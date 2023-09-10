Food

Eggspresso Classic

Avocado Toast

$15.00

Artisan sourdough, avocados, heirloom lipstick peppers, soft boiled egg

Cremini Mushroom Toast

$14.00

Artisan sourdough, mushrooms, garlic, cream cheese, house gremolata

Croque Madame

$16.00

Artisan sourdough, whole grain mustard aioli, French aged Gruyere, smoked ham, sunny side egg, chives

Mr Eggspresso

$16.00

Brioche bun, white cheddar, scrambled eggs, roasted turkey, mayo, pesto, chives

Mrs Eggspresso

$16.00

Brioche bun, buttermilk-sage fried chicken, maple coleslaw, honey sriracha mayo, baby dill pickles

Breakfast Banger

$14.00

English Muffin, house-made breakfast sausage, white cheddar, fried eggs

Grilled Broccolini Omelet

$15.00

French aged Gruyere, grilled broccolinis, slowed cooked garlic confit

Egg White Omelet Special

$18.00

Grilled chicken, white cheddar, spinach, butternut squash

The Blue Ribbon Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Brioche, whole grain dijon mustard, avocado aji verde, herbed grilled chicken breast, bacon, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato

Bacon Jam BJLT

$16.00

Artisan sourdough, maple smoked bacon, hot pepper bacon jam, mayo, lettuce, tomato, French aged Gruyere

Salmon Eggs Florentine

$18.00

English Muffin, house creamed spinach, bechamel, smoked salmon, dill hollandaise

Early Bird Special

Breakfast Burrito

$9.50

Eggs, bacon, monterrey jack cheese, dirty potatoes, house habanero salsa

Signature

Chicken & Waffle Benedict

$18.00

Belgian waffle, buttermilk-sage fried chicken, two poached eggs, maple hollandaise

Pork Belly Rice Bowl

$18.00

Brown rice, chili d' arbol, arugula, pickled red onion, avocado, crispy pork belly, sunny side up egg

Eggspresso Classic Breakfast

$15.00

Choice of bacon (3) or house-made breakfast sausage (2), two eggs any style, sourdough toast, dirty potatoes, seasonal jam

Kimchi Fried Rice

$18.00

Beef short rib, jasmine rice, sweet pickled radish, sunny side up egg

Kalbi Mac & Cheese

$17.00

Monterey jack, white cheddar, chuck short rib, crispy fried onions, chives

Sweets

Lemon Cream Pancake

$14.00

Lemon chantilly cream, maply syrup, lemon zest

Pain Perdue

$15.00

Oven baked French toast, chantilly cream, roasted pear, candied walnuts

Belgian Waffle

$13.00

Chantilly cream, pureed strawberries, maple syrup

Seasonal Fruit Toast

$16.00

Artisan sourdough, creme fraiche, seasonal jam, seasonal fresh fruits, honey, mixed seeds

Salads

The Green Goddess Salad

$16.00

Herbed grilled chicken breast, roasted squash, cherry tomates, soft boiled egg, bacon, green goddess dressing

Sides

Dirty Potatoes

$7.00

Fried fingerling potatoes, garlic confit, sage, creme fraiche, chives

Portobello Fries

$9.00

Crispy fried portobello mushrooms, house aji verde

Buttermilk Fried Chicken

$9.00

2 Eggs Any Style

$5.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$8.00

House Made Breakfast Sausage

$5.00

Sourdough Toast

$3.00

Sliced Bacon

$5.00

Crispy Pork Belly

$8.00

Smoked Salmon

$7.00

Fruit Plate

$6.00

Side Avocado

$4.00

Drinks

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.75

Espresso

$3.75

Americano

$4.50

Cortado

$4.50

Cappuccino

$4.75

Cold Brew

$5.00

Espresso Tonic

$6.00

Tonic water, house made orange syrup

Latte

Latte

$5.00

Vanilla Latte

$5.25

Mocha Latte

$5.25

Caramel Latte

$5.25

Spanish Latte

$5.50

Lavender Latte

$5.50

Chai Latte

$5.50

Matcha Latte

$6.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.75

Affirmation Latte

Black Hole

$5.50

Charcoal, rosrmary syrup

Paris Fog

$5.50

Dark Chocolate, chai, cinnamon

The Forest

$6.00

Matcha, honey, lavender syrup

Special Drink

Strawberry Matcha Latte

$7.25

Cream Top Short Latte

$5.00

Butter Scotch Latte

$7.00

Matcha-Spanner

$6.50

Tea

Jasmine Peach Tea

$4.00

Blend of spring tea, jasmine and peach

Moroccan Mint Tea

$4.00

Jasmine tea blend with soothing peppermint

Earl Grey Tea

$4.00

Malty tea with citrus flavor of bergamot

King Crimson Tea

$4.00

Caffeine free, infusion of hibiscus, lemongrass, citrus

333 Blend Tea

$4.00

Caffeine free, infusion of peppermint, rosehips, chamomile

Beverage

Hand Crafted Lemonade

$5.50

Strawberry, Peach, or Blood Orange

Lemonade

$3.00

Bottled Flat Water

$3.00

Bottled Sparkling Water

$3.00

Bottled Coke

$3.00

Bottled Coke Zero

$3.00

Bottled Sprite

$3.00

Bottled Orange Juice

$3.50

Pastries

Almond Croissant

$4.50

Bear Claw

$4.50

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$4.50

Scones

$3.75

Danish

$4.25

Muffin

$2.85

Krumb Cookie

$5.00

Brownie

$4.25