Effin Egg
EFFIN SANDWICHES
The OG
Apple smoked bacon, cage-free over medium egg, cheddar cheese and our signature Mexican sauce in a warm brioche bun.
Effin boring sandwich
Scrambled cage free eggs, cheddar cheese on a warm brioche bun.
Really effin turkey
Turkey bacon, cage free over medium egg, sliced cheddar and our signature Mexican sauce in a warm brioche bun.
Jax's Sausage Egg & Cheese
Turkey Sausage, cage free over medium egg, cheddar cheese, and our signature chipotle EFFY sauce on a warm brioche bun
CEO
Cage free soft scrambled eggs, chives, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, and our signature chipotle EFFY sauce in a warm brioche bun
Han Solo The Cheeseburger
Double patty Angus beef, cage free over medium egg, caramelized onions, pickles and cheddar cheese on a warm brioche bun.
Bougie Avocado Bagel
Choose your bagel, topped with our signature avocado spread. Add A Egg ANYWAY you EFFIN WANT!
Effin Grilled Cheese
Toasted sourdough with Effin mix cheese
Spicy brisket sandwich
House made brisket, Effy sauce, cage free medium egg, cheddar cheese, with a drizzle of our signature BBQ sauce
Old skool biscuit
Fresh baked biscuit with EFFY sauce, turkey sausage, & Cheddar Cheese!
Plant based spicy guac burger
Beyond burger topped with pepper jack cheese, our signature spicy guac on a toasted gf bun.,
MORNIN BOWLS
EFFIN TACOS & BURRITOS
Javiers Burritos
Flour tortilla filled with cage free scrambled eggs, hash browns, thick cut bacon, black beans, cheddar and jack cheese, pico de Gallo severed with side of house made salsa.
Mama's Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with cage free scrambled eggs, shredded hash browns, chorizo, black beans, cheddar and jack cheese, pico de Gallo, served with salsa verde
HIPPY DIPPY BURRITO
Vegan chorizo, scrambled egg, hash browns, black beans, cheddar and jack cheese and pico de gallo served with a side of salsa verde.
Willys Brisket Burrito
House made brisket, green & red peppers, onions, pepper jack cheese, beans, cage free scrambled eggs & pico
Papi's Brisket Taco's
House made brisket, cage free scrambled eggs, shredded jack cheese, pico de Gallo and side of house made salsa
Chronic Brisket Tacos
House made brisket, pico de Gallo topped with house made avocado crema
Rosa's Tacos
Cage free scrambled eggs, chorizo, hash browns, jack cheese, and diced tomatoes with salsa verde
Effin 30A
Cage free scrambled eggs, thick cut bacon, hash browns, and cheddar cheese with salsa verde
PANCAKES, WAFFLES & SWEETS
Effin Cinnamon Rolls
Rich and sweet EFFIN cinnamon roll
Buttery Biscuit With Cinnamon Honey Butter
Flaky Buttery Biscuit with Cinnamon Honey Butter
Chicken N Waffles..YUM!
Our Signature Waffle With Our In-House Breaded Chicken Tenders! Delicious!
Slutty Rainbow Pancakes
3 mini fluffy rainbow pancakes topped with cream cheese frosting and sprinkles!
Virgin Pancakes
3 mini silver dollar fluffy pancakes!
Little Bi*ch Waffles
WAFFLES>> NEED WE SAY MORE?
Downtown Decatur Cookie
Signature Cookie Served Warmed! Effin Good....
BUNCHIE MUNCHIES
Effin Tots
Tots, Melted cheese, bacon bit topped with avocado creama!
Effin Chicken Finger Combo
3 house-made Effin chicken tenders & fries combo with side of SEXY SAUCE!
Side Bacon
Side of our thick cut BACON!!!
Dirty PAPAS
Curly Fries Topped with liquid queso, brown gravy, sour cream and green onions! EFFIN DELISH
Brisket Totchos
Crispy Tater Tots, liquid queso, sour cream topped with our house made brisket
Effin Hash Browns
Side of our crispy hash browns with side of EFFY Sauce
Side Eggs
BOWL OF EFFIN EGGS!
EXTRA SAUCES
SIDE OF EFF U Sauce
Our Signature Spicy EFF U Sauce....Good On EFFIN ANYTHING!!!
SIDE OF House Made Hot Sauce
Our House Made Hot Sauce...Good On Tacos, Burritos, and.....ANYTHING!
SIDE OF SEXY SAUCE
The Name Says It All! Good With Our Chickens Tenders, Sandwiches, OR ANYTHING!
House Made HOT HONEY
Our House Made Hot Honey Goes Great With Our Chicken N Waffles & MORE!