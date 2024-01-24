Ed's Tavern: 64 1305 108th St E
NA Beverage
- Bottle Water$3.00
- Coffee$3.25
- Pepsi$3.39
- Cranberry Juice$4.00
- Decaf Coffee$3.25
- Diet Pepsi$3.39
- Ginger Ale$3.39
- Ginger Beer$3.39
- Hot Tea$3.25
- Iced Tea$3.39
- Kid Juice$1.99
- Kid Choco Milk$1.99
- Kid Milk$1.99
- Kid Soda
- Lemonade$3.39
- Milk$3.39
- Orange Juice$4.00
- Pineapple Juice$4.00
- Redbull$4.00
- Redbull SF$4.00
- Root Beer$3.39
- San Pellegrino$4.00
- Soda$3.39
- Starry$3.39
- Sweet Tea$3.39
- Tall$1.00
- Tonic$2.50
- Water
- Unsweet Tea$3.39
- Kid Beverage
- Mtn. Dew$3.39
- Dr. Pepper$3.39
Food
Appetizers
- Appetizer Sampler$16.00
Fried pickles, cheese quesadilla, fried cheese bites
- Bacon Mac & Cheese Egg Rolls$11.50
Homemade Mac & Cheese, bacon
- Beer Cheese$4.00
- Buffalo Chicken Dip$10.00
Chicken,buffalo sauce & cheese
- Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla$15.00
Flour Tortilla, cheese & Buffalo Chicken
- Buffalo Shrimp$11.50
Hand battered & tossed in Buffalo sauce with bleu cheese crumbles
- Chicken Quesadilla$15.00
Flour Tortilla, cheese.
- Chips & Salsa$7.50
Add beer cheese $4.00 or Guacamole $3.00
- Chip & Salsa refill
- Disco Fries$11.00
- Fried Cheese Bites$10.50
Served with marinara
- Fried Pickles$9.50
Hand breaded pickle chips
- Giant Bavarian Pretzel$11.00
Served with spicy house mustard
- LRG Guacamole$3.00
- Mini Corn Dogs$10.50
- Nachos$11.00
Chili, cheese,tomatoes,jalapenos,lettuce, salsa & sour cream
- Pizza Egg Rolls$11.50
Sausage, pepperoni, bacon & mozzarella
- Quesadilla$11.00
Flour Tortilla, cheese. Add Grilled chicken for $4.00
- SM Guacamole$1.50
- Southwest Egg Rolls$11.50
Chicken,black beans,corn, peppers & cheese
Wings
Salads
- Baja Salad$11.00
Mixed lettuce, tomato,cheese,avocado,corn,black bean & tortilla strips served with avocado ranch dressing
- Wedge Salad$10.50
Iceberg lettuce, Bacon, Blue cheese crumbles, tomato, red onion. Served with ranch dressing
- Asian Salad$12.00
Romaine Lettuce, grilled chicken in Teriyaki sauce, mandarin oranges,asian noodles,tomato, red onion and cucumber
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$12.00
Romaine Lettuce,fried buffalo chicken, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, red onion, cucumber and carrots
- Eds Chopped Salad$12.00
Chopped iceberg lettuce, grilled chicken, bacon, cheese, tomato, red onion & cucumber
- Taco Salad$11.00
Shredded lettuce, chili, cheese, tomato and jalapenos. Served with flour tortilla shells
- Garden Salad$8.50
Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, carrots, red onions, cheese and croutons
- Caesar Salad$10.00
Romaine lettuce, parm cheese & croutons.
Flatbreads
- Pepperoni Flatbread$13.00
Marinara sauce, mozzarella & pepperoni
- Meat Lovers Flatbread$13.00
Marinara sauce, mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni and bacon
- BBQ Chicken Flatbread$12.00
BBQ Chicken, mozzarella, red onion & cilantro
- Margherita Flatbread$11.00
Garlic sauce, tomato, mozzarella, basil and balsamic glaze
- Cheese Flatbread$10.00
Entrees
- Brisket Dinner$14.00
Smoked BBQ brisket over texas toast, topped with onion rings. Served with mashed potatoes and cole slaw
- Penne Alfredo$12.00
Homemade alfredo, fresh parm cheese tossed in penne pasta
- Grilled Lemon Chicken & Vegetables$13.00
Marinated Lemon chicken served with Fresh broccoli and carrots and rice
- Salmon Dinner$17.00
- Fried Shrimp Basket$14.00
Hand breaded popcorn shrimp seasoned fried and ginger slaw
- Fish & Chips$13.50
Hand breaded haddock fillet, seasoned fries, ginger slaw
- Chicken Tenders$13.50
Hand breaded chicken tenders and seasoned fries
Tacos
- Chicken Tacos$11.00
Three flour tortillas, cheese, tomato & lettuce served with a side of spanish rice
- Beef Tacos$11.00
Three flour tortillas, beeese, tomato & lettuce served with a side of spanish rice
- Shrimp Tacos$12.00
Three flour tortillas, beeese, tomato & lettuce served with a side of spanish rice
- BBQ Brisket Tacos$13.00
Three flour tortillas, beeese, tomato & lettuce served with a side of spanish rice
Bowls
Burgers
- Classic Burger$12.00
Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle & choice of cheese served with fries
- Big Cowboy Burger$13.00
Cheddar cheese, bacon, BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle. Served with Fries
- Pretzel Burger$13.50
Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle & house mustard served on a pretzel roll and served with fries
- Bacon Cheese Smash Burger$13.00
Double smashed burger patties, american cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle & onion
- Black & Bleu Burger$13.00
Blackened burger, blue cheese crumbles, fried onion rings, lettuce, tomato & blue cheese dressing
- Avocado Burger$13.00
Pepper Jack cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion & avocado ranch dressing
- Steakhouse Burger$13.50
A1 steak sauce, bacon, pepper jack cheese, onion rings and boom, boom sauce
- Sunshine Burger$13.50
American cheese, bacon, fried egg, lettuce, tomato & eds signature honey garlic sauce.
- Carolina BBQ Smash Burger$13.50
Double smashed burger patties, cheddar cheese, cole slaw, Carolina BBQ sauce
Sandwiches
- Mahi Mahi Sandwich$13.50
Blackened Mahi Mahi Lettuce, Tomato & tarter on a Brioche bun. Served with fries
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$12.50
Hand breaded chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce. Lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle. Served with fries
- Chicken Club$12.50
Grilled, fried, or blackened chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato & ranch on a hoagie roll
- French Dip$13.00
Fresh sliced roast beef, swiss cheese, au jus on a french roll. Served with fries.
- Jersey Cheesesteak$13.00
Sliced ribeye, peppers, onions & provolone served on a hoagie roll. Served with fries
- BBQ Brisket Sliders$13.00
Smoked BBQ brisket topped with onion rings. Served with fries.
- Chicken Sliders$13.00
3 fried chicken sliders, served with choice of a sauce, pickles and served with fries.
- Turkey O'Toole$12.50
Grilled sliced turkey, swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato & house mustard. Served on a pretzel roll and served with fries.
- Triple Decker Turkey$12.50
Sliced turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo served on toasted sourdough bread and served with fries
- Adult Grilled Cheese$9.50
Cheddar, mozzarella & pepper jack cheese. Grilled on parmesan sourdough, tomato and bacon. Served with fries.
- Super BLT$11.00
Smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo served on toasted sourdough and served with fries.
Wraps
- Baja Wrap$10.50
Black bean and corn salsa, lettuce, cheddar cheese, avocado, tomato & avocado ranch dressing. Served with fries
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.50
Chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce, celery, lettuce and blue cheese dressing. Served with fries
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.50
Grilled chicken, romaine, parmesan cheese and caesar dressing. Served with fries
- Turkey Avocado Wrap$11.50
Sliced turkey, avocado, lettuce, tomato & ranch, served with fries
Desserts
- Apple Pie Egg Rolls A La Mode$8.00
Apple pie egg rolls with ice cream and caramel topping
- Chocolate Brownie Sundae$8.00
Gluten free brownie, ice cream and chocolate sauce, topped with whipped cream
- Eds Funnel Fries$7.00
Fried and sugar powdered funnel fries served with chocolate dipping sauce
- Scoop Ice Cream$2.50+
Sides
- Fresh Fruit$2.50
- Fresh Vegetables$2.50
- Ginger Cole Slaw$2.50
- Homemade Chili$4.00+
- Homemade Mac & Cheese$2.50
- Mashed Potatoes$2.50
- Seasoned French Fries$3.50
- Side Caesar Salad$3.50
- Side Salad$2.50
- Spanish Rice$2.50
- Sweet Potato Fries$5.00
- Tater Tots$3.50
- White Rice$2.50
- Chicken Breast Only$4.00
- Burger Patty$5.00
- Carrots&Celery$2.50
Kids
Liquor
Vodka
- Titos$8.00
- Absolut$7.00
- Absolut Vanilla$7.00
- Well Vodka$5.50
- Big Storm Blue$4.00
- Big Storm Clem$4.00
- Big Storm Grape$4.00
- Big Storm Lemon$4.00
- Big Storm Rasp$4.00
- Big Storm Van$4.00
- Grey Goose$9.00
- Ketel One$9.00
- Pink Whitney$5.00
- True Vodka$7.00
- DBL Well Vodka$9.50
- DBL Absolut$11.00
- DBL Absolute Grapefruit$11.00
- DBL Big Storm Blue$6.50
- DBL Big Storm Clem$6.50
- DBL Big Storm Grape$6.50
- DBL Big Storm Lemon$6.50
- DBL Big Storm Rasp$6.50
- DBL Big Storm Van$6.50
- DBL Grey Goose$15.00
- DBL Ketel One$15.00
- DBL Pink Whitney$9.00
- DBL Smirnoff Salted Caramel$9.00
- DBL Titos$12.00
Gin
Rum
Tequila
- Well Tequila$5.50
- 1800 Coconut$8.00
- 21 Seeds Jalapeno Cucumber$7.00
- Casamigos Anejo$15.00
- Casamigos Blanco$13.00
- Casamigos Cristalino$15.00
- Casamigos Repos$13.00
- Clase Azul$39.00
- Don Julio$9.00
- Don Julio 1942$49.00
- Don Julio Rosado$39.00
- Milagro$7.00
- Patron Silver$9.00
- Tanteo Jalapeno$8.00
- Tanteo Habanero$8.00
- DBL Well Tequila$9.50
- DBL 1800 Coconut$12.00
- DBL 21 Seeds$11.00
- DBL Altos$10.00
- DBL Casamigos Anejo$25.00
- DBL Casamigos Blanco$20.00
- DBL Casamigos Repos$20.00
- DBL Don Julio$15.00
- DBL Milagro$11.00
- DBL Patron Silver$15.00
- DBL Salt Berry$12.00
- DBL La Adelita Blanco$11.00
Whiskey
- Well Whiskey$5.50
- 2XO$10.00
- Angels Envy$12.00
- Basil Hayden$12.00
- Buffalo Trace$9.00
- Bulleit Rye$8.00
- Bulliet$8.00
- Crown Royal$8.00
- Crown Royal Apple$8.00
- Crown Vanilla$8.00
- Fireball$5.50
- Hard Truth Rye$8.00
- Hard Truth Sweet Mash$15.00
- Jack Daniels$7.00
- Jack Fire$7.00
- Jack Honey$7.00Out of stock
- Jameson$7.00
- Jim Beam$7.00
- Knob Creek$10.00
- Makers Mark$10.00
- Skrewball PB$7.00
- Wild Turkey$7.00
- Woodford Reserve$10.00
- seagrams 7$7.00
- Blanton's$27.00
- DBL Well Whiskey$9.50
- DBL Angels Envy$18.00
- DBL Basil Hayden$18.00
- DBL Bulleit Rye$13.00
- DBL Bulleit$12.00
- DBL Jack Daniels$11.00
- DBL Jim Beam$11.00
- DBL Knob Creek$16.00
- DBL Buffalo Trace$10.00
- DBL Makers Mark$16.00
- DBL Wild Turkey$11.00
- DBL Woodford Reserve$16.00
- DBL Crown Royal$12.00
- DBL Crown Royal Apple$12.00
- DBL Jack Fire$11.00
- DBL Fireball$9.50
- DBL Jameson$11.00
- DBL Campfire$11.00
- DBL Seagrams 7$10.00
- DBL XO$15.00
Scotch
Liqueur
- Amaretto$6.00
- Baileys$6.00
- Baily's Chocolate$6.00
- BLK Berry Brandy$6.00
- Blue Curacao$6.00
- Butterscotch$6.00
- Disaronno$8.00
- Dry Vermouth$6.00
- Frangelico$6.00
- Grand Marnier$8.00
- Jagermeister$6.00
- Kahlua$6.00
- Midori$6.00
- Peach Schnapps$6.00
- Razzmatazz$6.00
- Rum Chata$6.00
- Rumpleminze$6.00
- Sambuca$6.00
- Sour Apple$6.00
- Southern Comfort$6.00
- Sweet Vermouth$6.00
- DBL Amaretto$10.00
- DBL Baileys$10.00
- DBL Blue Curacao$10.00
- DBL BLK Berry Brandy$10.00
- DBL Butterscotch$10.00
- DBL Chambord$11.00
- DBL Frangelico$10.00
- DBL Dry Vermouth$10.00
- DBL Grand Marnier$12.00
- DBL Jagermeister$10.00
- DBL Kahlua$10.00
- DBL Midori$11.00
- DBL Peach Schnapps$10.00
- DBL Razzmatazz$10.00
- DBL Rumpleminze$10.00
- DBL Sambuca$10.00
- DBL Sour Apple$10.00
- DBL Southern Comfort$10.00
- DBL Sweet Vermouth$10.00
Shots
- Blow Job$7.00
- Buttery Nipple$7.00
- Chocolate Cake Shot$7.00
- Cinn Toast Crunch$7.00
- Green Tea Shot$7.00
- Hurricane Shot$7.00
- Irish Breakfast$7.00
- Irish Car Bomb$8.00
- Johnny Vegas$8.00
- Jolly Rancher$7.00
- Kamikaze Shot$7.00
- Lemon Drop Shot$7.00
- Pickle Back$7.00
- Red Headed Slut$8.00
- Scooby Snack$7.00
- Skittles$7.00
- Starburst$7.00
- Thin Mint$7.00
- Vegas Bomb$8.00
- Washington Apple$7.00
- Water Moccasin$7.00
- White Tea$7.00
House Cocktails
- Absolut Pearfect Mule$10.00
- Blackberry Lemondrop$11.00
- Blackberry Mule$10.00
- Chocotini$12.00
- Coconut Margarita$10.00
- Ed's Elite Skinny Margarita$13.00
- Espresso Martini$12.00
- Faderade$10.00
- LWR Ranch Water$11.00
- Midnight G+T$10.00
- Pumpkin Espresso Martini$12.00
- Rodeo Old Fashioned$15.00
- Salted Caramel Martini$10.00
- 'Smores Martini$10.00
- Tiki Punch$10.00
- Salted Caramel Old Fashioned$7.00
- Cucumber Mint Mojito$7.00
- Cucumber Mule$7.00
Beer
Draft
- Angry Chair$8.50
- Bells Two Hearted Draft$7.00
- Sky Wire Hazy IPA$8.50
- Bold Rock Cider Draft$7.00Out of stock
- Bud Light Draft Draft$4.00
- Budweiser Draft$4.00
- Calusa Zote Draft$7.50
- Coppertail Free Dive Draft$7.00
- Golden Road Mango Cart Draft$7.00
- Guinness Draft$6.50
- Keels Farm Cider Draft$8.00
- Kentucky Bourbon Ale Draft$9.00
- Decklins Indulgence$8.00
- Main St. Lager Draft$3.00
- Mich Ultra Draft$4.25
- Night Swim$8.00
- Rollin Dirty$7.50
- Sandbar Sunday$7.00
- Shock Top Draft$5.00
- Stella Artois Draft$6.50
- TBBC Reef Donkey Draft$7.00
- TBBC Sour$8.50
- You're My Boy Blue Draft$7.00
- Yuengling Draft$4.50
- Post Card$7.00
Pitchers
- Pitcher Keels Farm Cider$32.00
- Pitcher 3 Daughters$28.00
- Pitcher Bells Two Hearted$28.00
- Pitcher Big Storm Bromosa$32.00
- Pitcher Big Top Hawaiian Lion$32.00
- Pitcher Bold Rock Cider$28.00
- Pitcher Bud Light Draft$16.00
- Pitcher Budweiser$16.00
- Pitcher Calusa Zote$30.00
- Pitcher Coppertail Free Dive$28.00
- Pitcher Golden Road Mango Cart$28.00
- Pitcher Guinness$26.00
- Pitcher Kentucky Bourbon Ale$36.00
- Pitcher Main St. Lager$12.00
- Pitcher Mich Ultra$17.00
- Pitcher Sandbar sunday$32.00
- Pitcher Shock Top$20.00
- Pitcher Stella Artois$26.00
- Pitcher Strawberry Starkey$32.00
- Pitcher TBBC Reef Donkey$28.00
- Pitcher You're My Boy Blue$28.00
- Pitcher Yuengling$18.00
- Pitcher Space Grass Hazy IPA
- Pitcher Rollin Dirty$30.00