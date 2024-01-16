Echo Charlie's Bayside Restaurant
FOOD
APPETIZERS
PLATES
SIDES
LIQUOR
VODKA
RUM
Tequila
Whiskey
Scotch/Bourbon
Liqueurs/Cordials
- Amaretto Disaronno$9.00
- Apple, Mr Boston$6.00
- Baileys$8.00
- Banana, Mr Boston$6.00
- Blue Curacao$6.00
- Christain Brothers Brandy$8.00
- Grand Marnier$9.00
- Jagermeister$8.00
- Kahlua$8.00
- Melon$6.00
- Peach 1.5L$6.00
- Rumchata$8.00
- Ryans Irish Cream, St Brendans$8.00
- Triple Sec, Dekuyper$6.00
- Vermouth, Dry$6.00
- Vermouth, Sweet$6.00
- Vermouth, Carpano Blanco$6.00
COCKTAILS
Specialty Cocktails
Cocktails
- Alabama Slammer$9.00
- Aperol Spritz$9.00
- Appletini$9.00
- Bloody Mary$8.00
- Cosmopolitan$10.00
- Cucumber Martini$11.00
- Daiquiri$8.00
- Dark 'N Stormy$8.00
- Gimlet$8.00
- Greyhound$8.00
- Hot Toddy$10.00
- Hurricane$12.00
- Lemon Drop$10.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$13.00
- Madras$9.00
- Manhattan$10.00
- Margarita$11.00
- Martini$10.00
- Mimosa$9.00
- Mint Julep$9.00
- Mojito$10.00
- Moscow Mule$10.00
- Mudslide$12.00
- Old Fashioned$12.00
- Paloma$11.00
- Rob Roy$9.00
- Rum Runner$9.00
- Screwdriver$9.00
- Sea Breeze$9.00
- Tequila Sunrise$9.00
- Tom Collins$9.00
- Whiskey Smash$9.00
- Whiskey Sour$9.00
- White Russian$10.00
- Liquid marijuana$9.00
- miami vice rocks$6.00
BEER & SELTZERS
- Blue Moon$5.00
- Bud Light$4.00
- Budweiser$4.00
- Budweiser Zero NA$4.00
- Busch Can$3.00
- Busch Light$4.00
- Coors Light$4.00
- Corona$5.00
- Corona Light$5.00
- Goose Island IPA$6.00
- Heineken$5.00Out of stock
- Heineken Zero NA$5.00Out of stock
- High Noon$6.00Out of stock
- Michelob Ultra$4.00
- Miller Lite$4.00
- Modelo Especial$5.00Out of stock
- Mom Water$6.00Out of stock
- Sierra Nevada$5.00
- Stella Artois$5.00
- White Claw$6.00
- Yuengling$5.00
- Michelob Ultra Gold$4.00
WINE
Glass Red
- GL Cabernet, Canyon Road$8.00
- GL Cabernet, Red Diamond$10.00
- GL Merlot, Canyon Road$8.00
- GL Pinot Noir, Canyon Road$8.00
- BTL Coppola Merlot$36.00
- BTL Wb Merlot$36.00
- BTL Canyon Rd Merlot$36.00
- BTL Canyon Rd Cab$36.00
- BTL Two Vines Cab$42.00
- BTL Wb Cab$36.00
- BTL Canyon Road Pinot Noir$36.00
- BTL Red Diamond Cab$42.00
- BTL Mondavi Merlot$42.00
Bottle Red
Glass White
- GL Chardonnay, Canyon Road$8.00
- GL Moscato, Canyon Road$8.00
- GL Pinot Grigio, Canyon Road$8.00Out of stock
- GL Sauv Blanc, Whitehaven$10.00Out of stock
- BTL Mondavi Char$42.00
- BTL Josh Carr Chard$42.00
- BTL Coppola Char$36.00
- BTL Canyon Rd Char$36.00
- BTL Canyon Rd White Zin$36.00
- BTL Canyon Rd Moscato$36.00
- BTL Canyon Rd Pinot Grigio$36.00Out of stock
- BTL Sauv Blanc, Whitehaven$42.00
Bottle White
GL Rose & Champagne
BTL Rose & Champagne
STORE DRINKS
Echo Charlie's Bayside Restaurant Location and Ordering Hours
(270) 388-2271
Closed