Effin Egg - Yakima 6530 West Nob Hill Blvd Ste 400
Popular Items
The CEO
Cage free soft scrambled eggs, chives, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, and our signature chipotle EFFY sauce in a warm brioche bun
Effin Grilled Cheese
Toasted sourdough with Effin mix cheese
Mama's Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, shredded hash browns, chorizo, black beans, cheddar and jack cheese, pico de Gallo, served with salsa verde
Food
EFFIN SANDWICHES
The OG
Apple smoked bacon, cage-free over medium egg, cheddar cheese and our signature Mexican sauce in a warm brioche bun.
Jax's Sausage Egg & Cheese
Turkey Sausage, cage free over medium egg, cheddar cheese, and our signature chipotle EFFY sauce on a warm brioche bun
The CEO
Cage free soft scrambled eggs, chives, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, and our signature chipotle EFFY sauce in a warm brioche bun
Really! Effin Turkey
Turkey bacon, cage free over medium egg, sliced cheddar and our signature Mexican sauce in a warm brioche bun.
Han Solo The Cheeseburger
Double patty Angus beef, cage free over medium egg, caramelized onions, pickles and cheddar cheese on a warm brioche bun.
Effin Grilled Cheese
Toasted sourdough with Effin mix cheese
Bougie Avocado Bagel
Choose your bagel, topped with a fluffy scrambled egg and our signature avocado spread.
Effin Boring
Scrambled cage free eggs, cheddar cheese on a warm brioche bun.
Spicy Brisket
House made brisket, Effy sauce, cage free medium egg, cheddar cheese, with a drizzle of our signature BBQ sauce
Plant Based Spicy Guac Burger
Beyond burger topped with pepper jack cheese, our signature spicy guac on a toasted gf bun.,
EFFIN TACOS
Rosa's Tacos
Cage free scrambled eggs, chorizo, hash browns, jack cheese, and diced tomatoes with salsa verde
Effin 30A
Cage free scrambled eggs, thick cut bacon, hash browns, and cheddar cheese with salsa verde
Papi's Breakfast Brisket Tacos
House made brisket, cage free scrambled eggs, shredded jack cheese, pico de Gallo and side of house made salsa
Chronic Brisket Tacos
House made brisket, pico de Gallo topped with house made avocado crema
EFFIN BOWLS & BURRITOS
Eff U Bowl!
Thick cut bacon, scrambled eggs, shredded cheddar cheese, and avocado creama
Effin El Jefe
Sausage, thick cut bacon, scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, and hash browns
Javiers Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, hash browns, thick cut bacon, black beans, cheddar and jack cheese, pico de Gallo severed with side of house made salsa.
Mama's Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, shredded hash browns, chorizo, black beans, cheddar and jack cheese, pico de Gallo, served with salsa verde
Hippy Dippy Burrito
Vegan chorizo, scrambled egg, hash browns, black beans, cheddar and jack cheese and pico de gallo served with a side of salsa verde.
Willy's Brisket Burrito
House made brisket, green & red peppers, onions, pepper jack cheese, beans, scrambled eggs & pico
PANCAKES, WAFFLES & SWEETS
Plain Jane Pancakes
3 mini silver dollar fluffy pancakes!
Rainbow Pancakes
3 mini fluffy rainbow pancakes topped with cream cheese frosting and sprinkles!
Little Bi*ch Waffles
WAFFLES>> NEED WE SAY MORE?
Chicken N Waffles..YUM!
Our Signature Waffle With Our In-House Breaded Chicken Tenders! Delicious!
Effin Cinnamon Rolls
Rich and sweet EFFIN cinnamon roll
Buttery Biscuits With Cinnamon Honey Butter
Flaky Buttery Biscuits with Cinnamon Honey Butter
The Effin West Valley Cookie
Signature Cookie Served Warmed! Includes chocolate chips, macadamia nuts, and coconut mixed together to make them Effin Good....
BUNCHIE MUNCHIES / SIDES
Effin Tots
Tots, Melted cheese, bacon bit topped with avocado creama!
Dirty PAPAS
Curly Fries Topped with liquid queso, brown gravy, sour cream and green onions! EFFIN DELISH
Brisket Totchos
Crispy Tater Tots, liquid queso, sour cream topped with our house made brisket
Effin Chicken Tender Combo
3 house-made Effin chicken tenders & fries combo with side of SEXY SAUCE!
Side Bacon
Side of our thick cut BACON!!!
Side Eggs
BOWL OF EFFIN EGGS!
Side Tots
A side size of our crispy tots.
Effin Fries
A side size of our Effin curly fries.
Diced Hash Browns
Side of our diced hash browns with side of EFFY Sauce
EXTRA SAUCES
Side of EFF U Sauce
Our Signature Spicy EFF U Sauce....Good On EFFIN ANYTHING!!!
Side of Effy Sauce
Our House Made Hot Sauce...Good On Tacos, Burritos, and.....ANYTHING!
Side of Sexy Sauce
The Name Says It All! Good With Our Chickens Tenders, Sandwiches, OR ANYTHING!
Side of HOT HONEY
Our House Made Hot Honey Goes Great With Our Chicken N Waffles & MORE!
Drinks
Effin Orange Juice
Mexican Coke
Effin Coffee
Effin Latte
Effin Iced Coffee
Fountain Pop
We serve a selection of Coca-Cola products from our in-store fountain. Free refills for dine-in customers!
Effin Red Bulls
See our daily in-store menu for some creative Effin Red Bull flavors!
WATER
Cup of Ice Water
Merch
T shirts
Hoodies
Can Of Coffee
Our Effin Mornin Blend! Take A Can Home With Ya!