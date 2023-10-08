Ed's Tavern: Lakewood Ranch 10719 Rodeo Drive
NA Beverage
Bottle Water
Coffee
Pepsi
Cranberry Juice
Decaf Coffee
Diet Pepsi
Ginger Ale
Ginger Beer
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Kid Juice
Kid Choco Milk
Kid Milk
Kid Soda
Lemonade
Milk
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Redbull
Redbull SF
Root Beer
San Pellegrino
Soda
Starry
Sweet Tea
Tall
Tonic
Water
Unsweet Tea
Kid Beverage
Mtn. Dew
Dr. Pepper
Food
Appetizers
Appetizer Sampler
Fried pickles, cheese quesadilla, fried cheese bites
Bacon Mac & Cheese Egg Rolls
Homemade Mac & Cheese, bacon
Beer Cheese
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Chicken,buffalo sauce & cheese
Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla
Flour Tortilla, cheese & Buffalo Chicken
Buffalo Shrimp
Hand battered & tossed in Buffalo sauce with bleu cheese crumbles
Chicken Quesadilla
Flour Tortilla, cheese.
Chips & Salsa
Add beer cheese $4.00 or Guacamole $3.00
Chip & Salsa refill
Disco Fries
Fried Cheese Bites
Served with marinara
Fried Pickles
Hand breaded pickle chips
Giant Bavarian Pretzel
Served with spicy house mustard
LRG Guacamole
Mini Corn Dogs
Nachos
Chili, cheese,tomatoes,jalapenos,lettuce, salsa & sour cream
Pizza Egg Rolls
Sausage, pepperoni, bacon & mozzarella
Quesadilla
Flour Tortilla, cheese. Add Grilled chicken for $4.00
SM Guacamole
Southwest Egg Rolls
Chicken,black beans,corn, peppers & cheese
Wings
Salads
Baja Salad
Mixed lettuce, tomato,cheese,avocado,corn,black bean & tortilla strips served with avocado ranch dressing
Wedge Salad
Iceberg lettuce, Bacon, Blue cheese crumbles, tomato, red onion. Served with ranch dressing
Asian Salad
Romaine Lettuce, grilled chicken in Teriyaki sauce, mandarin oranges,asian noodles,tomato, red onion and cucumber
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Romaine Lettuce,fried buffalo chicken, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, red onion, cucumber and carrots
Eds Chopped Salad
Chopped iceberg lettuce, grilled chicken, bacon, cheese, tomato, red onion & cucumber
Taco Salad
Shredded lettuce, chili, cheese, tomato and jalapenos. Served with flour tortilla shells
Garden Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, carrots, red onions, cheese and croutons
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, parm cheese & croutons.
Flatbreads
Pepperoni Flatbread
Marinara sauce, mozzarella & pepperoni
Meat Lovers Flatbread
Marinara sauce, mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni and bacon
BBQ Chicken Flatbread
BBQ Chicken, mozzarella, red onion & cilantro
Margherita Flatbread
Garlic sauce, tomato, mozzarella, basil and balsamic glaze
Cheese Flatbread
Entrees
Brisket Dinner
Smoked BBQ brisket over texas toast, topped with onion rings. Served with mashed potatoes and cole slaw
Penne Alfredo
Homemade alfredo, fresh parm cheese tossed in penne pasta
Grilled Lemon Chicken & Vegetables
Marinated Lemon chicken served with Fresh broccoli and carrots and rice
Salmon Dinner
Fried Shrimp Basket
Hand breaded popcorn shrimp seasoned fried and ginger slaw
Fish & Chips
Hand breaded haddock fillet, seasoned fries, ginger slaw
Chicken Tenders
Hand breaded chicken tenders and seasoned fries
Tacos
Chicken Tacos
Three flour tortillas, cheese, tomato & lettuce served with a side of spanish rice
Beef Tacos
Three flour tortillas, beeese, tomato & lettuce served with a side of spanish rice
Shrimp Tacos
Three flour tortillas, beeese, tomato & lettuce served with a side of spanish rice
BBQ Brisket Tacos
Three flour tortillas, beeese, tomato & lettuce served with a side of spanish rice
Bowls
Burgers
Classic Burger
Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle & choice of cheese served with fries
Big Cowboy Burger
Cheddar cheese, bacon, BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle. Served with Fries
Pretzel Burger
Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle & house mustard served on a pretzel roll and served with fries
Bacon Cheese Smash Burger
Double smashed burger patties, american cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle & onion
Black & Bleu Burger
Blackened burger, blue cheese crumbles, fried onion rings, lettuce, tomato & blue cheese dressing
Avocado Burger
Pepper Jack cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion & avocado ranch dressing
Steakhouse Burger
A1 steak sauce, bacon, pepper jack cheese, onion rings and boom, boom sauce
Sunshine Burger
American cheese, bacon, fried egg, lettuce, tomato & eds signature honey garlic sauce.
Carolina BBQ Smash Burger
Double smashed burger patties, cheddar cheese, cole slaw, Carolina BBQ sauce
Sandwiches
Mahi Mahi Sandwich
Blackened Mahi Mahi Lettuce, Tomato & tarter on a Brioche bun. Served with fries
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Hand breaded chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce. Lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle. Served with fries
Chicken Club
Grilled, fried, or blackened chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato & ranch on a hoagie roll
French Dip
Fresh sliced roast beef, swiss cheese, au jus on a french roll. Served with fries.
Jersey Cheesesteak
Sliced ribeye, peppers, onions & provolone served on a hoagie roll. Served with fries
BBQ Brisket Sliders
Smoked BBQ brisket topped with onion rings. Served with fries.
Chicken Sliders
3 fried chicken sliders, served with choice of a sauce, pickles and served with fries.
Turkey O'Toole
Grilled sliced turkey, swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato & house mustard. Served on a pretzel roll and served with fries.
Triple Decker Turkey
Sliced turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo served on toasted sourdough bread and served with fries
Adult Grilled Cheese
Cheddar, mozzarella & pepper jack cheese. Grilled on parmesan sourdough, tomato and bacon. Served with fries.
Super BLT
Smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo served on toasted sourdough and served with fries.
Wraps
Baja Wrap
Black bean and corn salsa, lettuce, cheddar cheese, avocado, tomato & avocado ranch dressing. Served with fries
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce, celery, lettuce and blue cheese dressing. Served with fries
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken, romaine, parmesan cheese and caesar dressing. Served with fries
Turkey Avocado Wrap
Sliced turkey, avocado, lettuce, tomato & ranch, served with fries
Desserts
Apple Pie Egg Rolls A La Mode
Apple pie egg rolls with ice cream and caramel topping
Chocolate Brownie Sundae
Gluten free brownie, ice cream and chocolate sauce, topped with whipped cream
Eds Funnel Fries
Fried and sugar powdered funnel fries served with chocolate dipping sauce