DESAYUNOS / BREAKFAST

Empanadas Pollo

Empanadas Pollo

$5.50

fried corn dough pocket with pulled chicken

fried corn dough pocket with pulled chicken

Empanadas C-Mechada

Empanadas C-Mechada

$5.90

Fried corn dough pocket with pulled beef and cheese

Fried corn dough pocket with pulled beef and cheese

Arepa Rellena Gordon blue

Arepa Rellena Gordon blue

$14.90

Soft corn dough on the inside, crispy on the outside, stuffed with grilled chicken, ham, cheese and our tartar sauce

Soft corn dough on the inside, crispy on the outside, stuffed with grilled chicken, ham, cheese and our tartar sauce

Arepa Rellena Marinera

Arepa Rellena Marinera

$15.50

soft corn dough on the inside crispy on the outside stuffed with grilled shrimp and squid with cheese and our tartar sauce

soft corn dough on the inside crispy on the outside stuffed with grilled shrimp and squid with cheese and our tartar sauce

Arepa Rellena pollo

Arepa Rellena pollo

$14.90

soft corn dough on the inside crispy on the outside stuffed with pulled chicken with cheese and our tartar sauce topped with fresh llanero cheese

soft corn dough on the inside crispy on the outside stuffed with pulled chicken with cheese and our tartar sauce topped with fresh llanero cheese

Arepa Rellena Mechada

Arepa Rellena Mechada

$15.50

soft corn dough on the inside crispy on the outside stuffed with pulled beef with cheese and our tartar sauce topped with fresh llanero cheese

soft corn dough on the inside crispy on the outside stuffed with pulled beef with cheese and our tartar sauce topped with fresh llanero cheese

Arepa Rellena reina Pepiada

Arepa Rellena reina Pepiada

$15.90

soft corn dough inside crispy outside stuffed with pulled chicken with avocado cheese salt pepper vinegar and our tartar sauce topped with fresh llanero cheese

soft corn dough inside crispy outside stuffed with pulled chicken with avocado cheese salt pepper vinegar and our tartar sauce topped with fresh llanero cheese

Arepa Rellena Capresa

Arepa Rellena Capresa

$13.90

soft corn dough inside crispy outside stuffed with fresh lettuce, pesto, llanero cheese, and our vinaigrette

soft corn dough inside crispy outside stuffed with fresh lettuce, pesto, llanero cheese, and our vinaigrette

Arepa Rellena Maracucha

Arepa Rellena Maracucha

$16.50

soft corn dough on the inside crispy on the outside stuffed with black beans shredded meat ripe plantains tartar sauce topped with fraco llanero cheese

soft corn dough on the inside crispy on the outside stuffed with black beans shredded meat ripe plantains tartar sauce topped with fraco llanero cheese

Arepa Rellena Pernil

Arepa Rellena Pernil

$14.90

soft corn dough on the inside crispy on the outside stuffed with pulled pork tartar sauce topped with fresh llanero cheese

soft corn dough on the inside crispy on the outside stuffed with pulled pork tartar sauce topped with fresh llanero cheese

Tequeñon Queso

Tequeñon Queso

$5.20

llanero cheese wrapped with a slightly sweet soft wheat dough

llanero cheese wrapped with a slightly sweet soft wheat dough

Empanadas Pabellon

Empanadas Pabellon

$6.90

Fried corn dough pocket with pulled beef , plantain, black beans and cheese

Fried corn dough pocket with pulled beef , plantain, black beans and cheese

Empanada de J.Q

Empanada de J.Q

$4.50

Fried corn dough pocket with ham and cheese

Fried corn dough pocket with ham and cheese

Tequeños 20 Unids

$42.90

Arepa Promo

$12.00

ENTRADAS / APPETIZERS

Tequeños Queso

Tequeños Queso

$4.50

llanero cheese wrapped with a slightly sweet soft wheat dough

llanero cheese wrapped with a slightly sweet soft wheat dough

Mondocas

Mondocas

$5.50

Corn dough mixed with brown sugar, plantains, llanero cheese, sugar, fried crispy on the outside and soft on the inside

Corn dough mixed with brown sugar, plantains, llanero cheese, sugar, fried crispy on the outside and soft on the inside

Tostones con Queso

Tostones con Queso

$8.50

Slightly crushed green plantain with house sauce and cheese

Slightly crushed green plantain with house sauce and cheese

Arepa con Queso y tartara

$9.50

Tortilla Espanola

Tortilla Espanola

$13.90

beaten eggs with finely chopped boiled potatoes and caramelized onions

beaten eggs with finely chopped boiled potatoes and caramelized onions

Tempura Shrimp

Tempura Shrimp

$14.90

shrimp tempura with a delicious mixture of flour, corn starch

shrimp tempura with a delicious mixture of flour, corn starch

Croquettes Tuna and Bacon

$9.90

Tequeños 5

$9.90

Breaded Shrimp

$13.50

Breaded Mushrooms

$8.50

Onion Rings

$7.50

Arepas Beef

$13.50

Arepa Chicken

$11.50

Mozzarella Fingers

$10.50

ALMUERZO / LUNCH

Risotto peppers

Risotto peppers

$20.90

creamy rice, cream cheese, parmesan, peppers mix salt pepper

creamy rice, cream cheese, parmesan, peppers mix salt pepper

Four Cheeses Risotto

Four Cheeses Risotto

$20.90

creamy rice, cream cheese, parmesan, blue cheese, mozzarella, salt pepper

creamy rice, cream cheese, parmesan, blue cheese, mozzarella, salt pepper

Risotto Bacon

Risotto Bacon

$20.90

creamy rice, cream cheese, parmesan, bacon, salt, pepper.

creamy rice, cream cheese, parmesan, bacon, salt, pepper.

Risotto Parmesano y Queso crema

Risotto Parmesano y Queso crema

$20.90

creamy rice, cream cheese, parmesan, salt pepper

creamy rice, cream cheese, parmesan, salt pepper

Risotto Portobello and mushroom

Risotto Portobello and mushroom

$20.90

rice, cream cheese, parmesan cheese, portobello and mushrooms

rice, cream cheese, parmesan cheese, portobello and mushrooms

Risotto Tomate Seco

Risotto Tomate Seco

$20.90

creamy rice, cream cheese, parmesan, dried tomato and basil pesto and olive oil

creamy rice, cream cheese, parmesan, dried tomato and basil pesto and olive oil

Ceviche

Ceviche

$27.90

Pre-cooked shrimp mix of fresh vegetables olive oil tomato extract salt pepper accompanied by some tostones platano

Pre-cooked shrimp mix of fresh vegetables olive oil tomato extract salt pepper accompanied by some tostones platano

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$13.50

fresh romaine lettuce with caesar dressing with croutons and parmesan cheese

fresh romaine lettuce with caesar dressing with croutons and parmesan cheese

Caesar Salad - Shrimps

Caesar Salad - Shrimps

$21.50

Lettuce, Cherry Tomatoes, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Special Garlic Pepper Caesar Dressing

Lettuce, Cherry Tomatoes, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Special Garlic Pepper Caesar Dressing

Caesar Salad - Chiken

$20.50

Caesar Salad - Salmon

$24.50

RISOTTO PROM PROTEIN

$18.99

salad, arepas, tostones, queso fries, fries

salad, arepas, tostones, queso fries, fries

Grille Mar y Tierra

$29.50

LUNCH RISOTTO

$13.99

LUNCHO PROMO PASTA

$14.99

PAELLA

Paella De Mariscos (for 2)

Paella De Mariscos (for 2)

$55.90

Rice, Saffron, Shrimp, Squid, Octopus, Prawn, Sea shells, Cherry tomato, Peas, Mixed peppers, Tomato extract, Olive oil, Parsley

Rice, Saffron, Shrimp, Squid, Octopus, Prawn, Sea shells, Cherry tomato, Peas, Mixed peppers, Tomato extract, Olive oil, Parsley

Paella Mixta (for 2)

$55.90

Rice, Saffron, Shrimp, Squid, Octopus, Chicken, Beef, Prawn, Sea shells, Cherry tomato, Peas, Mixed peppers, Tomato extract, Olive oil, Parsley

Rice, Saffron, Shrimp, Squid, Octopus, Chicken, Beef, Prawn, Sea shells, Cherry tomato, Peas, Mixed peppers, Tomato extract, Olive oil, Parsley

Paella Vegetariana (for 2)

Paella Vegetariana (for 2)

$55.90

Rice, dried tomatoes, corn, mix peppers, carrots, peas, onions, mushrooms, portobellos, cherry tomatoes.

Rice, dried tomatoes, corn, mix peppers, carrots, peas, onions, mushrooms, portobellos, cherry tomatoes.

Fideua Mariscos for 2

Fideua Mariscos for 2

$55.50

Noodles, Saffron, Shrimp, Squid, Octopus, Prawn, Sea shells, Cherry tomato, Peas, Mixed peppers, Tomato extract, Olive oil, Parsley

Noodles, Saffron, Shrimp, Squid, Octopus, Prawn, Sea shells, Cherry tomato, Peas, Mixed peppers, Tomato extract, Olive oil, Parsley

Paella De Chicken (para 2)

$40.00

Paella De Beef (para 2)

$49.50

Paella Mixta only meats para 2

$55.90

ACOMPAÑANDES / SIDE

Tostones

Tostones

$6.90

Slightly crushed green plantain with house sauce and cheese

Slightly crushed green plantain with house sauce and cheese

Arepa

$6.90

Ensalada

Ensalada

$4.90

white and purple cabbage with carrots and parsley seasoning with sweet house dressing

white and purple cabbage with carrots and parsley seasoning with sweet house dressing

Papa Fritas

Papa Fritas

$5.50

350 grams of super crispy potatoes

350 grams of super crispy potatoes

Queso Llanero

Queso Llanero

$7.90

Fresh and soft Venezuelan llanero cheese slightly seared on both sides seasoned with a little basil pesto and olive oil

Fresh and soft Venezuelan llanero cheese slightly seared on both sides seasoned with a little basil pesto and olive oil

PASTAS

Lasagna Venezuelean Style

Lasagna Venezuelean Style

$29.90

lasagna (Venezuelan-style pasticho ) made by layers of ham, cheese, boiled egg, pea, napole sauce, bologna sauce, béchamel cream, parmesan, pesto, accompanied by a small cesar salad, garlic bread.

lasagna (Venezuelan-style pasticho ) made by layers of ham, cheese, boiled egg, pea, napole sauce, bologna sauce, béchamel cream, parmesan, pesto, accompanied by a small cesar salad, garlic bread.

Cartoccio Meat

$28.50

Cartoccio Seafood

Cartoccio Seafood

$29.50

Pasta, shrimp, giant shrimp, octopus, squid, fresh shells, paprika, pea, cherry tomatoes, pea, tomato extract, dehydrated tomato, basil pesto and olive oil, laminated parmesan, salt and pepper.

Pasta, shrimp, giant shrimp, octopus, squid, fresh shells, paprika, pea, cherry tomatoes, pea, tomato extract, dehydrated tomato, basil pesto and olive oil, laminated parmesan, salt and pepper.

Cartoccio Vegetarian

$28.90

dried tomatoes, corn, mix peppers, carrots, peas, onions, mushrooms, portobellos, cherry tomatoes.

dried tomatoes, corn, mix peppers, carrots, peas, onions, mushrooms, portobellos, cherry tomatoes.

Cartoccio Mix

$29.90

Cartoccio Chicken

$29.90

HAMBURGERS

Classic Hamburger - Beef

$15.90

Meat, pickle, lettuce, tomato, ham, cheese, bacon, potato chips tartar sauce

Meat, pickle, lettuce, tomato, ham, cheese, bacon, potato chips tartar sauce

Mix Hamburger

$21.90

Meat,chicken,smoked chop, cutlet,lettuce,tomato,ham,cheese,bacon,potato chips

Meat,chicken,smoked chop, cutlet,lettuce,tomato,ham,cheese,bacon,potato chips

Crispy Chicken Hamburger

Crispy Chicken Hamburger

$18.50

Crispy chicken, salad, pickle, bacon

Crispy chicken, salad, pickle, bacon

Italian Hamburger

$21.50

Meat,pepperoni,bacon,parmesan cheese, spinach pesto, sun-dried tomatoes, sauce Napole

Meat,pepperoni,bacon,parmesan cheese, spinach pesto, sun-dried tomatoes, sauce Napole

Kids Hamburger

$9.50

Mac N Cheese Hamburger

$14.90

Maracucha Hamburger

$24.90

Classic Hamburguer - Chicken

$14.90

Chicken,pickle, lettuce, tomato, ham, cheese, bacon, potato chips tartar sauce

Chicken,pickle, lettuce, tomato, ham, cheese, bacon, potato chips tartar sauce

Classic Hamburger - Smoked Chop

$15.50

smoked Chop, pickle, lettuce, tomato, ham, cheese, bacon, potato chips tartar sauce

smoked Chop, pickle, lettuce, tomato, ham, cheese, bacon, potato chips tartar sauce

TequeBurguers

TequeBurguers

$27.50

PERRO CALIENTES / HOTDOGS

Perro Caliente Clasico

$10.90

cabbage,chips,ham,cheese,ketchup,mustard,tartar,mustard,tartar

cabbage,chips,ham,cheese,ketchup,mustard,tartar,mustard,tartar

Perro Caliente Premium

$15.90

cabbage,chips,ham,cheese,ketchup,mustard,tartar,mustard,tartar

cabbage,chips,ham,cheese,ketchup,mustard,tartar,mustard,tartar

PEPITOS

Choripan

$19.50

Pepito mixto 2 personas

$35.90

Pepito Mixto 3 Personas

$45.90

Pepito Mixto 4 Personas

$58.90

AREPA CABIMERA Y PATACONES

Arepa Cab Chicken

$20.90

Salad or lettuce and tomato, egg,ham,cheese Tartar sauce

Salad or lettuce and tomato, egg,ham,cheese Tartar sauce

Arepa Cab Carne M

$22.50

Arepa Cab Chuleta ahu

$21.50

Arepa Cab Mixta 2 Person

$39.50

Arepa Cab Chorizo

$20.50

Arepa Cab Shrimp

$25.90

Patacon Chiken

$20.90

Patacon Carne M

$22.50

Patacon Mix 2 Person

$39.50

Patacon Chorizo

$20.50

Patacon Shrip

$25.90

Patacon Chuleta ahu

$22.50

CACHAPAS

sweet shelled corn turning a soft and delicious dough, grilled sealed on both sides, Venezuelan hand cheese, cheddar and parmesan cream cheese
Classic Cachapas

Classic Cachapas

$17.90

sweet shelled corn turning a soft and delicious dough, grilled sealed on both sides, Venezuelan hand cheese, cheddar and parmesan cream cheese

sweet shelled corn turning a soft and delicious dough, grilled sealed on both sides, Venezuelan hand cheese, cheddar and parmesan cream cheese

Cachapa + Desgranado

$19.50

Cachapa Beef Chicken

$20.50

Cachapa Chuleta Queso llanero

$26.90

TACO BURRITO (Estilo Venezolano)

Chicken Taco Burrito

$17.90

Arabian bread,lettuce,tomato,parsley,ham,cheese,aioli

Arabian bread,lettuce,tomato,parsley,ham,cheese,aioli

Chuleta Ahumada Taco Burrito

$19.50

Carne Taco Burrito

$19.50

Mix Taco Burrito

$25.50

EXTRA SIDES

Cole Slaw

$3.50

Arepas

$6.90

Queso Frito

$7.90

Queso Fresco

$7.90

Platano Frito

$6.50

Garlic Bread

$6.90

Parmesan

$5.50

POSTRE / DESSERT

Quesillos

Quesillos

$8.50

The quesillo is the emblematic dessert of Venezuela, and despite the fact that its appearance is similar to that of the flan, all Venezuelans will say in unison that the quesillo is not flan.

The quesillo is the emblematic dessert of Venezuela, and despite the fact that its appearance is similar to that of the flan, all Venezuelans will say in unison that the quesillo is not flan.

Pie Limon

Pie Limon

$7.90

The lemon pie or lemon tart is a combination of a crunchy base, with a creamy lemon filling and a layer of meringue.

The lemon pie or lemon tart is a combination of a crunchy base, with a creamy lemon filling and a layer of meringue.

Brazo Gitano

Brazo Gitano

$7.90

A gypsy arm is a cylinder-shaped stuffed pastry. This popular sweet is made with a sponge cake covered in arequipe or caramel sauce.

A gypsy arm is a cylinder-shaped stuffed pastry. This popular sweet is made with a sponge cake covered in arequipe or caramel sauce.

Torta de Chocolate

$8.90

Torta de 3 Leches

Torta de 3 Leches

$7.90

The cake, tart, or tres leches cake is a traditional Hispanic American dessert It consists of a sponge bathed in three types of milk: evaporated milk, milk cream and condensed milk, which give it its name. It is usually accompanied with an egg white meringue and maraschino cherries and sprinkled with ground cinnamon. Usually the recipe does not call for butter and therefore has a spongy texture.

The cake, tart, or tres leches cake is a traditional Hispanic American dessert It consists of a sponge bathed in three types of milk: evaporated milk, milk cream and condensed milk, which give it its name. It is usually accompanied with an egg white meringue and maraschino cherries and sprinkled with ground cinnamon. Usually the recipe does not call for butter and therefore has a spongy texture.

Brownie

Brownie

$7.90

A brownie is a small chocolate cake, typical of the gastronomy of the United States. It is named for its dark brown color.

A brownie is a small chocolate cake, typical of the gastronomy of the United States. It is named for its dark brown color.

Marquesa

$8.90

BEBIDAS /DRINKS

Coke-Sprite-Fanta-MaltaP-Jarritos

Coke-Sprite-Fanta-MaltaP-Jarritos

$3.20

MaltaG- Papelon- Neste

$4.50

Frape Strawberry

$7.90

Frape Blackberry

$7.90

Frape Mango

$7.90

Frape Passion fruit

$7.90

Shake Samba

$8.90

Shake Cocosete

$8.90

Shake Pirulin

$8.90

Shake Flips

$8.90
Red Bull

Red Bull

$4.90

Beer

$5.50

Cuba Libre

$10.90

Mojito

$11.50

Margarita

$10.90

Water Bottle

$2.50

Drink Pomo

$5.00

Lemonade

$4.50

Drink Mo S

$45.90

Drink Mo Rose

$150.60

Drink Mo imperial

$110.50

Sangria

$7.50

Beer Tecate

$5.80

D.B Whisky or Ron Venezuela

$13.90

Buchanas Whisky - Santa Teresa

$130.00

Mojito Big

$16.90

Big Misckyes

$16.90

V-Beer

$75.50

Tequila añejo

$8.30

ALITAS / WINGS

Crispy double-cooked wings on the outside very tender on the inside, accompanied with fries, tostones, arepas and cabbage salad Dressing of your choice.
6 Wings

6 Wings

$15.90

Crispy double-cooked wings on the outside very tender on the inside, accompanied with fries, tostones, arepas and cabbage salad Dressing of your choice.

Crispy double-cooked wings on the outside very tender on the inside, accompanied with fries, tostones, arepas and cabbage salad Dressing of your choice.

12 Wings

$29.90

Wings, fries parmesan, colecslaw

Wings, fries parmesan, colecslaw

Menu Doordash

Arepa Cabimera Chicken

$22.90

Arepa Cabimera Shredded meat

$22.90

Arepa Cabimera Chorizo

$22.90

Arepa Cabimera Shrimp

$22.90

SOUP/SOPAS

Soup Fosforera

$25.50

Soup Beef

$25.50