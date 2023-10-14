All day Menu

Appetizer

Edamame

$5.50

Boiled Soybeans Topped With A Pinch Of Salt.

Mango Crab Rangoon (6 Pcs)

$6.50

Best Crab Rangoon In Town With Mango Sauce

Deep Fried Gyoza(6 Pcs)

$6.50

Deep Fried Japanese Pork Dumpling With Gyoza Sauce.

Curry Gyoza(6 Pcs)

$7.50

Deep Fried Japanese Pork Dumpling With Spicy Mayo And Curry.

Takoyaki(6 Pcs)

$8.98

Flour-based batter and diced octopus cooked Topped Eel Sauce, Japanese Mayo And Bonito Flakes

Shrimp Spring Roll (4Pcs)

$5.50

With Sweet Chili Sauce

Calamari Tempura

$6.95

Deep Fried Battered Calamari With Sweet Chili Sauce.

Seaweed Salad

$5.00
Baby Octopus Salad

$7.00
Calamari Salad

$6.00

Spring roll

$3.50

Maki Rolls

California(8Pcs)

$5.50

Rolled CrabMeat, Cucumber, Avocado

Philadelphia(8Pcs)

$6.00

Smoke Salmon, Cream Cheese And Avocado.

Shrimp Tempura(5Pcs)

$5.50

Spicy Crab(8Pcs)

$6.00

Spicy crab and crunch

Sweet Potato(5Pcs)

$5.50

Sweet potato tempura , with eel sauce.

Avocado(6Pcs)

$5.00

Eel Avocado(8Pcs)

$5.50

shrimp tempura , crab topped with eel sauce, spicy mayo, green onions and furikake

Cucumber Avocado(8Pcs)

$5.00

Spicy Salmon Avocado(8Pcs)

$6.00

Spicy Tuna Avocado(8Pcs)

$6.00

Chef's Special Rolls

All Day Special ADD$6 Made Combo (Choose Salted Edamame Or 3Pcs Mango Crab Rangoon And Fountain Drink)
1. Fat Boy Roll

$7.50

(8Pcs)Original Price $14.95 Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, Avocado Topped With Crabmeat, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce.

2. Spider Roll

$8.50

(5Pcs)Original Price $16.95 Masago, Lettuce, Cucumber, Soft Shell Crab Topped With Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo

3. Fresh Roll

$6.50

(8Pcs)Original $13.95 Spicy Crab Meat, Cilantro Topped White Fish Sweet chili Sauce

4. Eight Sushi Roll

$9.50

(8Pcs)Original $18.95 Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Cream Cheese Topped Spicy Crab, Eel Sauce And Spicy Mayo Sauce

5. Dragon Roll

$8.50

(8Pcs)Original $17.99 Rolled With Cucumber, Crab Meat Topped with Avocado, Eel And Eel Sauce

6. Halloween Roll

$9.50

(8Pcs)Original Price $18.95 Eel, Crabmeat, Avocado, Cream Cheese Topped With Black tobiko And Srircha

7. Volcano Roll

$9.50

(8Pcs) Original Price $18.95 Big Eyes Tuna, Norway Salmon, Yellowtail Topped with Crabmeat, Eel Sauce, Sriracha, Crunch, Masago.

8. Christmas Tree Roll

$8.50

(8Pcs) Original Price $16.95 Fried Yellowtail Roll Topped Salsa & Baked Spicy Tuna, Eel Sauce ,Sriracha, Wasabi Tobeiko.

9. Rainbow Roll

$8.50

(8Pcs) Original $17.99 Rolled With Cucumber, Crab Meat And Avocado Topped with Salmon, Tuna And White Fish

10. Ichi Roll

$7.50

(8Pcs) Original Price $16.95 Rolled With Cucumber, Crab Meat And Avocado Topped with Salmon, Lemon And Ponzu Sauce

11. AAC Roll

$6.95

(8Pcs)Original $13.00 Avocado, Asparagus, Cucumber Topped with Japanese Mayo

12. Hunk Roll

$6.50

(8Pcs)$6.50 Original $12.95 Avocado, Lettuce, Cucumber Topped With Avocado And Mango Sauce

13. Vegas Roll

$7.00

(8Pcs)$7.00 Original $13.95 Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Avocado Topped with Spicy Mayo And Eel Sauce

14，Fried Crunchy Roll

$7.95

(8Pcs)$7.95 Original $15.95 Crab Meat, Cream Cheese, Avocado Topped With Eel Sauce

A La Carte Sushi & Sashimi

Sake(Salmon 1Pcs)

$2.95

Ebi(Cooked Shrimp 1 Pcs)

$2.50

Maguro(Big Eye Tuna 1Pcs)

$2.95

Unagi(Fresh Water Eel 1Pcs)

$2.95

Hamachi(Yellowtail 1Pcs)

$3.50

Toy

Large

$3.00

Small

$2.00

Drink

Beverage

Coca-Cola

$2.50
Diet coke

$2.50

Coke Zore

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Fanta

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Cucumber Lemonade

$5.00

Small size

$1.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Lychee Icetea

$5.00

Apple Juice(small)

$1.50

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Diet Sprite

$3.00