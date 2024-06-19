Eight 11 Place NEW 7080 Main Street
Full Menu
Shareables
- Cheese and Charcuterie Board
Mustard Seed Gouda, Black Truffle Cheddar, Peppercorn Crusted Goat, Mustard Seed Salami, Black Truffle Salami, Del Duca Prosciutto$26.00
- Meatballs al Forno
Tomato Gravy, Mozarella, Basil & Toasted Ciabtta$19.00
- Pretzel Points
Beer Cheese Sauce$16.00
- Salmon Board
Honey Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Pickled Onions, Cucumber, Tomatoes & Naan$21.00
- Olive Tapenade$13.00
- Brie & Apple Crostini
Brie Cheese, Green Apple, Basil, Honey Drizzle & Toast Crostini$15.00
- Bruschetta$15.00
- Truffled Parmesan Chips
White Truffle Oil, Shaved Parmesan & Rosemary$16.00
- Texas Chips
Bacon, Trio of Cheeses, Jalapeño, Red Onion, BBQ & Ranch Dressing$16.00
Salads & Soups
- Caesar Salad
Green Leaf Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons & Caesar Dressing$13.00
- House Salad
Spring Mix, Tomato, Red Onion, Parmesan Cheese, House Champagne, Vinaigrette & Balsamic Glaze$13.00
- Caprese Salad
Vine Ripe Tomatoes, Sliced Buffalo Mozzarella, Olive Oil, Balsamic Glaze & Fresh Basil$14.00
- The Chopped
Green Leaf Lettuce, Chopped Pepperoni & Peppered Salami, Red Onion, Garbanzo Beans, Mozzarella, Pepperoncini Peppers, Tomatoes & Citrus Balsamic Vinaigrette$15.00
- Side House Salad$6.00
- Side Caesar$6.00
- Side Caprese$6.00
- Soup$6.00
- Fruit Cup$5.00
Panini
- Prosciutto & Goat Panini
Prosciutto, Goat Cheese, Arugula, Fig Spread & Balsamic Glaze$17.00
- Cuban Panini
Ham, Pulled Pork, Stone Ground Mustard, Bread & Butter Pickles with Trio of Cheese$17.00
- The Veggie Italian Panini
Vine Ripe Tomatoes, Basil, Mozarella, Balsamic, Glaze & Pesto Sauce$15.00
- Chicken, Apple & Brie Panini
Grilled Chicken Breast, Brie Cheese, Sliced Green Apple, Honey & Fresh Basil$17.00
- Big Cheese$15.00
Pizza
- The Godfather Pizza
Prosciutto, Salami, Peppered Pepperoni, Homemade Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Peperoncini Peppers, White Truffle Oil & Fresh Rosemary$29.00
- Peachy Pig Pizza
Pulled Pork, Bacon, Mozzarella, Goat Cheese, red Onion, Peach Jam, Olive Oil, Crushed Red Pepper, Mike's Hot Honey$29.00
- Meaty Pizza
Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, House Made Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella$29.00
- Prosciutto and Fig Pizza
Prosciutto, Fig Jam, Goat Cheese, Arugula & Balsamic Glaze$29.00
- Jalapeno Popper Pizza
Chicken, Sugar Bacon, Jalapeño, Cream Cheese, White Cheddar, Mozzarella, Olive Oil, Mike's Hot Honey$29.00
- Classic Margherita
Tomatoes, House Made Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella & Basil$25.00
- Mushroom Alfredo Pizza$25.00
- Truffle Cheese$26.00
- Kid's Cheese Pizza$15.00
- Cheese Pizza (Regular Size)$20.00
Extras
Drinks
Wine
- Red 1\2 $ Btl$26.00
- White 1\2 $ Btl$22.50
- eight 11 Still Rose Bottle$50.00
- The Pale Bottle$70.00
- eight 11 Brut Rose Bottle$44.00
- Aimery Bottle Rose$52.00
- eight 11 Brut Bottle$44.00
- Jacques Pelvas Bottle$62.00
- Piper-Heidsieck$124.00
- Luna Nuda Prosecco Bottle$52.00
- Concha y Toro Sauv Blanc Bottle$66.00
- eight 11 White Bottle$50.00
- Eos Bottle$50.00
- Left Coast Bottle$70.00
- Longevity Bottle$55.00
- Tenuta del Morer- Friuli Bottle$66.00
- Prisoner Chardonnay bottle$90.00
- Stemmari Pinot Grigio Bottle$55.00
- Talbott Chard Bottle
The Custard Chardonnay explodes with inviting aromas of vanilla scone, toasted almond, baked apple pie and creamy meringue cookies. The fragrant aromas lead to a lush mouthfeel filled with tropical fruit flavors; papaya and ripe guava. Additionally, flavors of vanilla custard, toasted buttered pie crust and whipped cream linger blissfully on the palate. The wine is richly textured yet well-balanced with juicy fruit and lively acidity.$65.00
- Villa Wolf Riesling Bottle$55.00
- Vina Robles Viognier Bottle$72.00
- Gayda Bottle
Domaine Gayda is a pioneer for developing and growing the best and healthiest fruit possible. The Gayda estate is certified organic and is constantly pioneering new techniques to help create a biodiverse environment for the Domains Ecosystem. The grapes undergo a cold pressing and fermentation to help keep the freshness in the wine. There is a little 6 months of lees ageing before blending and bottling. There is a pale lemon gold colour with an explosive aroma of apricot, peach and acacia blossom. A great elegant wine with a perfect balance and richness.$40.00
- SIMI Sauv BlancBottle$45.00
- Caymus$179.00
- Conundrum Red by Caymus Bottle$77.00
- Luke$85.00
- Educated Guess Bottle$66.00
- eight 11 Red Bottle$55.00
- F Bomb Bottle$71.00
- Hullabaloo Bottle$66.00
- Lapis Luna Reserve Cab Franc$18.00
- My Favorite Neighbor$99.00
- Lapis Luna Reserve Cab Franc Bottle$66.00
- Pinodoncel Bottle$62.00
- Paris Valley Merlot bottle$71.00
- Peirano Estate Bottle$62.00
- Saldo Bottle$95.00
- Stag’s Leap Artemis$220.00
- The Crusher Bottle$57.00
- J. Lohr Red$88.00
- J Vineyards Pinot Noir$71.00
- Ventoux Bottle$43.00
- Silver Oak Cellars$140.00OUT OF STOCK
- The Prisioner Pinot Noir$80.00
- Duringutti Bottle$45.00OUT OF STOCK