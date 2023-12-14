Edicta39 Food Truck Edicta39 Food Truck
BURGERS
- Classic Ham lomito$14.50
Meat, pickle, lettuce, tomato, ham, cheese, bacon, potato chips tartar sauce
Meat, pickle, lettuce, tomato, ham, cheese, bacon, potato chips tartar sauce
- Mix Hamburger$16.99
Meat,chicken,smoked chop, cutlet,lettuce,tomato,ham,cheese,bacon,potato chips
Meat,chicken,smoked chop, cutlet,lettuce,tomato,ham,cheese,bacon,potato chips
- Italian Hamburger$17.99
Meat,pepperoni,bacon,parmesan cheese, spinach pesto, sun-dried tomatoes, sauce Napole
Meat,pepperoni,bacon,parmesan cheese, spinach pesto, sun-dried tomatoes, sauce Napole
- Kids Hamburger$9.50
- Maracucha Hamburger$16.99
- Classic Ham Chicken$12.99
Chicken,pickle, lettuce, tomato, ham, cheese, bacon, potato chips tartar sauce
Chicken,pickle, lettuce, tomato, ham, cheese, bacon, potato chips tartar sauce
- Classic Hamburger - Smoked Chop$13.50
smoked Chop, pickle, lettuce, tomato, ham, cheese, bacon, potato chips tartar sauce
smoked Chop, pickle, lettuce, tomato, ham, cheese, bacon, potato chips tartar sauce
- TequeBurguers$19.90
- Clasic Burguers$12.99
PEPITOS
AREPA CABIMERA Y PATACONES
- Arepa Cab Chicken$16.99
Salad or lettuce and tomato, egg,ham,cheese Tartar sauce
Salad or lettuce and tomato, egg,ham,cheese Tartar sauce
- Arepa Cab Carne M$16.99
- Arepa Cab Chuleta ahu$17.99
- Arepa Cab Chorizo$16.50
- Arepa Cab Shrimp$19.50
- Patacon Chicken$17.99
- Patacon Carne M$17.99
- Patacon Chorizo$17.50
- Patacon Chuleta ahu$18.50
- Patacon mix 2 people$29.99
- Arepa mix 2 people$29.99
- Lomito patacon$17.99
- Lomito arepa cab$16.99
CACHAPAS
- Classic Cachapa$13.50
sweet shelled corn turning a soft and delicious dough, grilled sealed on both sides, Venezuelan hand cheese, cheddar and parmesan cream cheese
sweet shelled corn turning a soft and delicious dough, grilled sealed on both sides, Venezuelan hand cheese, cheddar and parmesan cream cheese
- Cachapa pulled beef$15.50
- Cachapa Chicken$15.50
- Cachapa Smooke chop$15.50
- Cachapa mixta$17.90