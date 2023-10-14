Eight Sushi 6100 0 ST. GATEWAY MALL, FC3
All day Menu
Appetizer
Edamame
Boiled Soybeans Topped With A Pinch Of Salt.
Mango Crab Rangoon (6 Pcs)
Best Crab Rangoon In Town With Mango Sauce
Deep Fried Gyoza(6 Pcs)
Deep Fried Japanese Pork Dumpling With Gyoza Sauce.
Curry Gyoza(6 Pcs)
Deep Fried Japanese Pork Dumpling With Spicy Mayo And Curry.
Takoyaki(6 Pcs)
Flour-based batter and diced octopus cooked Topped Eel Sauce, Japanese Mayo And Bonito Flakes
Shrimp Spring Roll (4Pcs)
With Sweet Chili Sauce
Calamari Tempura
Deep Fried Battered Calamari With Sweet Chili Sauce.
Seaweed Salad
Baby Octopus Salad
Calamari Salad
Spring roll
Maki Rolls
California(8Pcs)
Rolled CrabMeat, Cucumber, Avocado
Philadelphia(8Pcs)
Smoke Salmon, Cream Cheese And Avocado.
Shrimp Tempura(5Pcs)
Spicy Crab(8Pcs)
Spicy crab and crunch
Sweet Potato(5Pcs)
Sweet potato tempura , with eel sauce.
Avocado(6Pcs)
Eel Avocado(8Pcs)
shrimp tempura , crab topped with eel sauce, spicy mayo, green onions and furikake
Cucumber Avocado(8Pcs)
Spicy Salmon Avocado(8Pcs)
Spicy Tuna Avocado(8Pcs)
Chef's Special Rolls
1. Fat Boy Roll
(8Pcs)Original Price $14.95 Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, Avocado Topped With Crabmeat, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce.
2. Spider Roll
(5Pcs)Original Price $16.95 Masago, Lettuce, Cucumber, Soft Shell Crab Topped With Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo
3. Fresh Roll
(8Pcs)Original $13.95 Spicy Crab Meat, Cilantro Topped White Fish Sweet chili Sauce
4. Eight Sushi Roll
(8Pcs)Original $18.95 Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Cream Cheese Topped Spicy Crab, Eel Sauce And Spicy Mayo Sauce
5. Dragon Roll
(8Pcs)Original $17.99 Rolled With Cucumber, Crab Meat Topped with Avocado, Eel And Eel Sauce
6. Halloween Roll
(8Pcs)Original Price $18.95 Eel, Crabmeat, Avocado, Cream Cheese Topped With Black tobiko And Srircha
7. Volcano Roll
(8Pcs) Original Price $18.95 Big Eyes Tuna, Norway Salmon, Yellowtail Topped with Crabmeat, Eel Sauce, Sriracha, Crunch, Masago.
8. Christmas Tree Roll
(8Pcs) Original Price $16.95 Fried Yellowtail Roll Topped Salsa & Baked Spicy Tuna, Eel Sauce ,Sriracha, Wasabi Tobeiko.
9. Rainbow Roll
(8Pcs) Original $17.99 Rolled With Cucumber, Crab Meat And Avocado Topped with Salmon, Tuna And White Fish
10. Ichi Roll
(8Pcs) Original Price $16.95 Rolled With Cucumber, Crab Meat And Avocado Topped with Salmon, Lemon And Ponzu Sauce
11. AAC Roll
(8Pcs)Original $13.00 Avocado, Asparagus, Cucumber Topped with Japanese Mayo
12. Hunk Roll
(8Pcs)$6.50 Original $12.95 Avocado, Lettuce, Cucumber Topped With Avocado And Mango Sauce
13. Vegas Roll
(8Pcs)$7.00 Original $13.95 Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Avocado Topped with Spicy Mayo And Eel Sauce
14，Fried Crunchy Roll
(8Pcs)$7.95 Original $15.95 Crab Meat, Cream Cheese, Avocado Topped With Eel Sauce