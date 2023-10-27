Eggs Up Grill #08 Woodruff Road
Brunch
BC Brunch
Two poached eggs* over Canadian bacon on a toasted English muffin, topped with hollandaise sauce.
Two poached eggs* over founder’s recipe hash on a toasted English muffin with hollandaise sauce.
Two crab cakes stacked on toasted garlic bread with poached eggs, Hollandaise sauce and a dash of Old Bay seasoning. Served with home fries, grits or fresh fruit.
Onions, peppers and cheddar cheese. Your choice of bacon or sausage.
Smashed avocado and fresh picante salsa on toast, served with two eggs
Home fries topped with ham, jalapenos, onions, peppers, pepper jack cheese and two eggs with a side of salsa and sour cream.
Fresh strawberries and blueberries, low-fat vanilla yogurt and honey granola crunch.
A bowl that begins with creamy grits and home fries, then topped with savory sausage crumbles, sausage gravy and two fresh eggs. A meal with a southern accent.
Sautéed shrimp, andouille sausage, green peppers, charred onions with Swiss cheese, on top of fire-roasted tomato and spinach grits. Served with garlic toast.
Grilled chicken and sautéed spinach served over creamy white cheddar mac & cheese. Topped with fresh, seasoned diced tomatoes, and fresh avocado. Served with garlic toast.
Family Bundles
Family Bundle
12 Scrambled Eggs; Choice of Bacon, Sausage Patty or Sausage Link (12 pieces). 4 Servings of Homefries and 4 Biscuits or 4 Pancakes. Combinations are available.
18 Scrambled Eggs; Choice of Bacon, Sausage Patty or Sausage Link (18 pieces). 6 Servings of Homefries and 6 Biscuits or 6 Pancakes. Combinations are available.
BYO Biscuit Family Bundle
Family Home Fry Bundle
***Shrimp and Grits Family Bundle
Open Items (Olo)
Open Items
Catering Dine-in Menu
New Breakfast & Brunch Catering
Toasted buttermilk biscuits, sliced and served with sausage gravy for dipping.
Bacon, onions, peppers and cheddar cheese.
