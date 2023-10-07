Popular Items

The CEO

The CEO

$9.50

Cage free soft scrambled eggs, chives, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, and our signature chipotle EFFY sauce in a warm brioche bun

Effin Grilled Cheese

Effin Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Toasted sourdough with Effin mix cheese

Mama's Burrito

Mama's Burrito

$10.50

Flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, shredded hash browns, chorizo, black beans, cheddar and jack cheese, pico de Gallo, served with salsa verde

Food

EFFIN SANDWICHES

The OG

The OG

$9.50

Apple smoked bacon, cage-free over medium egg, cheddar cheese and our signature Mexican sauce in a warm brioche bun.

Jax's Sausage Egg & Cheese

Jax's Sausage Egg & Cheese

$9.50

Turkey Sausage, cage free over medium egg, cheddar cheese, and our signature chipotle EFFY sauce on a warm brioche bun

The CEO

The CEO

$9.50

Cage free soft scrambled eggs, chives, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, and our signature chipotle EFFY sauce in a warm brioche bun

Really! Effin Turkey

Really! Effin Turkey

$10.50

Turkey bacon, cage free over medium egg, sliced cheddar and our signature Mexican sauce in a warm brioche bun.

Han Solo The Cheeseburger

Han Solo The Cheeseburger

$12.50

Double patty Angus beef, cage free over medium egg, caramelized onions, pickles and cheddar cheese on a warm brioche bun.

Effin Grilled Cheese

Effin Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Toasted sourdough with Effin mix cheese

Bougie Avocado Bagel

Bougie Avocado Bagel

$9.00

Choose your bagel, topped with a fluffy scrambled egg and our signature avocado spread.

Effin Boring

Effin Boring

$7.50

Scrambled cage free eggs, cheddar cheese on a warm brioche bun.

Spicy Brisket

Spicy Brisket

$10.00

House made brisket, Effy sauce, cage free medium egg, cheddar cheese, with a drizzle of our signature BBQ sauce

Plant Based Spicy Guac Burger

Plant Based Spicy Guac Burger

$12.50

Beyond burger topped with pepper jack cheese, our signature spicy guac on a toasted gf bun.,

EFFIN TACOS

Rosa's Tacos

Rosa's Tacos

$8.00

Cage free scrambled eggs, chorizo, hash browns, jack cheese, and diced tomatoes with salsa verde

Effin 30A

Effin 30A

$8.00

Cage free scrambled eggs, thick cut bacon, hash browns, and cheddar cheese with salsa verde

Papi's Breakfast Brisket Tacos

Papi's Breakfast Brisket Tacos

$8.00

House made brisket, cage free scrambled eggs, shredded jack cheese, pico de Gallo and side of house made salsa

Chronic Brisket Tacos

Chronic Brisket Tacos

$8.00

House made brisket, pico de Gallo topped with house made avocado crema

EFFIN BOWLS & BURRITOS

Eff U Bowl!

Eff U Bowl!

$9.75

Thick cut bacon, scrambled eggs, shredded cheddar cheese, and avocado creama

Effin El Jefe

Effin El Jefe

$10.00

Sausage, thick cut bacon, scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, and hash browns

Javiers Burrito

Javiers Burrito

$10.50

Flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, hash browns, thick cut bacon, black beans, cheddar and jack cheese, pico de Gallo severed with side of house made salsa.

Mama's Burrito

Mama's Burrito

$10.50

Flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, shredded hash browns, chorizo, black beans, cheddar and jack cheese, pico de Gallo, served with salsa verde

Hippy Dippy Burrito

Hippy Dippy Burrito

$13.00Out of stock

Vegan chorizo, scrambled egg, hash browns, black beans, cheddar and jack cheese and pico de gallo served with a side of salsa verde.

Willy's Brisket Burrito

Willy's Brisket Burrito

$13.00

House made brisket, green & red peppers, onions, pepper jack cheese, beans, scrambled eggs & pico

PANCAKES, WAFFLES & SWEETS

Plain Jane Pancakes

Plain Jane Pancakes

$7.50

3 mini silver dollar fluffy pancakes!

Rainbow Pancakes

Rainbow Pancakes

$8.50

3 mini fluffy rainbow pancakes topped with cream cheese frosting and sprinkles!

Little Bi*ch Waffles

Little Bi*ch Waffles

$8.00

WAFFLES>> NEED WE SAY MORE?

Chicken N Waffles..YUM!

Chicken N Waffles..YUM!

$12.50Out of stock

Our Signature Waffle With Our In-House Breaded Chicken Tenders! Delicious!

Effin Cinnamon Rolls

Effin Cinnamon Rolls

$5.00Out of stock

Rich and sweet EFFIN cinnamon roll

Buttery Biscuits With Cinnamon Honey Butter

Buttery Biscuits With Cinnamon Honey Butter

$5.00

Flaky Buttery Biscuits with Cinnamon Honey Butter

The Effin West Valley Cookie

The Effin West Valley Cookie

$3.50

Signature Cookie Served Warmed! Includes chocolate chips, macadamia nuts, and coconut mixed together to make them Effin Good....

BUNCHIE MUNCHIES / SIDES

Tots, melted cheese, bacon bits, topped with avocado creama!
Effin Tots

Effin Tots

$9.00

Tots, Melted cheese, bacon bit topped with avocado creama!

Dirty PAPAS

Dirty PAPAS

$9.00

Curly Fries Topped with liquid queso, brown gravy, sour cream and green onions! EFFIN DELISH

Brisket Totchos

Brisket Totchos

$10.00

Crispy Tater Tots, liquid queso, sour cream topped with our house made brisket

Effin Chicken Tender Combo

Effin Chicken Tender Combo

$10.00Out of stock

3 house-made Effin chicken tenders & fries combo with side of SEXY SAUCE!

Side Bacon

Side Bacon

$6.00

Side of our thick cut BACON!!!

Side Eggs

Side Eggs

$5.00

BOWL OF EFFIN EGGS!

Side Tots

$3.00

A side size of our crispy tots.

Effin Fries

$3.00

A side size of our Effin curly fries.

Diced Hash Browns

Diced Hash Browns

$3.00

Side of our diced hash browns with side of EFFY Sauce

EXTRA SAUCES

Side of EFF U Sauce

Side of EFF U Sauce

$1.00

Our Signature Spicy EFF U Sauce....Good On EFFIN ANYTHING!!!

Side of Effy Sauce

Side of Effy Sauce

$1.50

Our House Made Hot Sauce...Good On Tacos, Burritos, and.....ANYTHING!

Side of Sexy Sauce

Side of Sexy Sauce

$2.00Out of stock

The Name Says It All! Good With Our Chickens Tenders, Sandwiches, OR ANYTHING!

Side of HOT HONEY

$1.50Out of stock

Our House Made Hot Honey Goes Great With Our Chicken N Waffles & MORE!

SPECIALS

Mini Q's

$5.00

Two mini flour tortillas filled with scrambled eggs, bacon, and cheese.

Drinks

Effin Orange Juice

Effin Orange Juice

$4.00
Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.00
Effin Coffee

Effin Coffee

$3.00
Effin Latte

Effin Latte

$4.50Out of stock
Effin Iced Coffee

Effin Iced Coffee

$5.00Out of stock
Fountain Pop

Fountain Pop

$1.50

We serve a selection of Coca-Cola products from our in-store fountain. Free refills for dine-in customers!

Effin Red Bulls

$5.50

See our daily in-store menu for some creative Effin Red Bull flavors!

WATER

Cup of Ice Water

Merch

T shirts

T shirts

$21.00
Hoodies

Hoodies

$40.00
Can Of Coffee

Can Of Coffee

$15.00Out of stock

Our Effin Mornin Blend! Take A Can Home With Ya!

Trucker Hats

Trucker Hats

$15.00Out of stock
Pot Head Hats

Pot Head Hats

$20.00
Pot Head Tumblers

Pot Head Tumblers

$23.00Out of stock
Effin Coffee Mugs

Effin Coffee Mugs

$10.00
Effin Tumblers

Effin Tumblers

$12.00Out of stock
Solo Cup Pot Head Pirani

Solo Cup Pot Head Pirani

$36.00Out of stock
What The Eff Coffee Tumbler

What The Eff Coffee Tumbler

$23.00Out of stock