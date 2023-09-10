Eggspresso 1981 Sunny Crest Drive ste 100
Food
Eggspresso Classic
Avocado Toast
Artisan sourdough, avocados, heirloom lipstick peppers, soft boiled egg
Cremini Mushroom Toast
Artisan sourdough, mushrooms, garlic, cream cheese, house gremolata
Croque Madame
Artisan sourdough, whole grain mustard aioli, French aged Gruyere, smoked ham, sunny side egg, chives
Mr Eggspresso
Brioche bun, white cheddar, scrambled eggs, roasted turkey, mayo, pesto, chives
Mrs Eggspresso
Brioche bun, buttermilk-sage fried chicken, maple coleslaw, honey sriracha mayo, baby dill pickles
Breakfast Banger
English Muffin, house-made breakfast sausage, white cheddar, fried eggs
Grilled Broccolini Omelet
French aged Gruyere, grilled broccolinis, slowed cooked garlic confit
Egg White Omelet Special
Grilled chicken, white cheddar, spinach, butternut squash
The Blue Ribbon Chicken Sandwich
Brioche, whole grain dijon mustard, avocado aji verde, herbed grilled chicken breast, bacon, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato
Bacon Jam BJLT
Artisan sourdough, maple smoked bacon, hot pepper bacon jam, mayo, lettuce, tomato, French aged Gruyere
Salmon Eggs Florentine
English Muffin, house creamed spinach, bechamel, smoked salmon, dill hollandaise
Early Bird Special
Signature
Chicken & Waffle Benedict
Belgian waffle, buttermilk-sage fried chicken, two poached eggs, maple hollandaise
Pork Belly Rice Bowl
Brown rice, chili d' arbol, arugula, pickled red onion, avocado, crispy pork belly, sunny side up egg
Eggspresso Classic Breakfast
Choice of bacon (3) or house-made breakfast sausage (2), two eggs any style, sourdough toast, dirty potatoes, seasonal jam
Kimchi Fried Rice
Beef short rib, jasmine rice, sweet pickled radish, sunny side up egg
Kalbi Mac & Cheese
Monterey jack, white cheddar, chuck short rib, crispy fried onions, chives
Sweets
Lemon Cream Pancake
Lemon chantilly cream, maply syrup, lemon zest
Pain Perdue
Oven baked French toast, chantilly cream, roasted pear, candied walnuts
Belgian Waffle
Chantilly cream, pureed strawberries, maple syrup
Seasonal Fruit Toast
Artisan sourdough, creme fraiche, seasonal jam, seasonal fresh fruits, honey, mixed seeds
Salads
Sides
Dirty Potatoes
Fried fingerling potatoes, garlic confit, sage, creme fraiche, chives
Portobello Fries
Crispy fried portobello mushrooms, house aji verde
Buttermilk Fried Chicken
2 Eggs Any Style
Grilled Chicken Breast
House Made Breakfast Sausage
Sourdough Toast
Sliced Bacon
Crispy Pork Belly
Smoked Salmon
Fruit Plate
Side Avocado
Drinks
Coffee
Latte
Affirmation Latte
Special Drink
Tea
Jasmine Peach Tea
Blend of spring tea, jasmine and peach
Moroccan Mint Tea
Jasmine tea blend with soothing peppermint
Earl Grey Tea
Malty tea with citrus flavor of bergamot
King Crimson Tea
Caffeine free, infusion of hibiscus, lemongrass, citrus
333 Blend Tea
Caffeine free, infusion of peppermint, rosehips, chamomile