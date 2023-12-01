Eko Restaurant
Dinner Menu
Appetizers
Salads
Entrees
- Ila Okra (no meat)$32.00
- Ila Okra (with shrimp)$35.00
- Ila Okra (with goat)$38.00
- EKO Pasta$24.00
- EKO Pasta (with Salmon)$36.00
- EKO Pasta (with Chicken)$32.00
- EKO Pasta (with oxtails)$34.00
- EKO Pasta (with shrimp)$39.00
- EKO Salmon With Moi Moi$36.00
- Oxtail Egusi$45.00
- Goat Egusi$35.00
- Rosemary Jerk Lamp Chop$49.00
- Oxtail Jollof$45.00
- Edikaikong$42.00
- Curried SeaFood Medley$59.00
- Jerk chicken jollof$32.00
- Asun Rice and Peas$40.00
- Buka Stew$35.00
- Quinoa ital stew$30.00
- Escovitch Red Snapper with moi-moi$49.00
Drinks
- LemonDrop$18.00
- Eko Rita$18.00
- Eko punch$18.00
- Taste of Eko$18.00
- Drunk in love$18.00
- Lagos$18.00
- Kingston$18.00
- Mimosa$12.00
- Mimosa Pitcher$40.00
- Rum punch pitcher$60.00
- Corona$9.00
- Red Stripe$9.00
- Heineken$9.00
- Guinness$9.00
- Henny$15.00
- Vsop$18.00
- Johnny Blue$25.00
- Johnny Black$17.00
- Dusse$15.00
- Makers Marks$17.00
- Grand-mariner$15.00
- Disarrono$15.00
- Hendricks gin$15.00
- Ciroc$17.00
- Absolute$15.00
- Absolute citron$15.00
- Kettle one$15.00
- Grey goose$15.00
- Titos$15.00
- Belviedere$15.00
- 1800 original$15.00
- 1800 coconut$16.00
- Patron$15.00
- Don Julio blanco$15.00
- Don Julio repo$17.00
- Midori$15.00
- Hypnotic$15.00
- Casamigos blanco$15.00
- Casamigos repo$17.00
- 818 repo$17.00
- Stone ginger$12.00
- Alize$15.00
- House tequila$12.00
- House vodka$12.00
- House gin$12.00
- House rum$12.00
- Wray and neph$14.00
- Cabernet$12.00
- Merlot$12.00
- Pinot grigio$12.00
- Chardonnay$12.00
- Moscato$12.00
- Eko Rum Punch$18.00
- Ginger Ale$5.00
- Coke$5.00
- Still water$8.00
- Sparkling water$10.00
- Spite$5.00
- Icheku$18.00
- Mobay$18.00
- Fruit Punch$10.00
- Lemonade$10.00
Brunch Menu
Entrees
- French toast scrabble eggs and bacon$22.00
- Salmon Burger$25.00
- 7 seasoned fried chicken with waffles$24.00
- Eko moi moi$20.00
- Coconut grits$25.00
- Jamaican style breakfast$26.00
- Veggie omelette$16.00
- Ackee & Saltfish with plantain$17.00
- Pepper Soup$19.00
- Jollof Rice infused with oxtail$29.00
- Steak and Eggs$35.00
Happy Hour Menu
Cocktails
Wines
Eko Restaurant Location and Ordering Hours
(917) 703-6843
Closed • Opens Sunday at 12PM