Edley's BBQ 14 - Edley's Factory
Shareables
- Nashville Hot Links$10.50
Smoked Sausage and house-made Spicy Pimento Cheese with spicy Viola sauce, Pickled Jalapenos and Saltine Crackers.
- BBQ Nachos$13.50
A House Favorite made from top to bottom with fresh Kettle Chips, Nacho Cheese, Pico de Gallo, BBQ sauce, Green Onions, Sour Cream and your choice of Pork, Chicken, or Brisket.
- BBQ Fries$13.50
Our Famous Fries, topped with Nacho Cheese, Pico de Gallo, BBQ sauce, Green Onions, Sour Cream and your choice of Pork, Chicken, or Brisket.
- Smoked Wings - 8 Piece$13.25
Eight smoked wings, fried and tossed in your choice of Edley’s Classic, Walking Bird (hot), BBQ, White BBQ sauces, BBQ Rub, or naked. Includes Celery, Carrots, and choice of Dipping Sauce: Ranch, Blue Cheese, or White BBQ.
- Smoked Wings - 12 Piece$19.00
Twelve smoked wings, fried to crisp perfection and tossed in your choice of Edley’s Classic (Honey Buffalo), Walking Bird (hot), BBQ, White BBQ sauces, BBQ Rub, or naked. Includes celery, carrots, and choice of dipping sauce: Ranch, Blue Cheese, or White BBQ.
- Smoked Wings - 20 Piece$27.50
Twenty smoked wings, fried to crisp perfection and tossed in your choice of Edley’s Classic (Honey Buffalo), Walking Bird (hot), BBQ, White BBQ sauces, BBQ Rub, or naked. Includes celery, carrots, and choice of dipping sauce: Ranch, Blue Cheese, or White BBQ.
- Basket of Fries$5.00
Seasoned with Salt, Pepper and Edley’s Signature BBQ Rub.
- Fried Pickles$7.25
Highly addictive Fried Pickle Chips seasoned with Salt, Pepper and Edley’s Signature BBQ Rub. Served with Ranch.
- Nashville Hot Chicken Salad$9.50
We fry our spicy hot chicken, chop it up and add sour cream, onions, celery and seasonings. Served chilled with kettle chips, celery, & carrots for dipping.
Off the Smoker
- Smoker Sampler$75.00
Feeds up to four. Choose three meats: 10 oz. of pork, 10 oz. of turkey, 10 oz. of brisket, half chicken, Rack of ribs (dinner only), or horseshoe of sausage. Choose three sides. Comes with cornbread, pickles, and sauces.
- Tri Star Platter$27.00
Chopped pork, pulled chicken, and sliced brisket all on one delicious platter. Served with two sides, cornbread, red & white sauce, pickles and a plug of slaw.
- Brisket Platter$21.00
Sliced brisket striped with Edley’s Red BBQ sauce, topped with pickles. Comes with two sides and a piece of cornbread.
- Burnt Ends Platter$14.75
Brisket burnt ends sautéed in our spicy Viola sauce served on top of our house made grits casserole. Comes with one side and a piece of cornbread.
- Tuck Special$13.75
Smoked Brisket sliced, house made spicy Pimento Cheese, over easy Egg, Edley’s Red & White BBQ sauce, pickles. Also available with pork, chicken, or turkey.
- Brisket Sandwich$12.75
Smoked Brisket sliced, drizzled with Edley’s Red BBQ sauce. Topped with pickles.
- Brisket Tacos (2)$11.75
Chopped brisket, Cheddar & Jack cheese, bean salad and pico de gallo. Topped with fried Jalapenos, White BBQ sauce, and Cilantro.
- Brisket Tacos (3)$16.00
Chopped brisket, Cheddar & Jack cheese, bean salad and pico de gallo. Topped with fried Jalapenos, White BBQ sauce, and Cilantro.
- St Louis Ribs - Half Slab (No Sides)$18.50
Tender, juicy and delicious! A half slab striped with Edley’s Red BBQ sauce.
- St Louis Ribs - Full Slab (No Sides)$26.50
Big, juicy, meaty, St. Louis cut ribs. Served by the slab to feed your whole crew.
- St Louis Ribs - Half Slab Platter$22.75
Tender, juicy, and delicious! A half slab striped with Edley’s Red BBQ sauce, topped with pickles. Comes with two sides and a piece of cornbread.des and a piece of cornbread.
- St Louis Ribs - Full Slab Platter$30.75
Tender, juicy, and delicious! A full slab striped with Edley’s Red BBQ sauce, topped with pickles. Comes with two sides and a piece of cornbread.
- Pork Platter$13.50
Chopped Pork striped with Edley’s Red BBQ Sauce, topped with pickles, with choice of two sides and a piece of cornbread.
- Pork Sandwich$7.25
Smoked pork drizzled in Edley’s Red BBQ sauce and topped with pickles.
- Pork Tacos (2)$9.00
Chopped Pork, Cheddar & Jack Cheese, Slaw, and Pico De Gallo. Topped with Onion Straws, spicy Viola sauce, and Cilantro.
- Pork Tacos (3)$11.75
Chopped Pork, Cheddar & Jack Cheese, Slaw, and Pico De Gallo. Topped with Onion Straws, spicy Viola sauce, and Cilantro.
- Half Chicken Platter$14.00
Chicken on the bone, red and white sauce, plug of slaw, and pickles. Comes with two sides and a piece of cornbread. Add $1.00 for pulled chicken.
- Pulled Chicken Sandwich$9.50
Smoked Chicken pulled off the bone topped with Edley’s Red & White BBQ sauce, a plug of slaw, and pickles.
- Combo Tacos (2)$11.75
Can’t decide? Mix and Match your favorite tacos!
- Combo Tacos (3)$16.00
Can’t decide? Mix and Match your favorite tacos!
- Smoked Wing Platter - 8 Piece$17.25
Eight smoked wings, fried and tossed in your choice of Edley’s Classic, Walking Bird (hot), BBQ, White BBQ sauces, BBQ Rub, or naked. Includes celery, carrots, and choice of dipping sauce: Ranch, Blue Cheese, or White BBQ. Comes with a choice of two sides and a piece of cornbread.
- Smoked Wing Platter - 12 Piece$23.00
Twelve smoked wings, fried and tossed in your choice of Edley’s Classic, Walking Bird (hot), BBQ, White BBQ sauces, BBQ Rub, or naked. Includes celery, carrots, and choice of dipping sauce: Ranch, Blue Cheese, or White BBQ. Comes with a choice of two sides and a piece of cornbread.lo. Topped with Tabasco onion straws, white BBQ sauce, and cilantro.
- Smoked Wing Platter - 20 Piece$31.50
Twenty smoked wings, fried and tossed in your choice of Edley’s Classic, Walking Bird (hot), BBQ, White BBQ sauces, BBQ Rub, or naked. Includes celery, carrots, and choice of dipping sauce: Ranch, Blue Cheese, or White BBQ. Comes with a choice of two sides and a piece of cornbread.
- Turkey Platter$14.50
Thinly sliced, smoked turkey breast. Striped with Edley’s Red and White BBQ sauce, plug of slaw, and pickles. Comes with two sides and a piece of cornbread.
- Turkey Sandwich$9.75
Smoked Turkey topped with Edley’s Red & White BBQ sauce, a plug of slaw, and pickles.
- Hot Chicken Platter$14.25
Three fried chicken tenderloins seasoned with Edley’s Hot Chicken rub and drizzled with house made Jalapeno ranch. Plug of slaw and pickles on the side. Comes with two sides and a piece of cornbread.
- Hot Chicken Sandwich$10.50
Fried Chicken Tenders season with Edley’s Hot Chicken Rub, drizzled with jalapeno ranch, topped with a plug of slaw and pickles.
- Hot Chicken Tacos (2)$9.00
Fried chicken tenderloins seasoned with Edley’s Hot Chicken rub, Cheddar & Jack cheese, bean salad and pico de gallo. Topped with house made Jalapeno ranch and cilantro.
- Hot Chicken Tacos (3)$13.00
Fried chicken tenderloins seasoned with Edley’s Hot Chicken rub, Cheddar & Jack cheese, bean salad and pico de gallo. Topped with house made Jalapeno ranch and cilantro.
- Catfish Platter$15.00
Five fried catfish fillets, house made Tartar sauce. Plug of slaw and pickles on the side. Comes with two sides and a piece of cornbread.
- Catfish Sandwich$10.00
Fried Catfish with House Tartar sauce, topped with a plug of slaw and pickles.
- Catfish Tacos (2)$10.25
Fried Catfish, Cheddar & Jack Cheese, Slaw, and Pico De Gallo. Topped with House Tartar sauce and Cilantro.
- Catfish Tacos (3)$13.75
Fried Catfish, Cheddar & Jack Cheese, Slaw, and Pico De Gallo. Topped with House Tartar sauce and Cilantro.
- Nashville Style Hot Pork Sandwich$7.25
Our low and slow smoked pork meets the spice that made Nashville Hot Chicken famous. Marinated overnight in a Habanero Mash and smoked for 10+ hours. Topped with a plug of spicy pickled slaw, pickles and Edley’s BBQ Sauce.
- Nashville Style Hot Pork Platter$13.50
Our low and slow smoked pork meets the spice that made Nashville Hot Chicken famous. Marinated overnight in a Habanero mash and smoked for 10+ hours. A side plug of spicy pickled slaw and two pickles. Striped with Edley’s Ghost BBQ sauce. Comes with two sides and a piece of cornbread.
- Nashville Style Hot Pork Tacos (2)$9.00
Nashville Hot Pork, Cheddar & Jack Cheese, Slaw, and Pico De Gallo. Topped with Onion Straws, spicy Viola sauce, and Cilantro.
- Nashville Style Hot Pork Tacos (3)$11.75
Nashville Hot Pork, Cheddar & Jack Cheese, Slaw, and Pico De Gallo. Topped with Onion Straws, spicy Viola sauce, and Cilantro.
- Smashburger$11.50Out of stock
Two dry-aged beef patties, smashed flat, and topped with grilled onions, American cheese, pickles, and Edley's smash sauce. Yum!
Sides
- 2 Side Combo$4.00
Pick two from our list of delicious, house-made sides.
- 3 Side Combo$6.50
Pick three from our list of delicious, house-made sides.
- 4 Side Combo$7.75
Pick four from our list of delicious, house-made sides.
- Baked Beans$3.00
A BBQ classic. Edley’s blend of beans, spices and our house-mix of sauce cooked with pork.
- Banana Pudding$3.00
A house favorite. Bananas, vanilla pudding, cookies, and whipped cream.
- Bean Salad$3.00
Edley’s original medley of black beans, field peas, onions, corn and green beans. Served cold and tossed in a vinaigrette dressing.
- Cole Slaw$3.00
House made vinegar-based slaw with green peppers and onions.
- Cornbread$3.00
Pan baked cornbread with jalapenos and red pepper. Butter-seared to perfection.
- Green Beans$3.00
We cook our green beans with bacon, onions and seasoning. A southern classic!
- Grits Casserole$3.00
Homestyle grits with a hint of spiciness - flavored with peppers, onions, sausage and Gouda cheese.
- Mac & Cheese$4.00
We build our four-cheese sauce from scratch, top it with bread crumbs and bake it for perfection!
- Potato Salad$3.00
Edley’s southern style mayo-based potato salad. Contains bacon and onion.
- Side Avocado (half)$3.00
- Side Salad$3.00
Soups & Salads
- Southern Salad$10.00
You can still eat healthy at a BBQ joint! Cucumber, carrots, red onion, cherry tomatoes, bacon, smoked Gouda, & house made croutons on a bed of lettuce. Your choice of dressing: Ranch, Honey Mustard, Blue Cheese, Jalapeno Ranch, or Balsamic Vinaigrette.
- BBQ Avocado Plate$10.00
A full avocado served open-faced and topped with bacon, pico de gallo, bean salad, cucumber, red onion, red sauce and white sauce.
Kids
- Kid Chicken Tenders$5.00
Three breaded and fried chicken tenders with honey mustard dressing. Served with one of our delicious sides and a beverage.
- Kid Cheeseburger$5.00
One of our signature smashburger patties with melted cheese. Served with one of our delicious sides and a beverage.
- Kid BBQ Sandwich$4.50
Choice of chopped pork, pulled chicken or sliced turkey. Served on a bun with red or white sauce and a pickle. Served with one of our delicious sides and a beverage.
- Kid Mini Corn Dogs$5.00
Five mini corn dogs, deep-fried. Served with side and a beverage. Served with one of our delicious sides and a beverage.
Desserts To Go
- Side Banana Pudding To Go$3.25
A house favorite. Bananas, vanilla pudding, cookies, and whipped cream.
- Pint Banana Pudding To Go$8.00
3-4 servings. A house favorite. Bananas, vanilla pudding, cookies, and whipped cream.
- Quart Banana Pudding To Go$13.00
6-8 servings. A house favorite. Bananas, vanilla pudding, cookies, and whipped cream.
- Slice Chess Pie To Go$3.50
A Southern Classic from Colt's Chocolate. Rich, buttery, and delicious.
- Slice Pecan Pie To Go$3.50
A Southern Classic from Colt's Chocolate. Rich, buttery, and delicious with pecans and white chocolate..
- Slice Fudge Pie To Go$3.50
A Southern Classic from Colt's Chocolate. Rich, chocolatey, and delicious.
- Brownie To Go$4.50
From Colt’s Chocolate in Nashville, A Brownie topped with Whiskey Caramel Pecan, Chocolate Ganache Fudge, and Rocky Road Pecan.
- Gooey Butter Bar To Go$4.50
From Nashville’s own Colt’s Chocolates, a chewy butter cookie crust, a thick layer of pecans, and gooey creamy buttery filling.
- Whole Chess Pie (8 sl) To GoOut of stock
A Southern Classic from Colt's Chocolate. Rich, buttery, and delicious.
- Whole Pecan Pie (8 sl) To GoOut of stock
A Southern Classic from Colt's Chocolate. Rich, buttery, and delicious with pecans and white chocolate..
- Whole Brownie Bar (15 ea) To GoOut of stock
From Colt’s Chocolate in Nashville, A Brownie topped with Whiskey Caramel Pecan, Chocolate Ganache Fudge, and Rocky Road Pecan.
- Whole Gooey Butter Bar (15 ea) To GoOut of stock
From Nashville’s own Colt’s Chocolates, a chewy butter cookie crust, a thick layer of pecans, and gooey creamy buttery filling.
Non-Alcoholic Beverages To Go
Family Style
- Dinner for 4-6
Make family dinner at home easy. Choose one smoked meat and choose two sides. Includes sauces, pickles, cornbread, and utensils for the family. Price based on choice of meat. Take out/delivery only.
- Dinner for 6-8
Make family dinner at home easy. Choose one smoked meat and choose two sides. Includes sauces, pickles, cornbread, and utensils for the family. Price based on choice of meat. Take out/delivery only.
- Hot Chicken Salad - Pint$9.00
Crispy fried chicken, chopped and tossed with mayonnaise, celery, red onion, green peppers, and our Hot Chicken Rub. The dip you didn’t know you needed. Just add your favorite crackers, chips, or veggies!
- Hot Chicken Salad - Quart$16.00
Crispy fried chicken, chopped and tossed with mayonnaise, celery, red onion, green peppers, and our Hot Chicken Rub. The dip you didn’t know you needed. Just add your favorite crackers, chips, or veggies!
- St Louis Ribs - Full Slab (No Sides)$26.50
Tender, juicy and delicious! A full slab striped with Edley’s Red BBQ sauce.
- St Louis Ribs - Half Slab (No Sides)$18.50
Tender, juicy and delicious! A half slab striped with Edley’s Red BBQ sauce.
- LB of Pork$16.00
A full pound of smoked, chopped pork with our signature red BBQ sauce.
- LB of Brisket$23.00
A full pound of our tender, smoked brisket. Sliced and served with our signature red BBQ sauce.
- LB of Pulled Chicken$16.00
A full pound of our tender, smoked chicken. Cooked on the bone but pulled to order. Served with our red and white BBQ sauce.
- LB of Turkey$17.00
A full pound of our tender, smoked turkey. Served with our red and white BBQ sauce.
- LB of Hot Links$17.00
A full pound of our smoked hot links. served with Viola Sauce.
- LB of Catfish$22.00
A full pound of our crispy, fried catfish. served with our house-made tartar sauce.
- LB of Hot Chicken$22.00
A full pound of our marinated, fried chicken tenders. Seasoned with our Hot Chicken Rub. Served with jalapeno ranch dressing.
- Quart - Baked Beans$12.00
Six hearty portions of a BBQ classic. Edley’s blend of beans, house mix of sauces, and cooked with pork.
- Quart - Banana Pudding$13.00Out of stock
Six hearty portions of our house favorite. Bananas, vanilla pudding, cookies, and whipped cream.
- Quart - Bean Salad$12.00
Six hearty portions of Edley’s original medley of black beans, field peas, onions, and corn. Served cold and tossed in a vinaigrette.
- Quart - Cole Slaw$12.00
Six hearty portions of our house made vinegar-based slaw with green peppers and onions.
- Quart - Green Beans$12.00
Six hearty portions of our green beans with bacon, onions and seasoning. A southern classic!
- Quart - Grits$12.00
Six hearty portions of our house made homestyle spicy grits flavored with peppers, onions, sausage and Gouda cheese.
- Quart - Mac & Cheese$13.25
Six hearty portions of our four-cheese blend, southern style mac and cheese topped with bread crumbs.
- Quart - Potato Salad$12.00
Six hearty portions of our Edley’s southern style mayo-based potato salad. Contains bacon and onion.
- Pint - Baked Beans$7.00
Three hearty portions of a BBQ classic. Edley’s blend of beans, house mix of sauces, and cooked with pork.
- Pint - Banana Pudding$8.00Out of stock
Three hearty portions of our house favorite. Bananas, vanilla pudding, cookies, and whipped cream.
- Pint - Bean Salad$7.00
Three hearty portions of Edley’s original medley of black beans, field peas, onions, and corn. Served cold and tossed in a vinaigrette.
- Pint - Cole Slaw$7.00
Three hearty portions of our house made vinegar-based slaw with green peppers and onions.
- Pint - Green Beans$7.00
Three hearty portions of our green beans with bacon, onions and seasoning. A southern classic!
- PInt - Grits$7.00
Three hearty portions of our house made homestyle spicy grits flavored with peppers, onions, sausage and Gouda cheese.
- Pint - Mac & Cheese$8.25
Three hearty portions of our four-cheese blend, southern style mac and cheese topped with bread crumbs.
- Pint - Potato Salad$7.00
Three hearty portions of our Edley’s southern style mayo-based potato salad. Contains bacon and onion.
- Bun (1)$1.00
Our soft and delicious white buns - the perfect wrapper for BBQ!
- Cornbread Slice (1)$1.25
One slice of our pan baked cornbread with jalapenos and red pepper. Butter-seared to perfection. Order as many as you need.
- Whole Chess Pie (8 sl)$24.00
A Southern Classic from Colt's Chocolate. Rich, buttery, and delicious.
- Whole Pecan Pie (8 sl)$24.00
A Southern Classic from Colt's Chocolate. Rich, buttery, and delicious with pecans and white chocolate.
- Whole Fudge Pie (8 sl)$24.00
A Southern Classic from Colt's Chocolate. Rich, chocolate-y, and delicious.
- Whole Brownie Bar (15 ea)$45.00Out of stock
From Colt’s Chocolate in Nashville, we host a selection of delicious brownies like Whiskey Caramel Pecan, Chocolate Ganache Fudge, and Rocky Road Pecan.
- Whole Gooey Butter Bar (15 ea)$45.00
From Nashville’s own Colt’s Chocolates, a chewy butter cookie crust, a thick layer of pecans, and gooey creamy buttery filling.
- Gallon Sweet Tea$7.00
A gallon of our Classic Southern-style Sweet Tea - brewed in-house.
- Gallon Unsweet Tea$7.00
A gallon of our fresh-brewed tea with no sweetener added.
- Gallon Lemonade$7.00
A gallon of refreshing lemonade.
- Gallon Water$3.00