Eden’s Legacy 462 Amboy Avenue
Main Menu
Appetizer
(5) $9.95 | (8) $12.95 | (12) $16.95 Flavors: Regular, Spicy, BBQ, Spicy BBQ
Three (3) churrasco sliders topped with dominican cole slaw on a fried plaintain,. Cheese is optional
A mix of Caribbean classics: Fried Cheese, fried chicken chunks, fried pork chunks, longaniza and fried plantains. (S) $18.95 | (L) $29.95
Five (5) shrimp sauteed then wrapped and grilled with bacon and honey.
Grilled Chicken, Grilled Pepper Steak, Shrimp, Fried Pork Chunks, Fried Yuca and fried plantains.
Four (4) Meatballs in marinara sauce topped with Parmesan and parsley flakes.
Choose from a selection of four tempting fillings.
Perfectly seasoned and served with tangy marinara sauce.
Three (3) 2oz. sliders served your choice of beef, chicken or churassco $5 with French Fries. Choice of American, Swiss, Pepper Jack or Cheddar Cheese.
Five (5) plump and succulent shrimp, expertly pouched to perfection.
House special guacamole with fried crispy tostones.
Eden's Specialties
Three (3) tacos with pico de gallo, shredded cheese, cilantro, avocado, and your choice of beef or chicken. Steak, Shrimp or Fish +$3
Classic Cuban sandwich. Served with french fries, yuca fries or tostones.
Classic 6oz. burger served with lettuce, Tomatoes , Onions, and Cheese on a Brioche bun. Your choice of french fries, yuca fries or tostones
Grilled Chicken and bacon with ranch dressing. Served with french fries, yuca fries or tostones.
Juicy 6oz. cheeseburger topped with crispy bacon, fresh avocado, lettuce, tomatoe and onions on a brioche bun. Served with french fries, yuca fries or tostones.
Southern-style deep fried chicken with lettuce, tomatoe and onions on a Brioche bun. Served with french fries,yuca fries or tostones,
Dominican style fried rice with assorted meats and vegetables. Small$15.95 | Large $22.95 | Seafood Only option available $32.95
Soft tortilla filled with a blend of melted cheeses and your choice of protein. Steak or Chicken $15.95 Shrimp or Ropa Vieja $18.95
Handcrafted pizza topped with cheese or pepperoni
Golden plantains are fried to a crisp and stuffed with your choice of protein. Chicken or Ground Beef $16.95 Shrimp or Ropa Vieja $19.95 Churrasco $22.95
Ripe sweet plantains filled with your choice of Cheese or Ground Beef $16.95 Shrimp Or Ropa Vieja $19.95
Soups & Salads
A Caribbean classic. Cooked for hours, this stew features plantains, an array of meats and vegetables. (S) 9.95 (L) $15.95
A soulful Latin comfort food featuring tender cow tripe simmered to perfection in a flavorful broth. (S) $9.95 (L) $15.95
Traditional Dominican chicken noodle soup made with fresh vegetables and seasonings. (S) 8.95 (L) $14.95
A celebration of Latin coastal cuisine, this soup is a savory broth packed with succulent shrimp, tender calamari, juicy mussels, clams, scallops and delectable fish.
In House Special Salad with spring mix, iceburg lettuce, juicy tomatoes topped with grilled chicke, grilled steak and grilled shrimp.
Iceburg Lettuce, cucumbers and tomatoes with our house dressing with your choice of chicken, salmon or shrimp.
Juicy octopus salad $26.95 With Shrimp $29.95
Fresh avocado, generously filled with luscious and tender crab meat salad.
Mixed greens with strawberries, blueberries, pecans, topped with grilled shrimp and raspberry vinaigrette.
Mofongos
Seasoned shredded chicken perfectly blended with fried mashed plantains
Tender fried pork chunks blended in golden fried mashed plaintains.
Fried mashed plantains served with shrimp in your choice of garlic sauce or our special house made red sauce.
Our indulgent mofongo specialty: fried pork chunks and shrimp.
Meat & Pork
Succulent strips of tender beef are artfully stir-fried with vibrant bell peppers, onions and a medley of Latin spices. Choice of One Side.
A Caribbean classic. Tender and juicy steak sauteed with onions.
Soulful Cuban classic of tender shredded beef slow cooked in tomatoe based sauce.
Classic TBone Steak. $29.95 Served with a House Special Brandy sauce $31.95
A succulent beef stew made with Caribbean seasonings and hearty ingredients.
Classic Caribbean-style pernil.
Caribbean style oxtail slow-cooked to perfection!
Two (2) juicy pork chops grilled, fried or in BBQ Sauce
Mouth watering pork BBQ ribs.
Grilled skirt steak with chimichurri sauce.
Golden crunchy delights made from premium cuts of pork, skillfully fried to perfection.
Braised Beef Ribs. Grilled, Fried or BBQ Sauce
Smoked pork chops (2) Grilled, Fried or BBQ Sauce
Chicken
Dominican style fried chicken.
Marinated grilled chicken with your choice of one (1) side.
Classic Latin fried chicken chunks on the bone
A timeless combination of tender juicy chicken fingers.
A flavorful braised chicken stew made with Caribbean seasonings and hearty ingredients
Pasta
$19.95 | With Chicken $22.95 | With Shrimp $25.95
$19.95 | With Chicken $22.95 | With Shrimp $25.95
Italian Classic featuring Eden's Savory Meatballs
Penne pasta mixed with fresh vegetables in red sauce. With Chicken $23.95 | With Shrimp $26.95
Desserts
Sides
Eden's Specialty Sauces that you can add on the side or prepared with your dish.
Kids Menu
Seafood
Whole Red Snapper with your choice of deep fried or steamed.
A medley of fresh mussels, clams, fish, scallops and shrimp in our tasty Eden sauce.
Beautifully crafted mix of saffron rice with fresh mussels, clams, fish, shrimp and scallops.
Fresh Fish, breaded and fried or grilled. Additional sauces available.
Fresh Shrimp , breaded and fried or grilled. Enjoy any of Eden's special sauces. $2.99
Atlantic salmon, fried, grilled or steamed. Enjoy any of Eden's special sauces. $2.99
Salted cod fish stewed with Caribbean seasonings, peppers and onions.
N/A Beverages
N/A Beverages
Freshly squeezed lemonade $4.95 Flavored Lemonade $5.95 Strawberry | Mango | Passion Fruit (Chinola) | Coconut
Dominican cold drink made by mixing milk and orange juice.
Organic mango, passionfruit juice, lime juice, agave nectar, thyme.
Dirty Pelican organic delicious lime, fresh jalapeno & that oh-so-perfect Himalayan sea salt.