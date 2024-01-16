THE EDGE
Featured Items
- DUB PEP$16.00
A double layer of pepperoni. One layer hugs the dough and the thick cut roni cups top the pizza . Finished with San Marzano sauce and a spicy maple syrup drizzle
- MARGHERITA (The Queen)$15.00
Vermont white cheddar and whole milk mozzarella cheeses. Topped with Warm fresh San Marzano marinara. Grated Parm and fresh garden Basil
- CHEESY GARLIC DIPSTICKS$14.00
Our signature cheesy garlic bread served with warm san marzano dip
Detroit Pan Pizza
- KIDDY POOL$15.00
1/2 pepperoni and 1/2 plain cheese . So all the kids can play nice in the pool
- CARMINE$16.00
Cheddar and Mozzerella cheese blend, Italian-style meatballs carmelized onions finished with ricotta and San Marzano tomato sauce and herbs.
- CASA BLANCA$15.00
3 cheese blend white pizza , garlic cream, parsley, fresh ricotta ,
- THE ROYALE$16.00
Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, onion, peppers, and mushrooms. Topped with House Marinara and Parm. Sort of a Deluxe Pizza
- CHICKEN PAHM$16.00
Classic chicken Parm on Detroit style pizza. Chicken cutlet , mozzarella. San Marzano Sauce Parm and parsley.
- THE MEAT-UP$17.00
Meatball, Sausage, Pepperoni, and Bacon. Cheese Blend Sauce and Parm
- CBR$16.00
Chicken bacon ranch Edge style. Chicken, thick cut bacon, green onion and creamy buttermilk ranch. Dusted with more ranch
- BUFFALO CHICKEN BACON RANCH$17.00
White meat chicken , thick cut applewood bacon, Buttery Buffalo sauce , a ranch drizzle and ranch/buffalo dust. Just a sprinkle of chives and green onion at the end.
- SHRIMP SCAMPI$19.00
Tender Sweet Shrimp, Fresh Garlic, Basil, Parmesan Cream Sauce, Extra Vigin Olive Oil, Topped with Fresh Chopped Tomatoes and a Lemon Vinaigrette.