The Edge Pizza - Plymouth
Pizza
MARK TRUFFALO
Garlic cream base with loads of white sliced button mushrooms, dollops of ricotta, basil Parm and a drizzle of white truffle oil.
KIDDY POOL
1/2 pepperoni and 1/2 plain cheese . So all the kids can play nice in the pool
THE BASIC
Mozzerella and Cheddar Cheeses, San Marzano tomato sauce and our signature crust. That's all!
THE MEAT-UP
Meatball, Sausage, Pepperoni, and Bacon. Cheese Blend Sauce and Parm
THE ROYALE
Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, onion, peppers, and mushrooms. Topped with House Marinara and Parm. Our Deluxe Pizza
CBR
Chicken bacon ranch Edge style. Chicken, thick cut bacon, green onion and creamy buttermilk ranch. Dusted with more ranch
CASA BLANCA
3 cheese blend white pizza , Garlic cream sauce, Basil, Parsley, Fresh Ricotta , and Parmesan.
MARGHERITA (The Queen)
Vermont white cheddar and whole milk mozzarella cheeses. Topped with Warm fresh San Marzano marinara. Grated Parm and fresh garden Basil. Customize the Margherita with any of our toppings.
CARMINE
Cheddar and Mozzerella cheese blend, Italian Meatballs Carmelized Onions finished with Dollops of Ricotta, San Marzano sauce, Parm and Basil.
CHICKEN PAHM
Classic chicken Parm on Detroit style pizza. Chicken cutlet , mozzarella. San Marzano Sauce Parm and parsley.
DUB PEP
A double layer of pepperoni. One layer hugs the dough and the thick cut roni cups top the pizza . Finished with San Marzano sauce and parm
CHEESY GARLIC BUTTER DIPSTICKS
Our signature cheesy garlic butter bread sticks covered in Parm, and served with warm San Marzano sauce for dipping. Add Pepperoni or Basil chive oil to kick it up to the next gear. (Dipsticks is a nod to the Detroit Motor City)