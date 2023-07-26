Edicta39 Latin Fusion Food Edicta 39 - Restaurant
DESAYUNOS / BREAKFAST
Empanadas Pollo
fried corn dough pocket with pulled chicken
Empanadas C-Mechada
Fried corn dough pocket with pulled beef and cheese
Arepa Rellena Gordon blue
Soft corn dough on the inside, crispy on the outside, stuffed with grilled chicken, ham, cheese and our tartar sauce
Arepa Rellena Marinera
soft corn dough on the inside crispy on the outside stuffed with grilled shrimp and squid with cheese and our tartar sauce
Arepa Rellena pollo
soft corn dough on the inside crispy on the outside stuffed with pulled chicken with cheese and our tartar sauce topped with fresh llanero cheese
Arepa Rellena Mechada
soft corn dough on the inside crispy on the outside stuffed with pulled beef with cheese and our tartar sauce topped with fresh llanero cheese
Arepa Rellena reina Pepiada
soft corn dough inside crispy outside stuffed with pulled chicken with avocado cheese salt pepper vinegar and our tartar sauce topped with fresh llanero cheese
Arepa Rellena Capresa
soft corn dough inside crispy outside stuffed with fresh lettuce, pesto, llanero cheese, and our vinaigrette
Arepa Rellena Maracucha
soft corn dough on the inside crispy on the outside stuffed with black beans shredded meat ripe plantains tartar sauce topped with fraco llanero cheese
Arepa Rellena Pernil
soft corn dough on the inside crispy on the outside stuffed with pulled pork tartar sauce topped with fresh llanero cheese
Tequeñon Queso
llanero cheese wrapped with a slightly sweet soft wheat dough
Empanadas Pabellon
Fried corn dough pocket with pulled beef , plantain, black beans and cheese
Empanada de J.Q
Fried corn dough pocket with ham and cheese
Tequeños 20 Unids
Arepa Promo
ENTRADAS / APPETIZERS
Tequeños Queso
llanero cheese wrapped with a slightly sweet soft wheat dough
Mondocas
Corn dough mixed with brown sugar, plantains, llanero cheese, sugar, fried crispy on the outside and soft on the inside
Tostones con Queso
Slightly crushed green plantain with house sauce and cheese
Arepa con Queso y tartara
Tortilla Espanola
beaten eggs with finely chopped boiled potatoes and caramelized onions
Tempura Shrimp
shrimp tempura with a delicious mixture of flour, corn starch
Croquettes Tuna and Bacon
Tequeños 5
Breaded Shrimp
Breaded Mushrooms
Onion Rings
Arepas Beef
Arepa Chicken
Mozzarella Fingers
ALMUERZO / LUNCH
Risotto peppers
creamy rice, cream cheese, parmesan, peppers mix salt pepper
Four Cheeses Risotto
creamy rice, cream cheese, parmesan, blue cheese, mozzarella, salt pepper
Risotto Bacon
creamy rice, cream cheese, parmesan, bacon, salt, pepper.
Risotto Parmesano y Queso crema
creamy rice, cream cheese, parmesan, salt pepper
Risotto Portobello and mushroom
rice, cream cheese, parmesan cheese, portobello and mushrooms
Risotto Tomate Seco
creamy rice, cream cheese, parmesan, dried tomato and basil pesto and olive oil
Ceviche
Pre-cooked shrimp mix of fresh vegetables olive oil tomato extract salt pepper accompanied by some tostones platano
Caesar Salad
fresh romaine lettuce with caesar dressing with croutons and parmesan cheese
Caesar Salad - Shrimps
Lettuce, Cherry Tomatoes, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Special Garlic Pepper Caesar Dressing
Caesar Salad - Chiken
Caesar Salad - Salmon
RISOTTO PROM PROTEIN
salad, arepas, tostones, queso fries, fries
Grille Mar y Tierra
LUNCH RISOTTO
LUNCHO PROMO PASTA
PAELLA
Paella De Mariscos (for 2)
Rice, Saffron, Shrimp, Squid, Octopus, Prawn, Sea shells, Cherry tomato, Peas, Mixed peppers, Tomato extract, Olive oil, Parsley
Paella Mixta (for 2)
Rice, Saffron, Shrimp, Squid, Octopus, Chicken, Beef, Prawn, Sea shells, Cherry tomato, Peas, Mixed peppers, Tomato extract, Olive oil, Parsley
Paella Vegetariana (for 2)
Rice, dried tomatoes, corn, mix peppers, carrots, peas, onions, mushrooms, portobellos, cherry tomatoes.
Fideua Mariscos for 2
Noodles, Saffron, Shrimp, Squid, Octopus, Prawn, Sea shells, Cherry tomato, Peas, Mixed peppers, Tomato extract, Olive oil, Parsley
Paella De Chicken (para 2)
Paella De Beef (para 2)
Paella Mixta only meats para 2
ACOMPAÑANDES / SIDE
Tostones
Slightly crushed green plantain with house sauce and cheese
Arepa
Ensalada
white and purple cabbage with carrots and parsley seasoning with sweet house dressing
Papa Fritas
350 grams of super crispy potatoes
Queso Llanero
Fresh and soft Venezuelan llanero cheese slightly seared on both sides seasoned with a little basil pesto and olive oil
PASTAS
Lasagna Venezuelean Style
lasagna (Venezuelan-style pasticho ) made by layers of ham, cheese, boiled egg, pea, napole sauce, bologna sauce, béchamel cream, parmesan, pesto, accompanied by a small cesar salad, garlic bread.
Cartoccio Meat
Cartoccio Seafood
Pasta, shrimp, giant shrimp, octopus, squid, fresh shells, paprika, pea, cherry tomatoes, pea, tomato extract, dehydrated tomato, basil pesto and olive oil, laminated parmesan, salt and pepper.
Cartoccio Vegetarian
dried tomatoes, corn, mix peppers, carrots, peas, onions, mushrooms, portobellos, cherry tomatoes.
Cartoccio Mix
Cartoccio Chicken
HAMBURGERS
Classic Hamburger - Beef
Meat, pickle, lettuce, tomato, ham, cheese, bacon, potato chips tartar sauce
Mix Hamburger
Meat,chicken,smoked chop, cutlet,lettuce,tomato,ham,cheese,bacon,potato chips
Crispy Chicken Hamburger
Crispy chicken, salad, pickle, bacon
Italian Hamburger
Meat,pepperoni,bacon,parmesan cheese, spinach pesto, sun-dried tomatoes, sauce Napole
Kids Hamburger
Mac N Cheese Hamburger
Maracucha Hamburger
Classic Hamburguer - Chicken
Chicken,pickle, lettuce, tomato, ham, cheese, bacon, potato chips tartar sauce
Classic Hamburger - Smoked Chop
smoked Chop, pickle, lettuce, tomato, ham, cheese, bacon, potato chips tartar sauce
TequeBurguers
PERRO CALIENTES / HOTDOGS
Perro Caliente Clasico
cabbage,chips,ham,cheese,ketchup,mustard,tartar,mustard,tartar
Perro Caliente Premium
cabbage,chips,ham,cheese,ketchup,mustard,tartar,mustard,tartar
PEPITOS
AREPA CABIMERA Y PATACONES
Arepa Cab Chicken
Salad or lettuce and tomato, egg,ham,cheese Tartar sauce
Arepa Cab Carne M
Arepa Cab Chuleta ahu
Arepa Cab Mixta 2 Person
Arepa Cab Chorizo
Arepa Cab Shrimp
Patacon Chiken
Patacon Carne M
Patacon Mix 2 Person
Patacon Chorizo
Patacon Shrip
Patacon Chuleta ahu
CACHAPAS
Classic Cachapas
sweet shelled corn turning a soft and delicious dough, grilled sealed on both sides, Venezuelan hand cheese, cheddar and parmesan cream cheese
Cachapa + Desgranado
Cachapa Beef Chicken
Cachapa Chuleta Queso llanero
TACO BURRITO (Estilo Venezolano)
EXTRA SIDES
POSTRE / DESSERT
Quesillos
The quesillo is the emblematic dessert of Venezuela, and despite the fact that its appearance is similar to that of the flan, all Venezuelans will say in unison that the quesillo is not flan.
Pie Limon
The lemon pie or lemon tart is a combination of a crunchy base, with a creamy lemon filling and a layer of meringue.
Brazo Gitano
A gypsy arm is a cylinder-shaped stuffed pastry. This popular sweet is made with a sponge cake covered in arequipe or caramel sauce.
Torta de Chocolate
Torta de 3 Leches
The cake, tart, or tres leches cake is a traditional Hispanic American dessert It consists of a sponge bathed in three types of milk: evaporated milk, milk cream and condensed milk, which give it its name. It is usually accompanied with an egg white meringue and maraschino cherries and sprinkled with ground cinnamon. Usually the recipe does not call for butter and therefore has a spongy texture.
Brownie
A brownie is a small chocolate cake, typical of the gastronomy of the United States. It is named for its dark brown color.
Marquesa
BEBIDAS /DRINKS
Coke-Sprite-Fanta-MaltaP-Jarritos
MaltaG- Papelon- Neste
Frape Strawberry
Frape Blackberry
Frape Mango
Frape Passion fruit
Shake Samba
Shake Cocosete
Shake Pirulin
Shake Flips
Red Bull
Beer
Cuba Libre
Mojito
Margarita
Water Bottle
Drink Pomo
Lemonade
Drink Mo S
Drink Mo Rose
Drink Mo imperial
Sangria
Beer Tecate
D.B Whisky or Ron Venezuela
Buchanas Whisky - Santa Teresa
Mojito Big
Big Misckyes
V-Beer
Tequila añejo
ALITAS / WINGS
6 Wings
Crispy double-cooked wings on the outside very tender on the inside, accompanied with fries, tostones, arepas and cabbage salad Dressing of your choice.
12 Wings
Wings, fries parmesan, colecslaw
