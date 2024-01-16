El After Social Club 815 Fifth Avenue
Food
Starters
- Chips and Guacamole
Fresh Guacamole.$9.00
- JT Ceviche
Freshly Chopped Shrimp, Marinated in Mixed Citrus Juice with Mango, Cucumber, Cilantro, Reb Bell Peppers and Onion.$16.00
- Mini Sliders
3 Beef Sliders with Cheese and Special House Spread on Sweet Hawaiian Rolls.$16.00
- JT Ribs
Slow Braised Pork Ribs Seared with JT´s Signature Tangy BBQ Sauce.$17.00
- VIP Wings (10 pcs)
Choice of the following Sauce: Homemade Tangy - BBQ - Buffalo.$17.00
- Juanito Loaded Fries
French Fries with Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Beans and House Made Queso Sauce with yuor Choice of Protein )Chicken on Crne Asada.$17.00
Salads
Sandwiches
JT Specialty Tacos
- Quesabirria
Birria and Oaxaca Cheese on a Homemade Corn Tortilla with Cilantro, Onions and a Side of Consome Broth.$14.00
- Blackened Shrimp
Black Garlic and Lemon Zest Marinated Grilled Shrimp on a Homemade Blue Corn Tortilla Topped with Avocado Slices, and a Cilantro Scallion Suce.$14.00
- Pollo Asado
Pollo Asado (Grilled Chicken) Guacamole, Crema and Pico de Gallo on a Flour Tortilla.$15.00
- Carne Asada
Carne Asada Steak, Guacamole, Sour Cream and Pico de Gallo on a Flour Tortilla.$16.00
Burritos
- Pollo Asado
Pollo Asado (Grilled Chicken) Guacamole, Crema and Pico de Gallo on a Flour Tortilla.$15.00
- Carne Asada
Carne Asada Steak, Guacamole, Sour Cream and Pico de Gallo on a Flour Tortilla.$16.00
- Juan Cali Burrito
Crne Asada, Seasoned Fries, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Crema and Cheese on a Flour Tortilla.$17.00
- Shrimp
Grilled Shrimp, Pico de Gallo, Cheese and Chipotle Mayo on a Flour Tortilla.$17.00
Cocktails
- Juan Solo Marg
"RRRRAAAUUUUGGRRRRRHHHH" No Chewy, it's Not a Disturbance in the Force, it's your Favorite Margarita!! 2 Mezcals, Lime, Agave, Rebel Spirit!$14.00
- Ohhh, That's a Smokey Paloma
A Classic Style Paloma with Juan on Two Special Twists... Mazcal, Fresh Lime, Pink Grapefruit Soda.$14.00
- Fuego de mi Corazon
Strong with a Hint of Passion and Spice, Careful, you Just Might Fall in Love! Blanco Tequila, Chile Infused Mezcal, Passion Fruit, Lime, Licor 43, Fire Bitters.$14.00
- Juans G N T
When Juan Chooses Not to Drink Tequila, Juan Enjoys a Very Special Gin and Tonic of Course. Hand Crafted Gin, Tonic Water, Cucumber.$14.00
- Oaxaca Cielo Rojo
Mezcal Joven Espadin, Blood Orange Mix, Fresh Lime Juice and Agave Nectar Served on the Rocks.$14.00
- Lluvia Púrpura
Mezcal Joven Espadin, Fresh Lime Juice, Agave nectar, Blue Curacao and Grenadine Served on the Rocks.$14.00
- Tequila Mule
Our Version of a Moscow Mule, Premium Silver Tequila, Passion Fruit Fresh Lime Juice, Agave Nectar Ginger Beer Served in Classic Copper Cup.$14.00
Bottle Service
Bottle Service Packages
- Maestro Dobel Diamante + Luc Belaire Champagne$600.00
- Tequila 7 Leguas Reposado + 1 Bottle of Tequila Epifania Azul Añejo$900.00
- 6 Bottle of Luc Belaire Champagne$600.00
- 2 Bottle Remy Martin V.S.O.P Cognac$850.00
- 1800 Cristalino Magnum + Luc Belaire Champagne$800.00
- Clase Azul Tequila Reposado + Don Julio 1942$1,500.00
- Don Julio 1942 Magnum + Champagne Dom Pérignon$1,500.00
Tequila
- Dobel$350.00
- Coramino$400.00
- Siete Leguas Blanco$350.00
- Siete Leguas Reposado$400.00
- Siete Leguas Añejo$450.00
- 1800 Cristalino$400.00
- 1800 Cristalino Magnum$600.00
- Casamigos Blanco$350.00
- Casamigos Reposado$400.00
- Casamigos Añejo$450.00
- Don Julio Silver$350.00
- Don Julio Reposado$400.00
- Don Julio Añejo$450.00
- Don Julio 70$500.00
- Don Julio 1942$700.00
- Don Julio 1942 Magnum$1,100.00
- Epifania Añejo$500.00
- Clase Azul Reposado$800.00
- Clase Azul Añejo$2,000.00
- Clase Azul Gold$3,000.00
- Clase Azul Black Ultra$5,000.00