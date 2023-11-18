Effin Egg - Athens 140 W Broad St.
Food
EFFIN Sandwiches
- The OG$9.75
Apple smoked bacon, cage-free over medium egg, cheddar cheese and our signature Mexican sauce in a warm brioche bun.
- Effin boring sandwich$9.00
Scrambled cage free eggs, cheddar cheese on a warm brioche bun.
- Really effin turkey$10.50
Turkey bacon, cage free over medium egg, sliced cheddar and our signature Mexican sauce in a warm brioche bun.
- Jax's Sausage Egg & Cheese$10.75
Turkey Sausage, cage free over medium egg, cheddar cheese, and our signature chipotle EFFY sauce on a warm brioche bun
- CEO$9.75
Cage free soft scrambled eggs, chives, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, and our signature chipotle EFFY sauce in a warm brioche bun
- Han Solo The Cheeseburger$13.00
Double patty Angus beef, cage free over medium egg, caramelized onions, pickles and cheddar cheese on a warm brioche bun.
- Bougie Avocado Bagel$10.00
Choose your bagel, topped with our signature avocado spread. Add A Egg ANYWAY you EFFIN WANT!
- Spicy bacon brisket sandwich$10.00
House made brisket, Effy sauce, cage free medium egg, cheddar cheese, with a drizzle of our signature BBQ sauce
- Old skool biscuit$9.00
Fresh baked biscuit with EFFY sauce, turkey sausage, & Cheddar Cheese!
- Fried chicken sandwich$9.00
Fried chicken breast, cheddar cheese on a toasted brioche bun with our signature effy sauce
EFFIN MEALS (drink and tots)
- The OG meal$11.75
Apple smoked bacon, caged free over medium egg, cheddar cheese and our signature mexican sauce in a warm brioche bun. With a side of tots and drink
- Jax’s sausage, egg and cheese meal$12.00
Turkey sausage, cage free over medium egg, cheddar cheese, and out signature chipotle effy sauce on a warm brioche bun. Side of tots and drink
- Really! Effin turkey meal$12.75
Turkey bacon, caged free over medium egg, sliced cheddar and our signature mexican sauce in a warm brioche bun. Side of tots and drink
- The CEO meal$12.25
Cage free soft scrambled egg, chives, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, and our signature chipotle effy sauce in a warm brioche bun. Side of tots and drink
- Han solo cheeseburger meal$14.50
Double patty angus beef, caged free over medium egg, caramelized onion, pickles and cheddar cheese on a warm brioche bun
- Bougie avocado bagel meal$12.00
- Effin boring meal$11.00
- Old skool biscuit meal$11.00
Fresh baked biscuit with effy sauce, turkey sausage, and cheddar cheese. Side of tots and drink
- Spicy bacon brisket meal$12.50
House made brisket, effy sauce, cage free medium egg, cheddar cheese, bacon, with a drizzle of out signature bbq sauce. Side of tots and drink
- Fried chicken sandwich meal$11.50
Fried chicken breast, cheddar cheese on a toasted brioche bun with our signature effy sauce
- Breakfast quesadilla meal$10.75
Flour tortilla stuffed with scrambled eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese, house made pico and effy sauce
Effin Tacos & Quesadillas
- Papi's Brisket Taco's$8.00
House made brisket, cage free scrambled eggs, shredded jack cheese, pico de Gallo and side of house made salsa
- Chronic Brisket Tacos$8.00
House made brisket, pico de Gallo topped with house made avocado crema
- Rosa's Tacos$8.00
Cage free scrambled eggs, chorizo, hash browns, jack cheese, and diced tomatoes with salsa verde
- Effin 30A$8.00
Cage free scrambled eggs, thick cut bacon, hash browns, and cheddar cheese with salsa verde
- Effin quesadilla$9.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with scrambled egg, bacon, cheddar cheese, house made pico and effy sauce
Effin Burritos or Bowls
- Javiers Burritos$11.00
Flour tortilla filled with cage free scrambled eggs, hash browns, thick cut bacon, black beans, cheddar and jack cheese, pico de Gallo severed with side of house made salsa.
- Mama's Burrito$11.00
Flour tortilla filled with cage free scrambled eggs, shredded hash browns, chorizo, black beans, cheddar and jack cheese, pico de Gallo, served with salsa verde
- Hippy dippy burrito$13.00
Vegan chorizo, scrambled egg, hash browns, black beans, cheddar and jack cheese and pico de gallo served with a side of salsa verde.
- Eff U Burrito$9.75
Thick cut bacon, cage free scrambled eggs, shredded cheddar cheese, and avocado creama
- Effin El Jefe burrito$10.00
Sausage, thick cut bacon, cage free scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, and hash browns
- Willys brisket burrito$13.00
House made brisket, onions, house made beans, cage free scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese, and pico. Served with a side of house made salsa verd.
WAFFLES & SWEETS
- Effin Cinnamon Rolls$5.00
Rich and sweet EFFIN cinnamon roll
- Buttery Biscuit With Cinnamon Honey Butter$5.00
Flaky Buttery Biscuit with Cinnamon Honey Butter
- Little Bi*ch Waffles$9.00
WAFFLES>> NEED WE SAY MORE?
- Chicken and waffles$14.00
Sides & Sauces
- Effin Tots$9.00
Tots, Melted cheese, bacon bit topped with avocado creama!
- Side Bacon$4.00
Side of our thick cut BACON!!!
- Side Eggs$6.00
BOWL OF EFFIN EGGS!
- Brisket Totchos$10.00
Crispy Tater Tots, liquid queso, sour cream topped with our house made brisket & avocado creama
- SIDE OF EFF U SAUCE$1.00
Signature Jalapeno Aioli ....EFFIN SPICY
- Effin Hash Browns$6.00
Side of our crispy hash browns with side of EFFY Sauce
- Side Of Taco Hot Sauce$1.00
House Made Hot Sauce! Perfect For Tacos, Sandwiches, & Effin Everything!
- Loaded hash brown$8.00
Diced hash browns topped with bacon, effy sauce and avocado cream.
- Side effy sauce$1.00
- Side hot honey$1.00
Merch
- T shirts$20.00
- Hoodies$32.00
- Can Of Coffee$13.95
Our Effin Mornin Blend! Take A Can Home With Ya!
- Trucker Hats$15.00Out of stock
- Pot Head Hats$17.00
- Pot Head Tumblers$20.00
- Effin Coffee Mugs$10.00
- Effin Tumblers$12.00Out of stock
- Solo Cup Pot Head Pirani$30.00
- What The Eff Coffee Tumbler$18.00