Skip to Main content
Online Ordering Unavailable
0
Krabkingz seafood Columbia
Eggroll Hut of Columbia 1410 Colonial Life Boulevard West
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Online Ordering Unavailable
Eggrolls
Sides
Eggrolls
Chicken Philly
$8.00+
Salmon
$10.00+
Buffalo Chicken
$9.00+
Chicken Alfredo
$11.00+
Brocolli Cheese
$8.00+
Boom Boom Chicken
$9.00+
Cheese Burger
$9.00+
Meatlover Pizza
$11.00+
Strawberry Cheesecake
$9.00+
Peach Cobbler
$9.00+
Eggroll special of the Day
$9.00+
Philly Cheesteak -Beef
$9.00+
Sides
Fries
$4.00
Rollup wit K Chilli Cheese Fries
$8.00
Chicken Philly Fries
$8.00
Beef Philly Fries
$8.00
Eggroll Hut of Columbia 1410 Colonial Life Boulevard West Location and Ordering Hours
(803) 708-9125
1410 Colonial Life Boulevard West, 150, Columbia, SC 29210
Closed
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement