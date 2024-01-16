Eduardo's - New Location 101 Floral Boulevard Ste B
Food
All Week
- Small Menudo
A classic mexican spicy soup with hominy, served with serrano peepers, chopped onions and tortillas$10.00
- Large Menudo
A classic mexican spicy soup with hominy, served with serrano peepers, chopped onions and tortillas$12.79
- Barbacoa Plate
Mexican Style Barbacoa served with refried beans, potato a la Mexicana and your choice of tortillas$13.00
- Libra Barbacoa$20.00
- Media Libra Barbacoa$10.00
- Huevos Al Contador$17.00
- Taquiza Para 3$45.00
- Club sandwich$12.00
Appetizers
- Spinach Dip
Creamy Cheese Spinach Dip, Served with Fried Tortilla Chips$10.00
- Chicharron de Molleja
Molcajete Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, grilled onions, chile toreado and your choice of tortillas$19.00
- Los Chicharrones
Molcajete Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, grilled onions, chile toreado and your choice of tortillas$20.00
- Hot Bullets
(5) Brisket Stuffed Jalapenos with Philadelphia Cheese Wrapped in Bacon Topped with our House Gravy$15.00
- Fried Mushrooms
8 breaded mushrooms served with our house gravy sauce$10.00
- Choriqueso$13.00
- Guacamole & Chips$14.00
- Rodeo Fries
French fries topped with nacho cheese, ranch, Buffalo sauce, and with your choice of beef or chicken$12.00
- Buffalo Wings 8 pc$16.00
- Buffalo Wings 15 pc$30.00
- Charritos$15.00
- Sampler$22.00
- Mushrooms In Wine Sauce$12.00
- Choriqueso And Guacamole$13.00
- Poblano Grilled Chicken Breast$17.00
BBQ Lovers
- BBQ Meat Personal Plates
Served with With BBQ sauce, sliced pickles, onions, bread and your choice of 2 portion per person of the following sides
- Two Meat Plate
Served with With BBQ sauce, sliced pickles, onions, bread and your choice of 2 portion per person of the following sides$25.00
- Tree Meats Plate$31.00
- Four Meats Plate$37.00
- Libra De Brisket$20.00
- BBQ family pack for 1$24.00
- BBQ family pack for 2
Served with With BBQ sauce, sliced pickles, onions, bread and your choice of 2 portion per person of the following sides$45.00
- BBQ family pack for 3
Served with With BBQ sauce, sliced pickles, onions, bread and your choice of 2 portion per person of the following sides$65.00
- BBQ family pack for 4
Served with With BBQ sauce, sliced pickles, onions, bread and your choice of 2 portion per person of the following sides$80.00
- BBQ Baby Back Ribs
Half rack of BBQ Baby back ribs, served with potato salad and borracho beans$22.00
Breakfast
- Chilaquiles Campesions
Tortilla chips cooked with 2 eggs and your choice of red or green sauce topped with panela cheese and avocado, served with refried beans.$10.59
- Country breakfast
2 pancakes, 3 eggs, hash browns & your choice of bacon, sausage or ham.$11.49
- Texas Breakfast
3 eggs, hasbrown, bread & your choice of sausage, bacon, or ham$9.79
- Biscuit Sandwich
Prepared with american cheese, eggs and your choice of bacon, ham or sausage, served with hash browns$9.49
- Huevos al Gusto
3 eggs, cooked with your choice of chorizo, ham, wines, potatoes, chorizo & potatoes, a la mexicana, served with homestyle potatoes and refried beans$9.59
- Huevos Rancheros
3 eggs mounted on a corn tortilla, topped with a delicious hot sauce served with refried beans, potato a la Mexicana and your choice of ham, bacon or sausage$10.59
- Hungry Man Breakfast
10 oz steak, 3 eggs, served with hash browns, refried beans and tomatoes$22.00
- Machacado con Huevo Plate
Ranchero, a la mexicana o al natural) A portion of dehydrated beef cooked with 2 eggs, served with refried beans$12.00
- Migas con Huevo
A portion of diced soft corn tortilla cooked with 2 eggs topped with panela cheese served with refried beans$10.49
- Migas Con Huevo A La Mexicana$10.49
- Pancakes with bacon
2 pancakes with bacon, syrup and butter$8.00
- Breakfast French Toast$11.00
- Vaquero Omelette
Omelette prepared with Mushrooms, American Cheese, Onions, Bell Peppers topped with Cheddar Cheese and Diced Tomatoes, Served with Hash browns$11.29
- Ham & Cheese Omelette
Omelette prepared with Bacon or Ham, American Cheese Topped with Cheddar Cheese and Diced Tomatoes, served with Hash Browns$11.29
- Bacon & Cheese Omelette
Omelette prepared with Bacon or Ham, American Cheese Topped with Cheddar Cheese and Diced Tomatoes, served with Hash Browns$11.29
- El Charro Omelette
Omelette prepared with Jalapenos, Onions, American Cheese topped with Cheddar Cheese and diced Tomatoes served with Hash Browns$11.29
- Vegetable Omelette
Omelette prepared with Spinach, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Onions, zucchini and Cheddar Cheese, served with Hash browns and your choice of Biscuit or Toasted Bread$11.29
- Mushroom and Cheese Omelette
Omelette prepared with Mushrooms, American Cheese topped, Diced Tomatoes and Hash browns$11.29
- Spinach Omelette
Omelette prepared with Fresh Spinach, Cheddar Cheese served with Hash Brown and your choice of Biscuit or Toasted Bread$11.29
- Oatmeal Cup$4.00
- Oatmeal Small
served with banana, raisins, and bread$8.00
- Oatmeal Large
served with banana, raisins, and bread$10.00
Breakfast Side Order
- Extra Bacon$3.00
- Extra Bkft Sausage$3.00
- Extra Ham$3.00
- Extra Eggs$2.00
- Extra Hash browns$3.00
- Extra Papas Caeras$3.00
- One Tortilla$1.50
- Extra Corn Tortillas$3.00
- Extra Flour Tortillas$3.00
- Extra Biscuit$3.00
- Extra Bread$3.00
- Cacheteado Beans Chorizo$0.75
- Cachetado Beans$0.65
- Extra Panela Cheese$1.50
- Extra Monterrey Chesse$1.29
- Extra Cheddar Cheese$1.29
- Extra French Toast (1)$4.00
- Extra French Toast (2)$7.50
- Extra Pancake (1)$3.50
- Extra Pancakes (2)$6.50
- Extra Jalapenos$1.50
- Extra Mushroms$1.00
- Extra Avocado Slices$2.25
- Extra Guacamole$3.75
- Monkey Guacamole$9.99
- Extra Banana$1.75
- Extra Strawberry$2.00
- Extra Salsa Ranchera$2.00
- Extra Bowl Fruit$8.99
- Extra Fruit$4.00
- Extra Chips$4.50
Breakfast Specials
Breakfast Tacos
- Bean & Chesse Taco$3.65
- Bean & Chorrizo Taco$3.65
- Bean and Bacon Taco$3.65
- Bean and Egg Taco$3.65
- Taco Frijol$3.65
- Bacon and Egg Taco$3.65
- Egg and Chorizo Taco$3.65
- Eggs a la Mexicana Taco$3.65
- Ham and Egg Taco$3.65
- Potato and Egg Taco$3.65
- Machacado a la Mexicana Taco$3.65
- Machacado and Egg Taco$3.65
- Bkft Sausage and Egg Taco$3.65
- Egg Papa Chorizo Taco$3.85
- Migas Egg Taco$3.65
- Taco Chilaquiles Taco$4.29
- Taco Huevo$3.65
- Potato a la Mexicana Taco$3.65
- Potato and Chorizo Taco$3.65
- Barbacoa Taco$5.29
- Taco Wines En Salsa$3.85
- Chicharron Taco$4.00
- Wines And Egg Taco$3.65
- Taco Aguacate$4.00
- Taco Wines A La Mexicana$3.85
- Deshebrada Taco$5.00
- Polish Sausage And Egg$3.85
- Papa Guisada Taco$3.65
Captain's Favorites
Carnes Asadas & Steaks
- Rib-eye Fajitas a la Parrilla
Rib-eye fajitas served with Rice, Borracho Beans and your choice of tortillas$20.00
- Chicken Fajita a la Parilla
Chicken fajitas served with Rice, Borracho Beans and your choice of tortillas$20.00
- Parrillada Single
Served with borracho beans, guacamole, grilled onions and bell pepper, chiles toreados, pico de gallo and your choice of tortillas$24.00
- Parrillada For Two
Served with borracho beans, guacamole, grilled onions and bell pepper, chiles toreados, pico de gallo and your choice of tortillas$45.00
- Parrillada For Four
Served with borracho beans, guacamole, grilled onions and bell pepper, chiles toreados, pico de gallo and your choice of tortillas$80.00
- 12oz Rib-eye Steak
Choose Term and Style$24.00
- 16oz Rib-eye Steak
Choose Term and Style$30.00
- 8oz Sirloin Steak
Choose Term and Style$15.00
- 14oz T-Bone Steak
Choose Term and Style$26.00
- Chicken & Shrimp$20.00
- Steak & Shrimp$20.00
Desserts
Hamburgers & Sandwiches
- Gourmet Classic Burger
Black Angus Beef topped with Fresh Lettuce, Onions, Pickles and Fries Add cheese or mushroom for $1$11.00
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Fried Chicken Breast with buffalo sauce topped with Fresh Lettuce, Onions, Pickles and Fries$11.00
- Chopped Brisket Sandwich
Served with BBQ Sauce, Pickles, Onions and your choice of French Fries or Potato Salad$11.00
Kids Menu
Lunch & Dinner Side Orders
- Ex White Rice$4.00
- Ex Mexican Rice$4.00
- Ex Refried Beans$4.00
- Ex Refried Beans W/ Chorizo$4.25
- Ex Borracho Beans$4.00
- Ex Vegetables$4.00
- Ex Mashed Potato$4.00
- Ex Potato Salad$4.00
- Ex Corn$4.00
- Ex House Salad$4.00
- Ex Onion Rings$4.00
- Ex French Fries$4.00
- Extra Baked Potato$4.00
- Extra Chicken$4.50
- Extra Polish Sausage$4.50
- Extra Sirloin$4.50
- Extra Pastor$4.50
- Extra Brisket$4.50
- Extra Ribeye$4.50
- Extra Grilled Onion$1.99
- Extra Chile Toreado$1.99
- Un Hot Bullet$4.00
- Extra Enchilada$3.00
- Extra Flauta$3.00
- Extra Nacho Cheese$2.00
- Extra Gravy$1.00
- Extra Food Bread$1.50
- Potato Salad Family$6.50
- Refried Beans Family$6.50
- Rice Family$6.50
Lunch Specials
- Enchiladas Special$7.99
- Asado De Puerco Special$9.99
- Puerco En Salsa Verde Special$9.99
- Pollo En Mole Poblano Special$9.99
- Rodeo Steak Special$9.99
- Chile Relleno Special$9.99
- Chopped Brisket Swch$9.99
- Albondigas En Chipotle Special$10.99
- Chicken Friend Chicken Special$11.99
- Potrero Special$12.99
- Pechuga De Pollo Encebollada Special$12.99
- Sirloin Encebollado Special$13.99
- Tampiquena Special$13.99
- Discount Cards Choriqueso Special
Quesadillas y Tacos
- Cielo, Mar y Tierra
(3) Quesadillas with Chicken, Ribeye & Shrimp$16.00
- Cowboy Quesadillas
(3) Quesadillas with Chopped Steak & mushrooms$16.00
- Quesadillas Al Pastor
(3) Quesadillas filled with Al Pastor Pork$16.00
- Chicken Quesadillas
(3) Quesadillas filled with grilled chicken fajita$16.00
- Shrimp Quesadillas
(3) Quesadillas filled with grilled Shrimp$16.00
- Tacos de Molleja
(2) Tacos Filled with Mollejitas served borracho beans$15.00
- Tacos Cantineros
6 rib-eye or Pastor taquitos in yellow corn tortillas topped with cilantro and onions served with borracho beans$16.00
- Tacos de Smoked Brisket
(2) Smoked brisket tacos, topped with lettuce, tomato and guacamole, served with rice and refried beans$16.00
- Los Mariachis
Order of 3 Tacos with your choice of rib-eye, brisket, chicken, sausage, fish, shrimp or combination, served with grilled onions, Chile Toreado, and Borracho Beans$16.00
- Tacos Cazador
(2) Tacos Filled with Rib-eye with beans, cheese and guacamole$16.00
- Quesadillas Plate$14.00
- Beef Quesadillas$16.00
Soup & Salad
- Caldo de res Cup$4.50
- Chicken Soup Cup$4.50
- Country Soup Cup$4.50
- Pozole Cup$4.50
- Menudo Cup$4.50
- Small Caldo De Res
Served 11 am to 3 pm$10.00
- Small Chicken Soup$10.00
- Small Country Soup
Tomato based soup made with Chicken, Tortilla chips, Monterrey Cheese, Chipotle pepper, avocado, and served with Rice$10.00
- Pozole Chico$10.00
- Menudo Chico$10.00
- Large Caldo de Res
Served 11 am to 3 pm$13.00
- Large Chicken Soup$13.00
- Large Country Soup
Tomato based soup made with Chicken, Tortilla chips, Monterrey Cheese, Chipotle pepper, avocado, and served with Rice$12.00
- Pozole Grande$12.79
- Menudo Grande$12.79
- Caesar Chicken Salad
Fresh Romaine Lettuce Topped With Croutons Parmesan Cheese and Ed's Special Ceasar Dressing$13.00
- House Chicken Salad
Lettuce, Tomatos, Cucumber, Shreded Cheddar Cheese, Bacon bits , Croutons with Grilled Chicken Breast$13.00
- Raspberry Vinaigrette Chicken Salad
Baby spring mix salad with apples, cranberries, nuts, avocado, grilled chicken and raspberry dressing$15.00
Tacos De Asada
Texas Border
- Enchiladas Suizas
(3) Enchiladas (Chicken or Cheese) dressed with our delicious Swiss Sauce and Panela Cheese, served with Rice and Refried Beans$12.00
- EnchiladasTejanas
(3) Cheese Enchiladas topped with our homemade chili meat and melted cheddar chesse served with rice and beans$12.00
- Enchiladas Poblanas$12.00
- Flautas
(4) Flautas (Ternera or Chicken) served with rice, beans and side salad$13.00
- Crispy Tacos (3)$13.00
- Tampiquena Plate
Your Choice of Meat, (Sirloin or Chicken Fajitas) served with 2 Enchiladas, Rice, Refried Beans, Guacamole, Tortilla and one Crispy Taco$20.00
- Monterrey Plate
Chicken Milanesa Topped with French fries and (1) Chipotle Pepper, (2) Enchiladas suizas, Rice, Beans, and your choice of tortillas$18.00
- Basil Chicken Breast
Chabroiled chicken breast topped with our delicious basil cream sauce, accompanied with Mashed potatoes and fresh Vegetables$17.00
- Beef Milanesa
8oz Beef Steak hand breaded Milanesa served with Rice, Refried Beans, and your choice of Tortillas$16.00
- Chicken Milanesa
8oz chicken Breast breaded Milanesa served with Rice, Refried Beans, and your choice of Tortillas$16.00
- Potrero Plate
Combination of smoked brisket and sausage, cooked with onions, bell peppers, and melted monterrey jack cheese over a bed of rice, served with salad and borracho beans$18.00
- Chicken Fried Chicken
8 oz Chicken Breast hand breaded, served with fresh vegetables and mashed potato, topped with country gravy and toasted bread$16.00
- Chicken Fried Steak
8 oz Steak hand breaded, served with fresh vegetables and mashed potato, topped with country gravy and toasted bread$16.00
- Asado De Puerco$16.00
- Puerco En Salsa Verde$16.00
- Pollo En Mole Poblano$16.00
- Rodeo Steak$16.00
- Chile Relleno$16.00
- Albondigas En Chipotle$17.00
- Pechuga De Pollo Encebollada$19.00
- Sirloin Encebollado$19.00