup or blender and mix for about 5 seconds. Also tastes great when added to smoothies. 2lb – 30 servings
- Earthbar-Vitamin (Core Daily Packs)-30ct$29.95Out of stock