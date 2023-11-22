Edan Bistro 650 Northeast 125th Street
Desayuno
Toasts
- Avocado$14.00
Sourdough bread,hearloin cherry tomato compot, olive oil, mix lettuce, mustard vinaigrette, basil, Avocado
- Goat cheese$14.00
Sourdough bread, Smash avocado, olive oil, raw wild honey, mix greens,nuts
- Iberico$17.50
Iberico ham Plain Avocado toast, mix greens, olive oil
- Egplant$13.50
Eggplant & Jalapeño Sourdough bread, caramelized onion, cilantro , olive oil
Eggs
- Bennedic$17.00
Benedict Eggs Toasted Bagel, bacon, truffle spinach, holandais foam, mix greens
- Tortilla$12.50
Tortilla Española Toasted gallega bred, grated tomato, olive oil, house made ali-oli
- Scramble salmon$17.00
Scramble Eggs with Salmon Sourdough bread, soft cheesy scramble eggs, mix green
- Fried eggs$17.50
Crispy potatoes, soft fried eggs,black garlick mayonnaise
- Quiche$12.50
Leek & Bacon Quiche Home made baked dough, smoked bacon, mix greens, mustard vinaigrette
Croissants
Sandwiches
Pastries
Drinks
Comida
Mains
- Cheese board$22.00
Cheese board Manchego, parmesano, brie, stilton, raisins, nuts & bread
- Charcuterie board$25.00
- Tuna tartar$25.00
- Scallop$22.00
- Steak tartar$22.00
- Croquetas$19.00
- Gambas$19.00
- Caviar$45.00
- Rigatoni$19.00
- Arroz cremoso$22.00
- Salmon$25.00
- Pato$27.00
- Txuleta$80.00
- Tarta de Queso$12.00+
- Degustacion$100.00