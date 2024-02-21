Skip to Main content
Eggroll Boyz - Marietta
Eggroll Boyz - Marietta 68 NORTH MARIETTA PARKWAY NW
Sweetz
Beverages
Sweetz
Apple Pie Boyz
$12.98
Georgia Boyz (Peach)
$12.98
Peach Cobbler Cheesecake Rolls
Granny Boyz (Sweet Potato)
$12.98
Beverages
Tap Water
Bottled Water
$2.00
Coke
$2.00
Coke Zero
$2.00
Diet Coke
$2.00
Sprite
$2.00
Dr. Pepper
$2.00
Fanta Grape
$2.00
Minute Maid Lemonade
$2.00
Sweet Tea
$2.00
UnSweet Tea
$2.00
Sparkling Water
$3.50
Eggroll Boyz - Marietta Location and Ordering Hours
(770) 696-9386
68 NORTH MARIETTA PARKWAY NW, MARIETTA, GA 30060
Open now
• Closes at 11PM
All hours
